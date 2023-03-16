Emiko Hidaka Kelly, 72, passed away on March 16th, 2023, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with kidney disease.

Emiko was born on January 10, 1951 in Miyazaki, Japan to her loving parents Iwao and Fumiko Hidaka. She fell in love and ventured to the United States in 1982, where they made a life in Newport, RI. She was so proud of the city she lived in, surrounded by the ocean and Newport’s rich history.

She found her dream job at a Japanese-American company, Toray Plastics, where she worked her way up from an entry level position to an Executive Assistant. She dedicated 33 years to the company, and she proudly worked full time until she was 71. She adored her work friends and spoke of them often. He job was a great joy.

She was a skilled musician from a young age. A classically trained pianist, she continued weekly lessons until the age of 70. Music was the delight of her life and she often spent her weekends at the opera or the theater. She was a proud member of the Metropolitan Opera where she would take day trips with her daughter to New York City to see the shows.

Emiko’s proudest accomplishment and greatest gift is her relationship with her daughter, Melissa (Kelly) Neveux. Her devotion to her daughter knew no bounds, and it was a debt Melissa was able to repay her during the end of her life. They spent her last year, together, in a beautiful family home, blissfully amidst her three grandsons..

Emiko is survived by her daughter Melissa, her son- in-law, Nathanael, her grandsons, James, Jonathan- David, and Jonah; her brother,Yukio Saito, her niece and many nephews. She was predeceased by her former late husband, William A. Kelly, her Parents Iwao and Fumiko Hidaka and brother Yasuo Hidaka. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Calling hours will be on held Sunday, March 19, 2023, from 12:00pm-3:00pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth, RI. Funeral Service for Ms. Kelly will immediate follow in the funeral home at 3:00pm. Burial will be private.