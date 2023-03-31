Getting your summer plans in order? Well, make sure to leave Monday, Wednesday, and Friday nights from June 7 through July 28 open for the Newport Gulls regular season home games!

The New England Collegiate Baseball League’s (NECBL) winningest franchise begins its quest for a seventh Fay Vincent Sr. Cup on Wednesday, June 7 against the Bristol Blues on University Orthopedics Opening Night. Newport’s Ticket Office is now taking requests to pre-purchase single-game and season tickets, offering Two (2) Season Tickets for $75.00, normally $50.00 each. This promotion will be available through April 30.

If interested, fill out the form on NewportGulls.com: http://newportgulls.pointstreaksites.com/view/newportgulls/cardines-field/2023-tickets

You will be contacted by a Newport Gulls representative for delivery and purchase methods.

Single-game tickets can also be reserved via the link above and a representative will be in contact to determine the game and number of tickets. All tickets are for General Admission seating, regardless if you are a season ticket holder or pre-purchase single-game tickets. Ticket prices remain the same as in 2022; $5.00 for Adults, $2.00 for Senior / Military / Teens, and $1.00 for Children Under 12.

Newport will play 23 home games from June 7 through July 28. One of the home games is an exhibition against the Bethesda Big Train of the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League on Tuesday, July 4. Tickets will be good for this game.

Please contact operations@newportgulls.com for more information or to ask any questions.

The Newport Gulls, members of the 13-team New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL), are a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, founded as the Rhode Island Gulls in 1998 in Cranston, R.I., before moving to Newport in 2001. In addition to recruiting, fielding, and developing a team of the nation’s top collegiate baseball athletes and attracting 50,000 fans annually to Cardines Field, the predominantly volunteer organization strives to benefit the community of Newport County via summer camps, reading programs, fundraisers, scholarships, and charitable donations – totaling over $1 million since 2001. The Gulls are six-time champions of the NECBL – the winningest franchise in league history – and were ranked as the overall No. 1 summer collegiate baseball team in the country by Perfect Game USA in 2012.

For more information about the Newport Gulls, visit facebook.com/newportgulls, follow the Gulls on Twitter @NewportGulls or visit www.newportgulls.com.