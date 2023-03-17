The weather forecast for this weekend in Newport is expected to be varied, with the possibility of some precipitation and strong winds.

According to the National Weather Service, the area will experience mostly cloudy skies on Friday, with a high temperature of around 52 degrees. The light southeast wind in the morning is expected to become south between 5 and 9 mph. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

As we move into Friday night, there is a 30% chance of showers, mainly after 4 am, and the temperature will remain steady at around 48 degrees. A southwest wind of 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph, is expected.

Saturday will see a chance of showers, mainly before 7 am, followed by mostly cloudy skies that will gradually become sunny with a high temperature of around 51 degrees. The northwest wind will be around eight mph, and the chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday night is expected to be partly cloudy, with a low temperature of around 31 degrees Fahrenheit. The west wind of 8 to 14 mph could also be felt.

On Sunday, the weather is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high temperature near 40 degrees. The west wind will be between 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Finally, Sunday night is expected to be mostly clear, with a low temperature of around 28 degrees. The west wind will remain between 15 to 17 mph.