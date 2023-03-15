Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Rhode Island using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Feb 18-Mar 3. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 30 count sites in Rhode Island. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

Canva

#36. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker (tie)

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 20%

— #2. Georgia: 16%

— #3. Tennessee: 15%

— #4. North Carolina: 14%

— #5. South Carolina: 13%

Canva

#36. Red-tailed Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 10%

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 10%

— #3. Oklahoma: 7%

— #3. Illinois: 7%

— #5. Missouri: 6%

Canva

#36. Northern Mockingbird (tie)

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Tennessee: 62%

— #2. Louisiana: 60%

— #3. Mississippi: 58%

— #4. Alabama: 55%

— #5. South Carolina: 53%

Canva

#36. Eastern Towhee (tie)

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 37%

— #1. Georgia: 37%

— #3. Tennessee: 34%

— #4. Alabama: 23%

— #5. South Carolina: 22%

Canva

#36. Cooper’s Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 32%

— #2. Arizona: 26%

— #3. New Mexico: 18%

— #4. Illinois: 17%

— #4. Mississippi: 17%

Canva

#36. Brown Creeper

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 15%

— #2. New Hampshire: 13%

— #3. Washington, D.C.: 10%

— #3. Oklahoma: 10%

— #3. South Dakota: 10%

Canva

#35. Great Blue Heron

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 3%

– Average group size: 1.29

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Louisiana: 5%

— #2. Arkansas: 4%

— #2. Indiana: 4%

— #4. Rhode Island: 3%

— #4. Oklahoma: 3%

Canva

#34. Pine Siskin

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 3%

– Average group size: 1.5

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 49%

— #2. Maine: 20%

— #2. Colorado: 20%

— #4. Arizona: 16%

— #5. Montana: 13%

Karen Hogan // Shutterstock

#33. Mallard x American Black Duck (hybrid)

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 3%

– Average group size: 5.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Rhode Island: 3%

Canva

#32. Canada Goose

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 3%

– Average group size: 7.22

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 10%

— #2. Oklahoma: 7%

— #3. West Virginia: 5%

— #4. Illinois: 4%

— #4. Indiana: 4%

Canva

#31. Chipping Sparrow

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 7%

– Average group size: 1.32

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 59%

— #2. Mississippi: 50%

— #3. South Carolina: 45%

— #4. Louisiana: 40%

— #5. Alabama: 39%

Canva

#30. American Tree Sparrow

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 7%

– Average group size: 2.04

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wisconsin: 25%

— #2. Iowa: 23%

— #2. Vermont: 23%

— #4. Wyoming: 22%

— #4. Michigan: 22%

Canva

#29. White-crowned Sparrow

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 7%

– Average group size: 2.06

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 74%

— #2. California: 67%

— #3. Arizona: 59%

— #4. New Mexico: 36%

— #5. Utah: 21%

Canva

#28. Mallard

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 7%

– Average group size: 3.45

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Mississippi: 8%

— #2. Utah: 7%

— #2. Rhode Island: 7%

— #4. South Dakota: 5%

— #4. Louisiana: 5%

Canva

#27. Sharp-shinned Hawk

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 10%

– Average group size: 1.05

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Idaho: 12%

— #2. Nevada: 11%

— #3. Rhode Island: 10%

— #4. Oklahoma: 7%

— #4. New Mexico: 7%

Canva

#26. Red-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 10%

– Average group size: 1.35

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 69%

— #2. South Dakota: 57%

— #3. Alaska: 55%

— #4. Montana: 54%

— #5. Oregon: 45%

Canva

#25. Brown-headed Cowbird

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 10%

– Average group size: 2.35

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Louisiana: 50%

— #2. Mississippi: 42%

— #3. Delaware: 30%

— #4. South Carolina: 28%

— #4. New Jersey: 28%

Canva

#24. Purple Finch

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 13%

– Average group size: 1.59

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Mississippi: 50%

— #2. Arkansas: 32%

— #3. Alabama: 27%

— #4. North Carolina: 25%

— #5. Missouri: 24%

Canva

#23. Eastern Bluebird

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 13%

– Average group size: 2.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 70%

— #2. North Carolina: 65%

— #2. South Carolina: 65%

— #4. Arkansas: 57%

— #5. Virginia: 52%

Canva

#22. American Crow

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 23%

– Average group size: 2.65

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 49%

— #2. Oklahoma: 45%

— #3. North Carolina: 39%

— #4. Vermont: 37%

— #5. Georgia: 34%

Canva

#21. Northern Flicker

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 33%

– Average group size: 1.29

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Utah: 79%

— #2. Colorado: 66%

— #3. Montana: 65%

— #4. Washington: 63%

— #4. Nevada: 63%

Canva

#20. Common Grackle

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 33%

– Average group size: 2.68

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Delaware: 65%

— #2. New Jersey: 60%

— #3. Washington, D.C.: 40%

— #4. Ohio: 38%

— #4. Kentucky: 38%

Canva

#19. Red-winged Blackbird

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 37%

– Average group size: 2.55

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Delaware: 60%

— #2. New Jersey: 56%

— #3. New York: 48%

— #4. Louisiana: 45%

— #4. Illinois: 45%

Canva

#18. American Robin

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 40%

– Average group size: 2.19

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 70%

— #2. Arkansas: 64%

— #3. Tennessee: 59%

— #4. Nevada: 58%

— #5. Oklahoma: 55%

Canva

#17. Hairy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 47%

– Average group size: 1.31

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Hampshire: 69%

— #2. Maine: 67%

— #3. Minnesota: 63%

— #3. Vermont: 63%

— #5. Connecticut: 61%

Canva

#16. Song Sparrow

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 50%

– Average group size: 1.54

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 70%

— #2. Washington: 59%

— #3. Oregon: 56%

— #4. Rhode Island: 50%

— #5. Delaware: 47%

Canva

#15. European Starling

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 50%

– Average group size: 3.72

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 90%

— #2. Nebraska: 67%

— #3. Indiana: 66%

— #4. Ohio: 62%

— #4. Missouri: 62%

Canva

#14. House Sparrow

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 50%

– Average group size: 5.23

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 100%

— #2. Iowa: 88%

— #3. Illinois: 87%

— #4. Nebraska: 79%

— #5. Indiana: 74%

Canva

#13. White-throated Sparrow

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 53%

– Average group size: 1.97

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 80%

— #2. Arkansas: 79%

— #3. Delaware: 77%

— #4. Maryland: 72%

— #5. Virginia: 69%

Canva

#12. American Goldfinch

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 57%

– Average group size: 3.2

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 77%

— #2. Oklahoma: 76%

— #2. Wisconsin: 76%

— #4. Michigan: 74%

— #5. Missouri: 73%

Canva

#11. House Finch

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 57%

– Average group size: 3.59

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Utah: 97%

— #2. Arizona: 94%

— #3. New Mexico: 90%

— #4. Ohio: 87%

— #5. Colorado: 86%

Canva

#10. Carolina Wren

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 70%

– Average group size: 1.2

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 90%

— #2. North Carolina: 84%

— #3. South Carolina: 80%

— #4. Virginia: 77%

— #5. Georgia: 75%

Canva

#9. Red-bellied Woodpecker

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 73%

– Average group size: 1.13

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 88%

— #2. New Jersey: 86%

— #3. Arkansas: 82%

— #4. Connecticut: 80%

— #5. Ohio: 78%

Canva

#8. White-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 73%

– Average group size: 1.48

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 93%

— #2. Maine: 85%

— #2. Vermont: 85%

— #4. Connecticut: 84%

— #4. Massachusetts: 84%

Canva

#7. Tufted Titmouse

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 80%

– Average group size: 2.66

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 91%

— #1. Connecticut: 91%

— #3. New Hampshire: 90%

— #4. North Carolina: 86%

— #5. Tennessee: 84%

Canva

#6. Downy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 87%

– Average group size: 1.65

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 90%

— #2. Minnesota: 89%

— #2. Arkansas: 89%

— #4. Missouri: 88%

— #4. Iowa: 88%

Canva

#5. Blue Jay

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 87%

– Average group size: 2.52

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Rhode Island: 87%

— #2. Massachusetts: 77%

— #3. New Jersey: 76%

— #4. Nebraska: 73%

— #4. Ohio: 73%

Canva

#4. Mourning Dove

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 87%

– Average group size: 4.42

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 100%

— #2. New Jersey: 90%

— #3. West Virginia: 88%

— #3. Delaware: 88%

— #5. Rhode Island: 87%

Canva

#3. Northern Cardinal

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 90%

– Average group size: 2.33

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 100%

— #2. Arkansas: 96%

— #3. Maryland: 95%

— #3. South Carolina: 95%

— #5. West Virginia: 93%

Canva

#2. Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 93%

– Average group size: 2.48

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 97%

— #2. Minnesota: 96%

— #3. Vermont: 94%

— #4. Rhode Island: 93%

— #5. New Hampshire: 92%

Canva

#1. Dark-eyed Junco

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 93%

– Average group size: 4.51

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oregon: 96%

— #2. Washington: 94%

— #3. New Jersey: 93%

— #3. Rhode Island: 93%

— #5. Connecticut: 92%