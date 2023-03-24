From the roaring crowd to squeaking sneakers on the hardwood, high school boys basketball is a beloved American pastime.

The sport’s school roots date back to its 19th-century beginnings. After all, James Naismith invented basketball as a physical education activity. The concept of a state championship for high school basketball soon followed. Illinois, for example, held a state championship as early as 1908. Other states with early high school basketball championships include Indiana (first championship in 1911) and Wisconsin (1916).

Now, the sport is etched into the ethos of the American high school. Over half a million boys play on their high school basketball team, according to 2021-22 school year data compiled by the National Federation of State High School Associations. That figure represents over 18,000 teams competing across all 50 states, grinding out games in high school gyms on dark winter nights.

But when not every team plays one another, how do you separate the wheat from the chaff? Luckily, the data-driven nature of sports means there are plenty of avenues for rating and ranking basketball teams.

Stacker compiled boys high school basketball rankings in Massachusetts using MaxPreps. MaxPreps’ rankings factor in win-loss record, win quality, and strength of schedule. Read on through to find out the best boys basketball schools in Massachusetts.

Division 1

1. North (Worcester): 24-2 (6-0 in Inter High), 29.3 rating, 21 straight wins

2. Lawrence: 23-3 (9-1 in League), 28.9 rating

3. Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury): 18-3 (7-1 in Catholic), 27.8 rating

4. Needham: 22-3 (11-0 in Bay State – Herget), 25.4 rating

5. Newton North (Newtonville): 20-6 (6-0 in Bay State – Carey), 25.3 rating

6. Franklin: 19-2 (15-1 in Hockomock), 25.1 rating

7. Central Catholic (Lawrence): 17-7 (7-5 in League), 23.3 rating

8. Lynn English (Lynn): 20-2 (14-0 in Greater Boston), 21.5 rating

9. Beverly: 17-7 (8-1 in Northeastern – Large), 20.4 rating

10. Andover: 13-8 (5-5 in League), 19.0 rating

11. North Andover: 16-9 (5-5 in League), 18.2 rating

12. Xaverian Brothers (Westwood): 13-10 (2-6 in Catholic), 17.3 rating

13. Brockton: 15-8 (5-3 in South East), 17.0 rating

14. Waltham: 19-5 (4-2 in Dual County – Small), 17.0 rating

15. Boston College High (Boston): 10-13 (2-6 in Catholic), 16.7 rating

16. Taunton: 13-8 (11-6 in Hockomock), 15.8 rating, 2 straight losses

17. Natick: 14-7 (6-3 in Bay State – Herget), 15.5 rating

18. Methuen: 15-7 (9-1 in League), 15.1 rating

19. Attleboro: 15-10 (10-7 in Hockomock), 15.1 rating

20. Peabody Veterans Memorial (Peabody): 16-6 (5-5 in Northeastern – Large), 14.6 rating

Division 2

1. Malden Catholic (Malden): 23-2 (6-2 in Catholic), 31.4 rating, 10 straight wins

2. Mansfield: 25-3 (14-2 in Hockomock), 27.1 rating

3. Sharon: 19-4 (13-3 in Hockomock), 21.7 rating

4. Charlestown: 21-5 (4-0 in Boston City – North), 21.4 rating

5. Shepherd Hill Regional (Dudley): 20-2 (3-0 in Midland-Wachusett A), 20.0 rating

6. Nashoba Regional (Bolton): 21-4 (8-0 in Midland-Wachusett B), 19.6 rating

7. Marblehead: 16-7 (10-3 in Northeastern – Small), 17.2 rating

8. Dartmouth (South Dartmouth): 17-5 (6-2 in South East), 16.3 rating

9. Wakefield Memorial (Wakefield): 18-3 (14-2 in Middlesex), 16.2 rating

10. Salem: 15-7 (9-3 in Northeastern – Large), 15.5 rating

Division 3

1. Archbishop Williams (Braintree): 24-1 (13-0 in League), 25.5 rating, 5 straight wins

2. Old Rochester Regional (Mattapoisett): 21-4 (14-2 in South Coast), 21.3 rating

3. St. Mary’s (Lynn): 19-9 (8-3 in League), 20.2 rating

4. Cardinal Spellman (Brockton): 18-5 (9-5 in League), 17.4 rating

5. Pittsfield: 17-5 (7-2 in Suburban – North), 16.1 rating

Division 4

1. Wareham: 22-3 (14-2 in South Coast), 23.6 rating, 7 straight wins

2. Burke (Dorchester): 19-5 (4-0 in Boston City – South), 21.0 rating

3. Sabis International (Springfield): 23-3 (1-0 in Valley Wheel), 19.8 rating

4. Bourne: 19-4 (11-3 in South Coast), 17.8 rating

5. Pope Francis Prep (Springfield): 19-4 (8-0 in Valley), 17.0 rating

6. Millbury: 20-6 (6-0 in League), 16.2 rating

7. Monument Mountain (Great Barrington): 19-4 (3-1 in Berkshire County), 14.2 rating

8. Clinton: 19-4 (9-2 in Midland-Wachusett C), 14.2 rating

9. West Bridgewater: 16-4 (2-0 in League), 13.0 rating, 2 straight wins

10. Wahconah Regional (Dalton): 16-6 (1-2 in Berkshire County), 11.4 rating

Division 5

1. Taconic (Pittsfield): 23-3 (8-1 in Suburban – North), 20.6 rating, 5 straight wins

2. Prouty (Spencer): 25-1 (7-0 in League), 17.2 rating

3. Pioneer Valley Regional (Northfield): 20-4 (11-2 in Hampshire – North), 10.7 rating

4. Hopedale: 17-6 (8-2 in Dual Valley), 9.0 rating

5. Maynard: 15-8 (5-3 in Midland-Wachusett C), 8.6 rating

Division MCSAO

1. Salem Academy Charter (Salem): 18-6 (6-0 in League), 2.4 rating, 3 straight losses

2. Neighborhood House Charter (Dorchester): 14-9 (13-7 in League), -2.0 rating

3. Boston Prep (Hyde Park): 10-9 (8-6 in League), -4.3 rating, 2 straight losses

4. Excel Academy Charter (East Boston): 4-11 (3-3 in League), -15.4 rating, 5 straight losses

5. Community Charter School of Cambridge (Cambridge): 0-8 (0-6 in League), -23.1 rating, 8 straight losses

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

