The National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA released a public statement regarding the latest snowfall reports. 

Public Information Statement
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1228 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

...SNOWFALL REPORTS...

Location                     Amount    Time/Date       Provider
...Rhode Island...

...Kent County...
TF Green AP                  0.1 in    0755 PM 03/14   Official NWS Obs

...Providence County...
1 ENE Foster                 2.7 in    1219 AM 03/15   CO-OP Observer
1 E Foster                   1.0 in    0700 PM 03/14   CO-OP Observer
3 NE Burrillville            0.9 in    0800 PM 03/14   Public
1 SSE Cumberland             0.1 in    0800 PM 03/14   NWS Employee

...Connecticut...

...Hartford County...
7 WNW Granby                 18.0 in   1005 PM 03/14   Trained Spotter
2 WSW Burlington             12.5 in   0759 PM 03/14   Trained Spotter
Granby                       8.0 in    0245 PM 03/14   Amateur Radio
4 NW Suffield                5.5 in    1213 PM 03/14   Public
Bradley AP                   4.4 in    0800 PM 03/14   Official NWS Obs
1 ESE Southington            1.0 in    1115 PM 03/14

...Tolland County...
Stafford                     8.0 in    1123 PM 03/14   Trained Spotter
Stafford Springs             8.0 in    1010 PM 03/14
Staffordville                6.7 in    1025 PM 03/14
1 E Rockville                4.3 in    1203 AM 03/15   Public
4 WNW Coventry               3.5 in    1056 PM 03/14
2 E Vernon                   3.0 in    0822 PM 03/14   Broadcast Media

...Massachusetts...

...Bristol County...
NWS Boston/Norton            0.6 in    1202 AM 03/15   NWS Employee
1 WNW North Attleborough     0.3 in    0717 PM 03/14   NWS Employee

...Essex County...
3 WSW Haverhill              8.0 in    0409 PM 03/14   Trained Spotter
1 N Methuen                  7.0 in    1050 PM 03/14
Newburyport                  5.0 in    0909 PM 03/14   Trained Spotter

...Franklin County...
5 NW Colrain                 36.0 in   1033 PM 03/14
Colrain                      36.0 in   0500 PM 03/14   Public
Rowe                         35.0 in   0700 PM 03/14   Amateur Radio
Hawley                       33.0 in   0520 PM 03/14   CO-OP Observer
Shutesbury                   28.0 in   1120 PM 03/14   Broadcast Media
New Salem                    16.8 in   1129 PM 03/14   Trained Spotter

...Hampden County...
2 S Chester                  29.0 in   0500 PM 03/14   Amateur Radio
Granville                    16.0 in   0253 PM 03/14   Amateur Radio
2 N Southwick                8.0 in    1229 PM 03/14   Amateur Radio
2 SW Chicopee                7.1 in    0149 PM 03/14   Public
2 W Ludlow                   6.0 in    0921 PM 03/14   Trained Spotter
1 S Westfield                5.0 in    1200 PM 03/14   Public
3 WSW Springfield            4.5 in    1200 PM 03/14   Amateur Radio

...Hampshire County...
1 ESE Plainfield             32.0 in   0528 PM 03/14   Trained Spotter
1 SE Chesterfield            26.5 in   1232 PM 03/14
Goshen                       22.0 in   0113 PM 03/14
Belchertown                  20.0 in   1119 PM 03/14   Broadcast Media
Southampton                  15.0 in   1120 PM 03/14   Broadcast Media

...Middlesex County...
Ashby                        30.0 in   1044 PM 03/14
1 WNW Pepperell              14.6 in   0758 PM 03/14   Trained Spotter
3 ESE Tyngsboro              11.7 in   1028 PM 03/14
3 ESE Tyngsboro              10.6 in   0142 PM 03/14   Trained Spotter
2 WNW Wilmington             6.5 in    1200 AM 03/15
2 N Chelmsford               6.5 in    0720 PM 03/14   Amateur Radio
2 E Acton                    6.0 in    0940 PM 03/14
Hudson                       6.0 in    0330 PM 03/14   Public
2 SW Tewksbury               5.9 in    0642 PM 03/14   Trained Spotter
1 NNW Billerica              5.0 in    1250 PM 03/14   Trained Spotter
Carlisle                     4.9 in    0130 PM 03/14   Public
1 N Burlington               4.8 in    0813 PM 03/14   Public
Bedford                      4.8 in    0600 PM 03/14   Public
1 NE Lowell                  4.3 in    1250 PM 03/14   Trained Spotter
2 WNW Wilmington             4.2 in    0322 PM 03/14   Public
2 S Lexington                4.0 in    0930 PM 03/14   Trained Spotter
1 N Concord                  2.7 in    0200 PM 03/14   Public
1 E Framingham               2.2 in    1234 PM 03/14
1 WNW Medford                1.0 in    0936 PM 03/14   Public
2 SSW Reading                1.0 in    1203 PM 03/14   Trained Spotter

...Norfolk County...
1 SSW Walpole                2.2 in    0845 PM 03/14   Public
Sharon                       2.1 in    1050 PM 03/14   Public
Walpole                      2.0 in    0858 PM 03/14   NWS Employee
1 ESE Randolph               1.5 in    0801 PM 03/14   Trained Spotter
1 SSE Franklin               1.1 in    0945 PM 03/14
Millis                       1.0 in    1037 PM 03/14
2 SSW Norwood                1.0 in    0830 PM 03/14

...Plymouth County...
Brockton                     2.2 in    1128 PM 03/14   Trained Spotter
Whitman                      2.1 in    1039 PM 03/14

...Suffolk County...
Logan AP                     0.5 in    1207 AM 03/15   ASOS

...Worcester County...
1 SE Paxton                  27.5 in   0924 PM 03/14   Trained Spotter
Ashburnham                   26.4 in   0710 PM 03/14   CO-OP Observer
2 SSW Princeton              26.0 in   0335 PM 03/14   Public
1 SE Hubbardston             24.0 in   0625 PM 03/14   Public
1 SW Gardner                 24.0 in   0441 PM 03/14   Amateur Radio
3 NNE Worcester AP           23.0 in   1211 AM 03/15
4 SSW Leominster             23.0 in   0457 PM 03/14   Trained Spotter
1 W Westminster              23.0 in   0145 PM 03/14   Amateur Radio
Templeton                    21.0 in   0400 PM 03/14   Trained Spotter
1 NE Fitchburg AP            19.4 in   0609 PM 03/14   Public
2 NNW Sterling               19.3 in   1207 PM 03/14   Public
1 NE Lunenburg               19.1 in   0558 PM 03/14   Public
Lunenburg                    19.0 in   0815 PM 03/14
Holden                       19.0 in   0800 PM 03/14   Public
Phillipston                  19.0 in   0400 PM 03/14   Amateur Radio
1 WSW Leicester              15.0 in   0945 PM 03/14
1 NE Leominster              15.0 in   0700 PM 03/14   Amateur Radio
Worcester AP                 14.4 in   1108 PM 03/14
1 SE Leicester               13.7 in   1031 PM 03/14
1 ESE Boylston               8.8 in    0636 PM 03/14   Trained Spotter
Auburn                       8.0 in    0800 PM 03/14   Public
1 NNW Charlton               7.9 in    0808 PM 03/14   Public
Warren                       7.0 in    1200 PM 03/14   Public
1 SSW Sturbridge             5.9 in    0900 PM 03/14
3 SE East Brookfield         5.0 in    0143 PM 03/14   Trained Spotter
Grafton                      4.5 in    0800 PM 03/14   Public
2 WSW Westborough            4.3 in    0723 PM 03/14   NWS Employee
Spencer                      4.0 in    0700 PM 03/14   Amateur Radio
3 S Shrewsbury               3.1 in    0519 PM 03/14   Public
3 WNW Sturbridge             3.0 in    0700 PM 03/14   Amateur Radio
2 NNW Milford                2.0 in    1058 PM 03/14

