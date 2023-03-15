The National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA released a public statement regarding the latest snowfall reports.
Public Information Statement National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 1228 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023 ...SNOWFALL REPORTS... Location Amount Time/Date Provider
...Rhode Island... ...Kent County... TF Green AP 0.1 in 0755 PM 03/14 Official NWS Obs ...Providence County... 1 ENE Foster 2.7 in 1219 AM 03/15 CO-OP Observer 1 E Foster 1.0 in 0700 PM 03/14 CO-OP Observer 3 NE Burrillville 0.9 in 0800 PM 03/14 Public 1 SSE Cumberland 0.1 in 0800 PM 03/14 NWS Employee ...Connecticut... ...Hartford County... 7 WNW Granby 18.0 in 1005 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter 2 WSW Burlington 12.5 in 0759 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter Granby 8.0 in 0245 PM 03/14 Amateur Radio 4 NW Suffield 5.5 in 1213 PM 03/14 Public Bradley AP 4.4 in 0800 PM 03/14 Official NWS Obs 1 ESE Southington 1.0 in 1115 PM 03/14 ...Tolland County... Stafford 8.0 in 1123 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter Stafford Springs 8.0 in 1010 PM 03/14 Staffordville 6.7 in 1025 PM 03/14 1 E Rockville 4.3 in 1203 AM 03/15 Public 4 WNW Coventry 3.5 in 1056 PM 03/14 2 E Vernon 3.0 in 0822 PM 03/14 Broadcast Media ...Massachusetts... ...Bristol County... NWS Boston/Norton 0.6 in 1202 AM 03/15 NWS Employee 1 WNW North Attleborough 0.3 in 0717 PM 03/14 NWS Employee ...Essex County... 3 WSW Haverhill 8.0 in 0409 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter 1 N Methuen 7.0 in 1050 PM 03/14 Newburyport 5.0 in 0909 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter ...Franklin County... 5 NW Colrain 36.0 in 1033 PM 03/14 Colrain 36.0 in 0500 PM 03/14 Public Rowe 35.0 in 0700 PM 03/14 Amateur Radio Hawley 33.0 in 0520 PM 03/14 CO-OP Observer Shutesbury 28.0 in 1120 PM 03/14 Broadcast Media New Salem 16.8 in 1129 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter ...Hampden County... 2 S Chester 29.0 in 0500 PM 03/14 Amateur Radio Granville 16.0 in 0253 PM 03/14 Amateur Radio 2 N Southwick 8.0 in 1229 PM 03/14 Amateur Radio 2 SW Chicopee 7.1 in 0149 PM 03/14 Public 2 W Ludlow 6.0 in 0921 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter 1 S Westfield 5.0 in 1200 PM 03/14 Public 3 WSW Springfield 4.5 in 1200 PM 03/14 Amateur Radio ...Hampshire County... 1 ESE Plainfield 32.0 in 0528 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter 1 SE Chesterfield 26.5 in 1232 PM 03/14 Goshen 22.0 in 0113 PM 03/14 Belchertown 20.0 in 1119 PM 03/14 Broadcast Media Southampton 15.0 in 1120 PM 03/14 Broadcast Media ...Middlesex County... Ashby 30.0 in 1044 PM 03/14 1 WNW Pepperell 14.6 in 0758 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter 3 ESE Tyngsboro 11.7 in 1028 PM 03/14 3 ESE Tyngsboro 10.6 in 0142 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter 2 WNW Wilmington 6.5 in 1200 AM 03/15 2 N Chelmsford 6.5 in 0720 PM 03/14 Amateur Radio 2 E Acton 6.0 in 0940 PM 03/14 Hudson 6.0 in 0330 PM 03/14 Public 2 SW Tewksbury 5.9 in 0642 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter 1 NNW Billerica 5.0 in 1250 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter Carlisle 4.9 in 0130 PM 03/14 Public 1 N Burlington 4.8 in 0813 PM 03/14 Public Bedford 4.8 in 0600 PM 03/14 Public 1 NE Lowell 4.3 in 1250 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter 2 WNW Wilmington 4.2 in 0322 PM 03/14 Public 2 S Lexington 4.0 in 0930 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter 1 N Concord 2.7 in 0200 PM 03/14 Public 1 E Framingham 2.2 in 1234 PM 03/14 1 WNW Medford 1.0 in 0936 PM 03/14 Public 2 SSW Reading 1.0 in 1203 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter ...Norfolk County... 1 SSW Walpole 2.2 in 0845 PM 03/14 Public Sharon 2.1 in 1050 PM 03/14 Public Walpole 2.0 in 0858 PM 03/14 NWS Employee 1 ESE Randolph 1.5 in 0801 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter 1 SSE Franklin 1.1 in 0945 PM 03/14 Millis 1.0 in 1037 PM 03/14 2 SSW Norwood 1.0 in 0830 PM 03/14 ...Plymouth County... Brockton 2.2 in 1128 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter Whitman 2.1 in 1039 PM 03/14 ...Suffolk County... Logan AP 0.5 in 1207 AM 03/15 ASOS ...Worcester County... 1 SE Paxton 27.5 in 0924 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter Ashburnham 26.4 in 0710 PM 03/14 CO-OP Observer 2 SSW Princeton 26.0 in 0335 PM 03/14 Public 1 SE Hubbardston 24.0 in 0625 PM 03/14 Public 1 SW Gardner 24.0 in 0441 PM 03/14 Amateur Radio 3 NNE Worcester AP 23.0 in 1211 AM 03/15 4 SSW Leominster 23.0 in 0457 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter 1 W Westminster 23.0 in 0145 PM 03/14 Amateur Radio Templeton 21.0 in 0400 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter 1 NE Fitchburg AP 19.4 in 0609 PM 03/14 Public 2 NNW Sterling 19.3 in 1207 PM 03/14 Public 1 NE Lunenburg 19.1 in 0558 PM 03/14 Public Lunenburg 19.0 in 0815 PM 03/14 Holden 19.0 in 0800 PM 03/14 Public Phillipston 19.0 in 0400 PM 03/14 Amateur Radio 1 WSW Leicester 15.0 in 0945 PM 03/14 1 NE Leominster 15.0 in 0700 PM 03/14 Amateur Radio Worcester AP 14.4 in 1108 PM 03/14 1 SE Leicester 13.7 in 1031 PM 03/14 1 ESE Boylston 8.8 in 0636 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter Auburn 8.0 in 0800 PM 03/14 Public 1 NNW Charlton 7.9 in 0808 PM 03/14 Public Warren 7.0 in 1200 PM 03/14 Public 1 SSW Sturbridge 5.9 in 0900 PM 03/14 3 SE East Brookfield 5.0 in 0143 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter Grafton 4.5 in 0800 PM 03/14 Public 2 WSW Westborough 4.3 in 0723 PM 03/14 NWS Employee Spencer 4.0 in 0700 PM 03/14 Amateur Radio 3 S Shrewsbury 3.1 in 0519 PM 03/14 Public 3 WNW Sturbridge 3.0 in 0700 PM 03/14 Amateur Radio 2 NNW Milford 2.0 in 1058 PM 03/14
More on weather
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport; Weather Forecast Marine Forecast
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
The following is the National Weather Service Surf Zone Forecast for Newport, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.
Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
Rhode Island Energy’s interactive map is updated every 5 minutes and provides regional power restoration information. The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service. Visit Outage Map
List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
Wondering if there’s a parking ban in your city or town in Rhode Island? Or wondering if a particular Rhode Island school, business, or service is canceled? Here’s a look at the latest updates in regards to parking bans and business closings and delays. The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the…