The National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA released a public statement regarding the latest snowfall reports.

Public Information Statement National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 1228 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023 ...SNOWFALL REPORTS... Location Amount Time/Date Provider

...Rhode Island... ...Kent County... TF Green AP 0.1 in 0755 PM 03/14 Official NWS Obs ...Providence County... 1 ENE Foster 2.7 in 1219 AM 03/15 CO-OP Observer 1 E Foster 1.0 in 0700 PM 03/14 CO-OP Observer 3 NE Burrillville 0.9 in 0800 PM 03/14 Public 1 SSE Cumberland 0.1 in 0800 PM 03/14 NWS Employee ...Connecticut... ...Hartford County... 7 WNW Granby 18.0 in 1005 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter 2 WSW Burlington 12.5 in 0759 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter Granby 8.0 in 0245 PM 03/14 Amateur Radio 4 NW Suffield 5.5 in 1213 PM 03/14 Public Bradley AP 4.4 in 0800 PM 03/14 Official NWS Obs 1 ESE Southington 1.0 in 1115 PM 03/14 ...Tolland County... Stafford 8.0 in 1123 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter Stafford Springs 8.0 in 1010 PM 03/14 Staffordville 6.7 in 1025 PM 03/14 1 E Rockville 4.3 in 1203 AM 03/15 Public 4 WNW Coventry 3.5 in 1056 PM 03/14 2 E Vernon 3.0 in 0822 PM 03/14 Broadcast Media ...Massachusetts... ...Bristol County... NWS Boston/Norton 0.6 in 1202 AM 03/15 NWS Employee 1 WNW North Attleborough 0.3 in 0717 PM 03/14 NWS Employee ...Essex County... 3 WSW Haverhill 8.0 in 0409 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter 1 N Methuen 7.0 in 1050 PM 03/14 Newburyport 5.0 in 0909 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter ...Franklin County... 5 NW Colrain 36.0 in 1033 PM 03/14 Colrain 36.0 in 0500 PM 03/14 Public Rowe 35.0 in 0700 PM 03/14 Amateur Radio Hawley 33.0 in 0520 PM 03/14 CO-OP Observer Shutesbury 28.0 in 1120 PM 03/14 Broadcast Media New Salem 16.8 in 1129 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter ...Hampden County... 2 S Chester 29.0 in 0500 PM 03/14 Amateur Radio Granville 16.0 in 0253 PM 03/14 Amateur Radio 2 N Southwick 8.0 in 1229 PM 03/14 Amateur Radio 2 SW Chicopee 7.1 in 0149 PM 03/14 Public 2 W Ludlow 6.0 in 0921 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter 1 S Westfield 5.0 in 1200 PM 03/14 Public 3 WSW Springfield 4.5 in 1200 PM 03/14 Amateur Radio ...Hampshire County... 1 ESE Plainfield 32.0 in 0528 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter 1 SE Chesterfield 26.5 in 1232 PM 03/14 Goshen 22.0 in 0113 PM 03/14 Belchertown 20.0 in 1119 PM 03/14 Broadcast Media Southampton 15.0 in 1120 PM 03/14 Broadcast Media ...Middlesex County... Ashby 30.0 in 1044 PM 03/14 1 WNW Pepperell 14.6 in 0758 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter 3 ESE Tyngsboro 11.7 in 1028 PM 03/14 3 ESE Tyngsboro 10.6 in 0142 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter 2 WNW Wilmington 6.5 in 1200 AM 03/15 2 N Chelmsford 6.5 in 0720 PM 03/14 Amateur Radio 2 E Acton 6.0 in 0940 PM 03/14 Hudson 6.0 in 0330 PM 03/14 Public 2 SW Tewksbury 5.9 in 0642 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter 1 NNW Billerica 5.0 in 1250 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter Carlisle 4.9 in 0130 PM 03/14 Public 1 N Burlington 4.8 in 0813 PM 03/14 Public Bedford 4.8 in 0600 PM 03/14 Public 1 NE Lowell 4.3 in 1250 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter 2 WNW Wilmington 4.2 in 0322 PM 03/14 Public 2 S Lexington 4.0 in 0930 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter 1 N Concord 2.7 in 0200 PM 03/14 Public 1 E Framingham 2.2 in 1234 PM 03/14 1 WNW Medford 1.0 in 0936 PM 03/14 Public 2 SSW Reading 1.0 in 1203 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter ...Norfolk County... 1 SSW Walpole 2.2 in 0845 PM 03/14 Public Sharon 2.1 in 1050 PM 03/14 Public Walpole 2.0 in 0858 PM 03/14 NWS Employee 1 ESE Randolph 1.5 in 0801 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter 1 SSE Franklin 1.1 in 0945 PM 03/14 Millis 1.0 in 1037 PM 03/14 2 SSW Norwood 1.0 in 0830 PM 03/14 ...Plymouth County... Brockton 2.2 in 1128 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter Whitman 2.1 in 1039 PM 03/14 ...Suffolk County... Logan AP 0.5 in 1207 AM 03/15 ASOS ...Worcester County... 1 SE Paxton 27.5 in 0924 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter Ashburnham 26.4 in 0710 PM 03/14 CO-OP Observer 2 SSW Princeton 26.0 in 0335 PM 03/14 Public 1 SE Hubbardston 24.0 in 0625 PM 03/14 Public 1 SW Gardner 24.0 in 0441 PM 03/14 Amateur Radio 3 NNE Worcester AP 23.0 in 1211 AM 03/15 4 SSW Leominster 23.0 in 0457 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter 1 W Westminster 23.0 in 0145 PM 03/14 Amateur Radio Templeton 21.0 in 0400 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter 1 NE Fitchburg AP 19.4 in 0609 PM 03/14 Public 2 NNW Sterling 19.3 in 1207 PM 03/14 Public 1 NE Lunenburg 19.1 in 0558 PM 03/14 Public Lunenburg 19.0 in 0815 PM 03/14 Holden 19.0 in 0800 PM 03/14 Public Phillipston 19.0 in 0400 PM 03/14 Amateur Radio 1 WSW Leicester 15.0 in 0945 PM 03/14 1 NE Leominster 15.0 in 0700 PM 03/14 Amateur Radio Worcester AP 14.4 in 1108 PM 03/14 1 SE Leicester 13.7 in 1031 PM 03/14 1 ESE Boylston 8.8 in 0636 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter Auburn 8.0 in 0800 PM 03/14 Public 1 NNW Charlton 7.9 in 0808 PM 03/14 Public Warren 7.0 in 1200 PM 03/14 Public 1 SSW Sturbridge 5.9 in 0900 PM 03/14 3 SE East Brookfield 5.0 in 0143 PM 03/14 Trained Spotter Grafton 4.5 in 0800 PM 03/14 Public 2 WSW Westborough 4.3 in 0723 PM 03/14 NWS Employee Spencer 4.0 in 0700 PM 03/14 Amateur Radio 3 S Shrewsbury 3.1 in 0519 PM 03/14 Public 3 WNW Sturbridge 3.0 in 0700 PM 03/14 Amateur Radio 2 NNW Milford 2.0 in 1058 PM 03/14