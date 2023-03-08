The Wood Brothers descended on the United Theatre in Westerly on Monday night March 6 for a super show before a near sell-out audience of around 600 fans.

The theater which opened in 1926 as a vaudeville venue, has morphed over the years into a movie theatre and now a unified complex to unite the community through the arts. Since July, 2019, the United Theatre has hosted movies, art shows and live performances.

The audience packed the mostly standing-room theater, dancing, swaying, singing and stomping their feet to the guitar pickin, bass thumping, drum beating sounds and harmonies of Oliver Wood, Chris Wood, and Jano Rix. The Wood Brother’s performance was superb – with storytelling between songs, dry witted jokes, and beautifully crafted music.

Check out some photos of the show from WUN contributor Gary Alpert below.

The Wood Brothers (Photo: Gary Alpert)

