The following is the National Weather Service Surf Zone Forecast for Newport, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.
What’s Up Newp celebrates Women’s History Month: Meet golfer Glenna Collett-Vare
We’re celebrating some extraordinary women during March, National Women’s History Month, individuals who have made their mark from the sports field to politics and government, from the courtroom to the board room. We’ll be introducing our readers to some individuals they may not know, and others they do. What they all have in common is…
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport; Weather Forecast Marine Forecast
Leggett helps Rhode Island hold off Loyola Chicago 79-77
CHICAGO (AP) — Ishmael Leggett scored 20 points and Rhode Island held off Loyola Chicago 79-77 on Wednesday night. Leggett added seven rebounds for the Rams (9-20, 5-12 Atlantic 10 Conference), who snapped a seven-game losing streak. Jalen Carey finished with 17 points and six rebounds, while Sebastian Thomas scored 11. Sheldon Edwards finished with…
Tatum scores 41 to help Celtics outlast Cavaliers 117-113
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum is two days shy of his 25th birthday and has already accomplished more than many of his peers will in their entire careers. Yet he isn’t where he wants to be. Not yet. Having more nights like Wednesday was a nice preamble to blowing out his birthday candles. Tatum scored…
Boum goes the dynamite: Xavier guard scores 33 to beat PC
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — With 10 seconds left and the last Providence rally turned back, Xavier star Souley Boum made one of his few mistakes of the night. Dribbling out the clock along the sideline, Boum slapped hands with coach Sean Miller. That’s a no-no. “I was just showing passion for the game,” Boum said…
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on March 8
Newport City Council will host its next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, March 8 at 6:30 pm in the Council Chamber at Newport City Hall. The meeting is open to the public. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda; CITY OF NEWPORT DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING MARCH 8, 2023 The following…
Milestones in women’s history from the year you were born
The feminist movement of the 1960s and 1970s reminded the world that women have always played important historical roles, despite often being overlooked. But even in the 21st century, many popular history books are written by and about men—usually covering war heroes, generals, and the country’s founding fathers. Studies of U.S. history and social studies…
Gov. McKee, DEM announces availability of $270,000 in grants to boost the marketability of small specialty crop producers
PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee and the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today are announcing the availability of $270,000 in grants for farms and food-related organizations aimed at ensuring an abundant, affordable supply of nutritious fruits and vegetables, dried fruit, nuts, honey, and other “specialty crops” that are vital to Rhode Islanders’ health and…
Newport City Council is inviting all to a reception for Sister City Delegation from Kinsale
Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong and the Newport City Council are inviting the public to join them at a reception on Thursday, March 9th from 6:30-7:30 pm at The Edward King House to welcome members of a delegation visiting from Newport’s Sister City of Kinsale, Ireland. Light refreshments will be served, and all are encouraged to join in as the…
RI Foundation offering $10,000 grants for projects that bring the community together
The Rhode Island Foundation is offering local libraries, neighborhood groups and nonprofit organizations grants of up to $10,000 to fund proposals that bring people together as a community. March 15 is the deadline to apply. “We are looking for ideas that will enhance the quality of life, build relationships and improve community connections. Our goal…
