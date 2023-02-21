The Women’s Fund of Rhode Island (WFRI), a leader in the movement to improve policies that impact women and girls in Rhode Island, is hosting a special panel discussion on February 28th in Middletown at 6 pm.

The event is part of the WFRI RealTALK panel discussion series and will focus on the attitudes and ongoing fight against sexual violence against women in Rhode Island.

“Like all the equity work the Women’s Fund of Rhode Island is known for, educating about ‘allyship’ is critical,” said Kelly Nevins, CEO. “And when we talk about ‘upstanders” we mean going further as an ally. Having people be aware of the issue is one thing. It’s another to know how to intervene when we see something that doesn’t look right.”

The panel discussion is to be held on February 28, 2023, at 6:00 pm, at Temple Shalom in Middletown, RI (223 Valley rd, Middletown, RI) and will feature experts from different legal and social sectors, offering insight into the importance of intervention in sexual crimes against women.

The panel will be moderated by Lindsay Lieberman, Esq, a Victims’ Rights Attorney Specializing in Cyber Abuse and Sexual Violence, and will feature expert insights from:

● Lindsay Ainsworth Esq., Lieutenant JAG, Sex Crimes Prosecutor

● Ariel Pittner Esq., Special Assistant Attorney General of the Rhode Island Office of Attorney General

● John Wesley, Director Policy & Advocacy for the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

This is the second installment in a series of panel discussions in the 2023 series of “RealTalk with Women’s Fund of Rhode Island,” which explores issues facing women and girls in Rhode Island.

Register for the event, here.

About Women’s Fund of Rhode Island

Founded in 2001, the Women’s Fund of Rhode Island’s (WFRI) mission is to invest in women and girls through research, advocacy, grant-making, and strategic partnerships designed to achieve gender equity through systemic change. As a leader in the movement to improve policies that impact women and girls in Rhode Island, WFRI is focused on building economic security for women and girls, increasing political participation and representation, and conducting research on the specific challenges facing women and girls in the state. For more information on Women’s Fund of Rhode Island, visit www.wfri.org.