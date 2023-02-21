The Women’s Fund of Rhode Island (WFRI), a leader in the movement to improve policies that impact women and girls in Rhode Island, is hosting a special panel discussion on February 28th in Middletown at 6 pm.
The event is part of the WFRI RealTALK panel discussion series and will focus on the attitudes and ongoing fight against sexual violence against women in Rhode Island.
“Like all the equity work the Women’s Fund of Rhode Island is known for, educating about ‘allyship’ is critical,” said Kelly Nevins, CEO. “And when we talk about ‘upstanders” we mean going further as an ally. Having people be aware of the issue is one thing. It’s another to know how to intervene when we see something that doesn’t look right.”
The panel discussion is to be held on February 28, 2023, at 6:00 pm, at Temple Shalom in Middletown, RI (223 Valley rd, Middletown, RI) and will feature experts from different legal and social sectors, offering insight into the importance of intervention in sexual crimes against women.
The panel will be moderated by Lindsay Lieberman, Esq, a Victims’ Rights Attorney Specializing in Cyber Abuse and Sexual Violence, and will feature expert insights from:
● Lindsay Ainsworth Esq., Lieutenant JAG, Sex Crimes Prosecutor
● Ariel Pittner Esq., Special Assistant Attorney General of the Rhode Island Office of Attorney General
● John Wesley, Director Policy & Advocacy for the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
This is the second installment in a series of panel discussions in the 2023 series of “RealTalk with Women’s Fund of Rhode Island,” which explores issues facing women and girls in Rhode Island.
Founded in 2001, the Women’s Fund of Rhode Island’s (WFRI) mission is to invest in women and girls through research, advocacy, grant-making, and strategic partnerships designed to achieve gender equity through systemic change. As a leader in the movement to improve policies that impact women and girls in Rhode Island, WFRI is focused on building economic security for women and girls, increasing political participation and representation, and conducting research on the specific challenges facing women and girls in the state. For more information on Women’s Fund of Rhode Island, visit www.wfri.org.
The IYRS Summer Gala is just a few months away, and anticipation is high for the popular summer fundraiser. Scheduled for Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 6 pm, this year’s event promises to be another unforgettable evening because British reggae band UB40 will be taking the stage! Some of UB40’s most famous hits include “Red…
The fiscal year 2023 budget enacted by the legislature and signed by McKee funded LASA at $700,000 – nearly three times more than the fiscal 2022 level. McKee’s “RI Ready” fiscal 2024 budget submitted to the General Assembly in January proposes another $700,000 for the program.
PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, and the Rhode Island General Assembly pledged their support to continue funding the Local Agriculture and Seafood Act (LASA), an important catalyst in strengthening the local food system, at historically high levels in fiscal year 2024. Authored by Senator V. Susan Sosnowski in 2012 and…
What’sUpNewp, the independent news source launched in 2012, has emerged as the most-read independent news source in Newport, Rhode Island, according to SimilarWeb, a third-party market intelligence firm that provides web analytics services. Over the last three months, from November 2022 to January 2023, What’sUpNewp has a country ranking of 73,587 and worldwide with a…
Stacker researched the history of films with a heavy anti-war theme, tone, or sentiment and spotlighted 30 of the best.
War is an unfortunate subject that continues to be relevant throughout history. When the dust settles and the bloody aftermath is tallied, and sometimes even before then, creatives give their views on the situation through outlets like music, literature, and film. Because, like war, human connection is also a practice as old as time. Stacker…
Old words they are, but words to the wise they continue to be.
We’re deep into Black History Month, with culture wars continuing unabated, especially when it comes to what should be taught in the classroom. Arguments over curriculum are nothing new; the classic example played out nearly a century ago amid bombastic arguments by two of the nation’s premier orators and lawyers, William Jennings Bryan and Clarence…
Singer-songwriter performing at La Farge Arts Center
Singer-songwriter Teddy Thompson is coming to Newport’s La Farge Arts Center (at the Newport Congregational Church) on Friday, February 24. Thanks to sponsor Newport Live, we’ve got a pair of tickets to the concert to give away. To enter, just e-mail Ken Abrams at mrabrams11@gmail.com by Wednesday, February 22 at 5PM with “Thompson Tickets” in…
The search for Save The Bay’s next executive director is now open
Following September’s news that longstanding Save The Bay executive director, Jonathan Stone, will be retiring from his post this coming June, the organization’s Board of Directors has officially launched the search for his replacement. “Save The Bay is at an exciting point in its history,” said Save The Bay board president Gib Conover in a statement. “We…
Now celebrating 52+ years of touring, Tom has been thrilling audiences here and abroad with hits like No Regrets, Circle Game, Remember Song, Urge for Going and Merrimack County.
Spectacle Live today announced that the talented Tom Rush will be returning to the Jane Pickens Theater and Event Center (The JPT) for “An Evening with Tom Rush ” on Thursday, May 11 at 8 pm. Rush will be accompanied by Matt Nakoa. Tickets are on sale Friday at 10 am at JanePickens.comor by calling 1-800-657-8774. Now…
Newport Folk Festival today announced that The Backseat Lovers will return to Newport for its 2023 festival, performing on Saturday, July 29. The Backseat Lovers is an indie rock band from Salt Lake City, Utah. The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Joshua Harmon, drummer Juice Welch, bassist and backing vocalist Jonas Swanson, and…
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2. The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 28; Saturday, July 29; and Sunday, July 30. General admission tickets for the festival went on sale on Wednesday, February 1,…
