Wind Chill Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 127 PM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 CTZ002>004-MAZ003-010-011-017>022-RIZ001>007-030730- /O.CON.KBOX.WC.W.0001.230203T1500Z-230204T1500Z/ Hartford CT-Tolland CT-Windham CT-Eastern Franklin MA- Eastern Hampshire MA-Eastern Hampden MA-Northern Bristol MA- Western Plymouth MA-Eastern Plymouth MA-Southern Bristol MA- Southern Plymouth MA-Barnstable MA-Northwest Providence RI- Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI- Bristol RI-Washington RI-Newport RI- Including the cities of Hartford, Windsor Locks, Union, Vernon, Putnam, Willimantic, Greenfield, Orange, Amherst, Northampton, Springfield, Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth, Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown, Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry, West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick, Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, and Newport 127 PM EST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected and strong winds. Wind chills dropping between 20 and 35 below zero. Northwest winds gusts between 35 and 55 mph strongest of those in the high terrain. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, southeastern and western Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday. Lowest of those wind chills will occur Friday night into mid-morning Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northwest winds gusts between 35 and 55 mph Friday and Friday night with the strongest of those winds tending to be in the higher terrain. Isolated power outages possible especially in the high terrain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.