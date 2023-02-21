What’sUpNewp emerges as the most-read independent news source in Newport
What’sUpNewp, the independent news source launched in 2012, has emerged as the most-read independent news source in Newport, Rhode Island, according to SimilarWeb, a third-party market intelligence firm that provides web analytics services.
Over the last three months, from November 2022 to January 2023, What’sUpNewp has a country ranking of 73,587 and worldwide with a ranking of 388,427.
The rankings are based on the total number of visits and unique visitors, visit duration, pages per visit, and bounce rate. What’sUpNewp secured 114,270 monthly visits, 75,295 monthly unique visitors, and an engagement rate of 1.52, which measures the ratio of visits to unique visitors.
What’sUpNewp’s dominance is notable as it surpassed other popular independent news sources in Newport, such as thenewportbuzz.com, newportthisweek.com, and wadk.com.
With 342,809 total visits, What’sUpNewp outperformed thenewportbuzz.com with 143,580 visits, newportthisweek.com with 57,434 visits, and wadk.com with 11,208 visits.
According to the most recent data, Gannett-owned newportri.com has fallen to within 50,000 monthly pageviews of What’sUpNewp.
Regarding device distribution, What’sUpNewp recorded a 25.2% share of traffic from desktop devices and a 74.8% share from mobile devices, indicating a significant audience reach through mobile phones and tablets.
Ryan Belmore, the owner and publisher of What’sUpNewp, attributes the site’s success to the team’s commitment to providing timely, accurate, and independent news coverage to the community. “We work hard to stay connected to our readers and provide them with news and information that matters to them,” said Belmore.
“In 2023, we’ll continue to grow our team on the ground in Newport and Rhode Island. We have some pretty exciting things planned this year,” Belmore said. “With our recent partnerships with the Associated Press and Stacker, we’ll also continue to explore other opportunities to bring readers more of the news and content that they want and need.
What’sUpNewp covers a broad range of topics, including breaking news, politics, business, sports, events, and community news. The site also offers multimedia content, such as podcasts, video, and photo galleries.
“We’re extremely thankful to have experienced journalists, writers, and columnists contributing to our daily coverage,” Belmore said. “Talented Rhode Islanders like Frank Prosnitz, Ken Abrams, Frank O’Donnell, Gerry Goldstein, Tyler Bernadyn, Jan Brogan, Sarah McClutchy, Jay Flanders, Tim Jones, and Rudi Hempe bring experience, creativity, and passion to our website every day.”
Have a journalism or writing background? What’sUpNewp is looking to add more voices to its website. “We’re working hard to continue to grow the diversity of our content, coverage, and contributions. I encourage anyone with journalism experience to reach out about becoming a paid contributor,” Belmore said. “If you don’t have the experience, but have a passion for journalism, writing, or what we do, also reach out. We’d be happy to teach, coach, and help you get involved in this industry”.
“The recent data confirms the What’sUpNewp’s relevance and influence in the community, we’re tremendously grateful to our readers, our newsletter subscribers, What’sUpNewp supporters, and our advertisers for their ongoing and loyal support.,” Belmore said.
