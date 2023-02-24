The Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee will host a School Building Committee meeting on Monday, February 27 at 5:30 pm in the cafeteria at Pell Elementary School.
The meeting is open to the public. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda;
Read More From WUN
Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus to host a virtual conversation on what to do with plastic waste
STATE HOUSE – Rep. Lauren H. Carson and Rep. Terri Cortvriend will host an upcoming Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus virtual conversation on plastic waste in Rhode Island. The discussion will venture into pyrolysis, plastic reduction and the possibility of a bottle bill for the state. The forum will take place on Zoom Sunday, March 5,…
Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
Rhode Island Energy’s interactive map is updated every 5 minutes and provides regional power restoration information. The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service. Visit Outage Map
US Navy applies lessons from costly shipbuilding mistakes
BATH, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Navy appears to have learned from its costly lessons after cramming too much new technology onto warships and speeding them into production as it embarks on building new destroyers that are the backbone of the fleet. Military officials say they’re slowing down the design and purchase of its next-generation…
Overrated at the Oscars: Best Picture winners most out of step with critical opinion
The glitz and glamour of the Oscars is not enough to mask the controversies surrounding the coveted awards ceremony. Conceptualized in 1927 by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the first Academy Awards ceremony was held in 1929 to honor exceptional work in film. Since then, an Oscar has become one of the…
The Ocean Race: Team Holcim – PRB wins in Cape Town
Team Holcim – PRB (SUI) led the Cape Town In-Port Race presented by V&A Waterfront from start to finish in Cape Town. With the South African sun blazing down on the race course and the southerly breeze blowing 15-18 knots, conditions could not have been better for some fast and tactical competition. A three-lap configuration…
Man with 665,000 fake Adderall pills gets 10-year sentence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A man who admitted to having more than 665,000 counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. Dylan Rodas, 27, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, pleaded guilty in September to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. He was sentenced on Thursday.…
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Feb. 24-26)
The local music scene is hopping this weekend with great live music around Rhode Island. With an emphasis on the roots, we invite you to check out a few top picks below. Friday: Local arts organization Newport Live presents singer-songwriter Teddy Thompson at the La Farge Arts Center at the Newport Congregational Church. Thompson’s work…
Newport Police Chief Gary Silva reflects on his 40-year career and offers advice to future officers
In a recent interview with Newport Police Chief Gary Silva, he reflected on his 40-year career as a Newport police officer and his 12-year tenure as Chief. As part of our “4Qs with” series, Chief Silva answered questions about his proudest moments, advice for future police officers, and his retirement plans. When asked about his…
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
The following is the National Weather Service Surf Zone Forecast for Newport, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport; Weather Forecast Marine Forecast
