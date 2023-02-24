Stacker ranked the 30 Best Picture winners most out of step with critical opinion in Oscars history using Metacritic ratings. To gauge which films were the most overrated by the Academy, each Best Picture winner’s Metascore—what Metacritic calls its critical review index, which is graded out of 100—was compared to the highest-rated nominee in the same year. Winners with the largest differences made this list, with ties broken by each film’s overall Metascore.

