Last week, several properties were sold in Newport County, with prices ranging from $129,000 to $895,530. The properties included single-family homes in Portsmouth, Little Compton, Middletown, Tiverton, and Newport.

One of the most expensive properties sold was at 108 Ferreira Avenue in Portsmouth. The single-family residence, which was listed for $895,530, sold for the same price. The property has three bedrooms, and three bathrooms, and spans over 2,500 square feet.

Another notable sale was the property at 42 East Bowery Street in Newport. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family residence was listed for $899,900 and sold for $875,000. The property has a living area of 1,725 square feet.

The property at 210 North Brayton Road in Tiverton was listed for $899,900 and sold for $860,000. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a living area of 2,766 square feet.

Some other properties sold were in more affordable ranges. For example, the property at 475 Hooper Street in Tiverton was listed for $329,000 and sold for $292,500. The property has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a living area of 1,270 square feet.

The property at 670 Forest Park Avenue in Middletown was listed for $140,000 and sold for $129,000. The property has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a living area of 756 square feet.

Here’s a full list of the properties sold in Newport County last week, along with their listing prices, selling prices, addresses, and property details.

108 Ferreira Avenue, Portsmouth, RI 02871 – Sold for $895,530, listed for $895,530. This single-family residence has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a living area of 2,535 square feet. 21 Wild Cherry Drive, Little Compton, RI 02837-1744 – Sold for $600,000, listed for $625,000. This single-family residence has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a living area of 1,860 square feet. 210 North Brayton Road, Tiverton, RI 02878 – Sold for $860,000, listed for $899,900. This single-family residence has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a living area of 2,766 square feet. 89 Wampanoag Drive, Portsmouth, RI 02871 – Sold for $552,000, listed for $519,000. This is a single-family residence with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a living area of 1,922 square feet. 111 Cedar Avenue, Portsmouth, RI 02871 – Sold for $315,000, listed for $325,000. This single-family residence has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a living area of 800 square feet. 670 Forest Park Avenue, Middletown, RI 02842 – Sold for $129,000, listed for $140,000. This single-family residence has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a living area of 756 square feet. 42 East Bowery Street, Newport, RI 02840 – Sold for $875,000, listed for $899,900. This is a single-family residence with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a living area of 1,725 square feet. 3785 Main Road, Tiverton, RI 02878-4854 – Sold for $339,000, listed for $324,900. This single-family residence has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a living area of 2,144 square feet. 475 Hooper Street, Tiverton, RI 02878-1213 – Sold for $292,500, listed for $329,000. This single-family residence has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a living area of 1,270 square feet.

Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.

