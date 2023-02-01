Rhode Island General Treasurer James Diossa is marking National Unclaimed Property Day, which takes place on February 1, by encouraging all Rhode Islanders to check if they have unclaimed property.

Diossa stated that with the increasing cost of living, families in Rhode Island are struggling to make ends meet, but through the state’s Unclaimed Property Program, they are making it easier for individuals to receive their rightfully owed money.

According to Diossa, nearly one in every seven people in the United States, or 33 million people, has unclaimed property, including financial accounts or valuable items with which the owner has not initiated any activity for several years. The money or properties are handed over to the state if the company cannot locate the owner.

The Office of the General Treasurer in Rhode Island has taken steps to make reuniting individuals and small businesses with their unclaimed property as seamless as possible. The state has implemented the YourMoney program, which automatically reunites people with their unclaimed property without any paperwork involved.

Individuals and small businesses interested in finding out if they have unclaimed property can visit the website www.findRImoney.com for more information or contact RI Unclaimed Property at (401) 462-7676 or ups@treasury.ri.gov.

In conclusion, National Unclaimed Property Day is a reminder for individuals to check if they have any unclaimed property and receive their rightful money. The YourMoney program in Rhode Island has made the process easier and more efficient, giving residents the opportunity to take advantage of this valuable resource.