KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Keon Thompson’s 15 points helped UMass defeat Rhode Island 69-45 on Saturday.
Thompson added six rebounds and five assists for the Minutemen (14-13, 5-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). RJ Luis added 14 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor and had seven rebounds. Tafara Gapare recorded 11 points. The Minutemen broke a five-game slide.
The Rams (8-18, 4-10) were led by Ishmael Leggett, who finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
UMass took the lead with 6:46 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 34-26 at halftime, with Gapare scoring eight points. UMass outscored Rhode Island by 16 points over the final half, while Luis led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Read More From WUN
Croswell scores 21, No. 24 Providence edges Villanova 85-72
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ed Croswell scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and 24th-ranked Providence earned its 20th victory of the season, holding on for a 85-72 win over Villanova on Saturday. Bryce Hopkins added 19 points and 12 rebounds. Noah Locked finished with 16 points. Croswell connected on two late free throws to…
DeBrusk returns, scores to power Bruins past Islanders 6-2
BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored two minutes into his first game in six weeks, Trent Frederic had a pair of goals and Linus Ullmark stopped 26 shots to lead the Boston Bruins to a 6-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday. Nick Foligno, Patrice Bergeron and Pavel Zacha also scored for Boston,…
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
Prices are holding steady as drivers demanded less gas over the last week. A gallon of gas was $3.42 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of February 17. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review. Colorado, Florida…
12 teams and a packed house at Portsmouth History Trivia Night
The Portsmouth Historical Society hosted its Fifth Annual Portsmouth History Trivia Night on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille. Twelve teams participated with the “North Enders” (with teammates Jerry and Donna Macomber, Bob Hamilton, Lois Ryan, Anna Jones, and Dave Duggan) coming out on top closely followed by the “Quonset Hut…
Double Trouble: Newport Playhouse to host auditions for ‘Run For Your Wife’
Exciting news for theatre enthusiasts in Newport, as the Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant, announced their upcoming auditions for the show “Run For Your Wife”. The play is a British farce that originally debuted in 1982 and will run from April 12 to May 24, 2023. The auditions will be held on Monday, February 27,…
Wheelchair tennis star Vergeer, pioneer Draney join Hall
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Wheelchair star Esther Vergeer and quad division pioneer Rick Draney were announced as the International Tennis Hall of Fame inductees for the Class of 2023 on Saturday. It is the first time two people were elected in the same year in the Wheelchair Tennis Category, which appears on the Hall ballot…
‘Six Picks’ February school vacation week ideas for families
Here’s our roundup of some fun family activities to do over the upcoming February vacation week. Keep the kids busy… and parents from going crazy … with these ideas for winter break. Go Speed Racer. Take the kids go-karting at RI Indoor Karting in Lincoln which features a 1/3 mile track and speeds up to 45MPH. (No worries…
Best TV shows of the last year, according to TV critics’ top 10 lists
Over the past year, TV lovers have had no shortage of new content to enjoy. Acclaimed series like “Derry Girls” and “Better Call Saul” aired their eagerly anticipated final seasons. Meanwhile, streaming juggernauts such as HBO’s “Euphoria” and Netflix’s “Stranger Things” returned after long, pandemic-induced hiatuses, plunging their characters into the life-or-death perils of high…
Fewer people are taking out mortgages as interest rates increase
Americans are taking out fewer mortgage loans as interest rates increase, a reflection of buyer uncertainty amid rising inflation, higher interest rates, and concerns about economic slowdowns. And even as mortgage rates hover near highs not seen in 20 years, mortgage amounts have yet to fall back to pre-pandemic levels. Experian examined mortgage rate data…
US presidents who only served one term or less, ranked
Research has found that the successes and failures of most presidents fade from public memory within 50 to 100 years after they leave the White House. This is especially true for the many bearded men of the 19th century, as some historians call them, who held the country’s highest office for one term or less.…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.