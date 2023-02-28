By Jessica Walsh, Executive Director of Women’s Resource Center
The Women’s Resource Center (WRC) was founded in 1977 and today serves the entire East Bay with activities that include education, advocacy, counseling, emergency housing and more. It has grown to meet the changing needs of this diverse community. Thousands of individuals and families are helped each year.
This growth led WRC to sell its Touro Street, Newport, RI location in order to use the proceeds to seed the creation of a new campus on Aquidneck Island. This campus will house offices, services, emergency housing and offer an inclusive, supportive environment. The design of this campus will be from the ground up. This gives WRC the freedom to innovate in how it supports those who have experienced domestic violence.
WRC’s doors are still open and services are still available at locations in Newport, Warren, and by appointment at other community locations. If you or someone you love are experiencing domestic violence, visit the WRC website at wrcnbc.org or call 401-846-5263 and an advocate will connect you with the services you need. Help is also available 24-hours a day, 7 days a week by calling the victims of crime helpline at 1-800-494-8100.
Says Executive Director Jessica Walsh: “Our Touro Street location has been a symbol of healing for so many survivors who found safety by walking through those doors. I’ve worked there for twenty years. Of course, it will be sad to leave such a beloved and deeply meaningful space.” “However, we are excited to have the opportunity to expand and to create a whole person experience on a level that we haven’t been able to before”, she continued.
Help for survivors of domestic violence has evolved over the years. The lasting effects of trauma are better understood. A focus on long-term healing versus short-term intervention recognizes that time is needed as survivors gain the strength to help themselves. The new campus design will create an environment where safety, healing and empowerment can be fully realized.
By Meghan Kallman, a Democrat representing District 15 (Pawtucket, Providence) in the Rhode Island Senate.
I still get giddy every time I hop on the bus and ride from my home in Pawtucket to downtown Providence. I smile a big goofy smile, snap a selfie and text friends like I’m at a concert. I’m lucky to live right on the R-line, the most used (and only free) bus line in…
Last year, the Rhode Island Department of Education declared a state of emergency in child and adolescent Mental Health. A recent Centers for Disease Control report said there’s an alarming rise in mental health issues among teens, with some 10 percent actually considering suicide. When we visit with Newport Schools Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain for…
“Gideon may be a whole lot of fun to look at – just check out that overbite, but he’s even more fun to play with.”
Meet your new best friend, Gideon, this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week! Gideon, who is available for adoption now at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, is a 10-year-old male mixed breed. Here’s what else the Potter League has to say about Gideon; Dobby the House Elf? Nope, it’s our very own elf,…
Rhode Island PBS today announced that it will host its annual Uncorked! A Food & Wine Event on April 21, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence. Returning for its 23rd year, Uncorked! is the station’s largest fundraising event. Chef Ming Tsai, host of the PBS cooking show Simply Ming, will attend as the celebrity guest.…
To put the 20-year math and reading lows into context, HeyTutor analyzed the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress data from the DOE’s National Center for Education Statistics.
Several studies within the past year have shown just how detrimental remote learning has been to academic progress during the coronavirus pandemic, especially for students already disadvantaged by racial and economic achievement gaps. Harvard University’s Center for Education Policy Research, for example, looked at testing data from fall 2019 through fall 2021 of 2 million…
Stacker investigated the nature of the Trump, Biden, and Pence classified document scandals using a variety of news and government sources. Keep reading to see what these scandals have in common and how they differ.
The overclassification of government documents has been a hotly debated issue since the 1980s. In 2004, Congress held a hearing titled “Too Many Secrets: Overclassification as a barrier to critical information sharing,” which advocated for more conscientious practices to determine what information should be protected at different levels. At the federal level, there are three…
Beverly R. St.Pierre of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2023 surrounded by her family, after a short illness. Beverly was 93 years old. She was married to the late Armand St.Pierre. Beverly was born in Bronx, New York on December 1, 1929 and was the daughter of Norman and Minnie Newman.…
The Newport Secret Garden Tour is looking for volunteers for the upcoming July Tours which will take place in the city’s historic Point Section on July 7-9 from 10 AM to 4 PM.
Imagine yourself sitting in a very stunning colorful garden with a variety of trees and flowers, the sun shining down, a cool breeze grazing your face, and the sound of birds happily chirping away. Sounds delightful, right? The Newport Secret Garden Tour is looking for volunteers for the upcoming July Tours which will take place…
Stevenson , a RI native, has been a Newport resident for over 25 years and involved in numerous civic organizations.
The Board of Directors of the Friends of the Waterfront (FOW), the Newport-based “watchdog of the waterfront,” elected Lynda Stevenson of Newport as its new President, succeeding long-serving FOW President Johanna Vietry, who stepped down at the end of the year. Stevenson , a RI native, has been a Newport resident for over 25 years…
Newport Community Electricity Launching May 2023 with Rate of 9.361 ¢/kWh for Residential Customers
Newport residents can expect to save on their electricity bills beginning later this spring as the City of Newport readies to launch its energy aggregation program in May of 2023. The Program, dubbed Newport Community Electricity, was approved by the City Council in December of 2021 as part of an effort to provide new, competitively…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.
Community Submission
This content has been contributed to What's Up Newp. The views and opinions included within are not necessarily those of What's Up Newp, our contributors, or our advertisers.
We welcome letters to the editor on current local topics. Email them to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.