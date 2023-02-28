By Jessica Walsh, Executive Director of Women’s Resource Center

The Women’s Resource Center (WRC) was founded in 1977 and today serves the entire East Bay with activities that include education, advocacy, counseling, emergency housing and more. It has grown to meet the changing needs of this diverse community. Thousands of individuals and families are helped each year.

This growth led WRC to sell its Touro Street, Newport, RI location in order to use the proceeds to seed the creation of a new campus on Aquidneck Island. This campus will house offices, services, emergency housing and offer an inclusive, supportive environment. The design of this campus will be from the ground up. This gives WRC the freedom to innovate in how it supports those who have experienced domestic violence.

WRC’s doors are still open and services are still available at locations in Newport, Warren, and by appointment at other community locations. If you or someone you love are experiencing domestic violence, visit the WRC website at wrcnbc.org or call 401-846-5263 and an advocate will connect you with the services you need. Help is also available 24-hours a day, 7 days a week by calling the victims of crime helpline at 1-800-494-8100.

Says Executive Director Jessica Walsh: “Our Touro Street location has been a symbol of healing for so many survivors who found safety by walking through those doors. I’ve worked there for twenty years. Of course, it will be sad to leave such a beloved and deeply meaningful space.” “However, we are excited to have the opportunity to expand and to create a whole person experience on a level that we haven’t been able to before”, she continued.

Help for survivors of domestic violence has evolved over the years. The lasting effects of trauma are better understood. A focus on long-term healing versus short-term intervention recognizes that time is needed as survivors gain the strength to help themselves. The new campus design will create an environment where safety, healing and empowerment can be fully realized.