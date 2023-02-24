We hope you’ve enjoyed this quiz from our and quizmaster, Fritz Holznagel, a past winner of the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. If you have feedback on the quiz, please send us an email at us.quiz@theconversation.com.
Fritz Holznagel, Quizmaster, The Conversation
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Read More From WUN
West Warwick man sentenced in unemployment fraud scheme
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A West Warwick man who admitted to a federal judge that he participated in a conspiracy to use the stolen identities of others to gain COVID related unemployment insurance benefits was sentenced today to three years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha and Rhode Island Attorney General Peter…
15 of the best movies about wine and winemaking
From harvesting grapes to choosing the right barrels, bottles, and labels, the wine you drink takes a particularly long journey before being poured into your glass. Winemaking has a rich history of stories to tell about the complex, global industry—and these films uncork all of the fine details of winemaking across the world. The best…
Obituary: Alice F. Stratford
Alice F. Stratford, 88, of Middletown, RI died Wednesday February 22, 2023. Alice was born in Middletown on November 7, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Manuel V. Corey and Alexandria M. Corey. In 1948 the Corey’s purchased Whitehall Farm in Middletown where Alice would live for the rest of her life. She…
Best movies of 2023 so far
2023 is shaping up to be a big year in film. More than 4,000 titles are slated for release worldwide, according to IMDb. With this many new movies on the horizon, there’s sure to be a little something for everyone. Franchise fans are excited about sequels like “Creed III,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of…
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Feb. 25 – March 4)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Rhode Island Bridge & Turnpike Authority February 26 – March 4, 2023 Newport Claiborne Pell BridgeThere are currently no lane closures…
Senator Pearson introduces legislation that would expand eligibility for the Wavemaker Fellowship Program to include public school teachers
Senate Majority Leader Ryan W. Pearson (D-Dist. 19, Cumberland, Lincoln) has introduced legislation that would expand eligibility for the Wavemaker Fellowship Program to public school teachers, including those in the high-need fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The Wavemaker Fellowship Program was enacted through the state budget in 2015 based on legislation sponsored by Leader…
Rep. Caldwell, Sen. Gu sponsor legislation that would allow some meetings to be held virtually, residents to testify remotely
Rep. Justine A. Caldwell and Senator Victoria Gu are sponsoring legislation to make it easier for residents to participate in local government by allowing advisory boards and commissions to hold meetings via videoconference and allowing residents to testify remotely in certain local meetings including town council, planning, zoning and school committee meetings. “New England is…
Open Houses: 18 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, February 25 – 26, 2023. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information. Newport 8 Bedlow Place | $549,000 |…
Newport Police Department provides bars with fake ID/driver’s License scanners
The Newport Police Department today announced that they have distributed scanners that help identify fake IDs/driver’s licenses. The Newport Police Department shared the following on their Facebook Page on Friday, February 24; “To aid in the prevention of underage drinking, The Newport Police Department have distributed to bar in the City of Newport, scanners that…
Boston warns of overdoses linked to fentanyl-laced cocaine
BOSTON (AP) — Boston public health officials have alerted health care providers in the city about a “concerning” increase in the number of opioid-related overdoses among people who believed they were using cocaine. The Boston Public Health Commission announced Thursday that city Emergency Medical Services responded to 11 suspected cases in one 24-hour period earlier…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.