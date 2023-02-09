Get ready for a self-guided walking tour like no other!

Today, the Benefactors of the Arts announced plans for the July 2023 Secret Garden Tours, running daily from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. from July 7-9 in the historic Point section of Newport.

According to organizers, this year’s garden tour has been moved to July to showcase the spectacular gardens on the tour when they are at their peak. Gardens that have been perennial favorites on the tour will look very different to past visitors, with spectacular seasonal flora in bloom, including a huge variety of hydrangeas and daylilies.

Conde Nast Traveler Magazine named Newport one of the best walking cities in the U.S. in 2014, and the Secret Garden Tour was specifically mentioned as a highlight.

Tickets for the Secret Garden Tour are limited, with only 450 to be sold for each day, so early purchase is advised. The tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.secretgardentours.org for a discounted rate of $25.

Since 1984, the organizers and supporters of The Secret Garden Tour have been dedicated to enhancing art education and cultural programs in Aquidneck Island’s Public Schools. They have funded dozens of music, theater, and fine arts programs for local schoolchildren, and to date, the tour has given more than $1 million to Aquidneck Island students in public schools for cultural programs and the arts.

In conclusion, the Secret Garden Tour is a chance to explore the beauty of Newport’s historic gardens and supports a great cause. For additional information, be sure to visit the website: www.secretgardentours.org. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience Newport’s hidden treasures and support the arts in your community.