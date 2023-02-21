The 26th Annual Chili Cook-Off took place at Newport Harbor Island Resort on February 18.
Speakeasy Bar & Grill took first place, while Newport Harbor Island Resort took second, Smoke and Squeal BBW took the 3rd spot, and not to be undone – the Newport Fire Department was voted as the Most Spirited Team.
Other competitors included Pour Judgement, Diego’s Barrio Cantina, Wally’s Wieners, Stoneacre Brasserie, Portsmouth Publick House, Ben’s Chili Dogs, and RaRa’s Surf Shack.
More than 1,100 turned out for the event, which is just one of the more than 150 events that are taking place this week as part of the 35th Annual Newport Winter Festival.
Read More From WUN
Middletown Senior to produce “Cabaret” at Newport Playhouse this weekend
“What good is sitting alone in your room? Come hear the music play.” Inspiring lines from an inspiring show… A Middletown High School senior has a major task ahead this weekend. Like most seniors in RI, Aleksandr Kobrynich was tasked with designing a unique project for his graduation requirement. That project will be shared with…
Sour Grapes: Dustin
Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes, enjoy! Tim Jones is the creator, artist and writer of the widely popular, self-syndicated comic strip; “SOUR GRAPES” about “Aesop”, a miserable-flying dog, living in a strange, problematic and troubled world along with his odd family and pet cloud, ‘Ominous’. Originally from Attleboro, Massachusetts, Tim lives with his wife and…
What’s Up Interview: Julie Knitel of ‘Come From Away,’ playing PPAC this week
When we chatted, Julia Knitel and the cast of “Come From Away” was in Philadelphia. It was Super Bowl weekend, and the Philadelphia Eagles were in the big game. She laughed about that. “I’m not a sports fan by any stretch. I didn’t even know they were in the Super Bowl.” Knitel’s been with “Come…
RIDOT to host a public meeting on Pell Bridge Ramps project
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today announced that it will host a public meeting at the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) Newport Campus to update the community on the construction of the Pell Bridge Ramps project and discuss what to expect this construction season. Date: Monday, March 13, 2023 Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00…
Bruins win 4th straight; Pastrnak nets 2 to pass 40 goals
BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak had already scored twice, and with the Senators’ net empty, a third was within reach. The Bruins forward passed up the chance at a hat trick — and the league lead in goals — and fed the puck to teammate David Krejci, whose family was at the game for a…
Red Sox CEO Kennedy: ‘Pressure is definitely on’
By KEN POWTAK Associated Press FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy admits the organization heard lots of displeasure from the fans during the offseason. “Pressure is definitely on the 2023 Boston Red Sox,” Kennedy said on Monday morning at the team’s spring training complex on the first full day…
Aquidneck Land Trust conserves 11.48-acre farmland property in Portsmouth
The Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) today announced that it has announced the conservation of 11.48 acres of farmland across two parcels on Moitoza Lane in Portsmouth. The property is located within the St. Mary’s Pond and Sisson Pond drinking water supply watershed has 100% prime farmland soils, and is near other conserved lands such as…
What Sold: 9 homes in Newport County changed hands last week
Last week, several properties were sold in Newport County, with prices ranging from $129,000 to $895,530. The properties included single-family homes in Portsmouth, Little Compton, Middletown, Tiverton, and Newport. One of the most expensive properties sold was at 108 Ferreira Avenue in Portsmouth. The single-family residence, which was listed for $895,530, sold for the same…
U.S. Presidents that have visited Newport
With President’s Day here, we got to thinking – “just how many of U.S. Presidents have visited Newport, RI?” It’s an easier question to ask than answer as we learned as we started to go through data as many past and future U.S. Presidents have been guest in private homes for dinner, fundraisers or events without…
Flags to fly at half-staff, State House to be Illuminated in honor of the lives lost in Station Nightclub Fire
Governor Dan McKee released the following statement today to mark the 20th anniversary of the Station nightclub fire: “February 20th will forever be a tragic and difficult day in Rhode Island’s history. Today, we mourn the 100 lives lost in the Station nightclub fire and the hundreds more whose lives will never be the same.…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.