The 26th Annual Chili Cook-Off took place at Newport Harbor Island Resort on February 18.

Speakeasy Bar & Grill took first place, while Newport Harbor Island Resort took second, Smoke and Squeal BBW took the 3rd spot, and not to be undone – the Newport Fire Department was voted as the Most Spirited Team.

Other competitors included Pour Judgement, Diego’s Barrio Cantina, Wally’s Wieners, Stoneacre Brasserie, Portsmouth Publick House, Ben’s Chili Dogs, and RaRa’s Surf Shack.

More than 1,100 turned out for the event, which is just one of the more than 150 events that are taking place this week as part of the 35th Annual Newport Winter Festival.