FILE - In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at a drive-up mass vaccination site in Puyallup, Wash., south of Seattle. Moderna reports their financial earnings on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By TOM MURPHY AP Health Writer
Moderna’s fourth-quarter profit tumbled 70% as COVID-19 vaccine sales fell and the drugmaker caught up on a royalty payment.
Heavy research and development costs also weighed on Moderna as the vaccine developer looks to strengthen an income statement currently dominated by its Spikevax coronavirus preventive shots.
Moderna said Thursday that its cost of sales jumped nearly a billion dollars to $1.9 billion in the final quarter of 2022. That included a $400-million “catch-up” payment to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for a new agreement on future royalty sales of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Moderna scientists and government researchers worked together to develop the COVID-19 vaccine at the start of the pandemic. More than 270 million doses of the original vaccine and boosters have been administered in the United States since regulators granted emergency authorization in late 2020.
The Spikevax vaccine is Moderna’s main source of revenue, outside of grants and money from collaborations. It brought in nearly $4.9 billion in sales in the fourth quarter.
That’s a 73% drop from the final quarter of 2021, when the omicron variant of the virus was spreading rapidly and more people were getting either their initial shots or their first round of boosters.
Research and development expenses also nearly doubled to $1.2 billion for the drugmaker. Moderna’s pipeline of drugs under development includes a potential skin cancer vaccine combination it is working on with Merck.
Researchers are testing how Moderna’s potential vaccine and Merck’s immunotherapy Keytruda work in improving survival before cancer returns in patients who had advanced melanoma surgically removed.
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday gave that potential vaccine a “breakthrough therapy” designation, which is intended to speed the development and review of drugs that show signs of being an improvement over established treatments.
Moderna expects to start a late-stage study this year.
Moderna also is one of several drugmakers developing a potential vaccine for RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus. Company officials told analysts Thursday they will submit that vaccine to regulators for approval in the first half of this year.
Overall, the drugmaker’s profit fell to $1.46 billion, or $3.61 per share, in the final quarter of 2022. Total revenue dropped 29% to $5.08 billion.
Analysts expected earnings of $4.60 per share on $5.02 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.
The COVID-19 vaccine brought in more than $18 billion in sales last year for Moderna. The company has about $5 billion in sales contracted for delivery this year. But Moderna officials said they expect additional sales from the United States, Europe and Japan.
In the U.S., COVID-19 vaccines will be sold commercially for the first time later this year when the federal government stops buying the shots.
Moderna told The Wall Street Journal last month that it was considering pricing the vaccine in the range of $110 to $130 per dose.
But company leaders emphasized Thursday that people with insurance will pay nothing out of pocket for the shots, and Moderna has a patient assistance program that will provide the shots for people without coverage or who are underinsured.
Shares of Moderna Inc., based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, dropped more than 7% to $146.42 Thursday. The stock had already fallen 12% so far this year as of Wednesday.
Our Town: Little Compton premieres Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m.
The local legends, historical events, and personal memoirs of Little Compton, Rhode Island, are the focus in the latest edition of Our Town – an ongoing Rhode Island PBS documentary project filmed by residents and their tight-knit community. Our Town: Little Compton premieres Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. Last summer, Rhode Island PBS invited neighbors and friends of Little Compton to become…
Black and White Ball, Fire at the Fort, Beach Polo and more
Lots going on around the region this weekend .. let’s get right to it! Friday: One of the highlights of the Newport Winter Festival is the Fire at the Fort, a family-friendly, Cajun-themed indoor-outdoor event at Fort Adams with live music this year from Keith Munslow & The Ubiquitones. S’mores and more will be provided…
Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Providence using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Providence from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.
Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area? The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year. As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an…
Rhode Island, approved for up to $61.7 million, will operate three programs: a capital access program, a loan participation program, and an equity/venture capital program.
Governor Dan McKee today joined the Biden Administration for a virtual event to highlight the historic award of $61.7 million to Rhode Island under the Biden Administration’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). “We’re ready to continue Rhode Island’s economic momentum. This historic investment in small businesses from the Biden Administration will help us reach…
The winner purchased this lucky ticket at 7-Eleven, 29 Memorial Blvd, Newport.
A man from Newport has won $30,000 playing the “Cash Bonanza” Instant Game. He matched the first number in the “Your Numbers” section to win the top prize. The winner purchased this lucky ticket at 7-Eleven, 29 Memorial Blvd, Newport. The man, who has not been identified, tells Rhode Island Lottery that he plans to save the…
A Rhode Island man has been charged with using his accounting and consulting businesses as a front to launder more than $35 million in internet fraud schemes.
BOSTON (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been charged with using his accounting and consulting businesses as a front to launder more than $35 million in internet fraud schemes. The 73-year-old man from Cranston is accused of founding dozens of shell companies in the United States and using them to open business bank accounts…
The bigger bases — going from 15- to 18-inch squares — are part of a flurry of changes by Major League Baseball designed to put more action and athleticism back in the game and make it more appealing to a younger generation of potential fans.
By JAY COHEN AP Baseball Writer PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Like a violin virtuoso using a new music stand, San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado noticed a difference right away. Not only are the bases bigger, but they feel different, too. “It’s definitely different, for sure,” said Machado, a two-time Gold Glove winner. “They…
Newport Folk Festival walked away from the awards ceremony with an award for Music Festival of The Year (Global; under 30k attendance).
The 34th Annual Pollstar Awards were held on Wednesday evening in Beverly Hills California, and Newport Folk Festival had a big night – once being named Music Festival of the Year. According to Pollstar, the Pollstar Awards, presented by Live Nation, is the only peer-voted live entertainment industry awards and the most relevant and coveted recognition…
As a regular RIPTA rider, Senator Meghan Kallman has a lot to say about public transportation.
As a regular RIPTA rider, Senator Meghan Kallman has a lot to say about public transportation. “The bus is so great,” said Senator Kallman (D-Dist. 15, Pawtucket, Providence). “I can get work done, I can read or I can put my headphones in and relax. Or if I’m feeling social, I can talk to my…
On Orville’s behalf, Newport Festivals Foundation has made a grant to Fender Play Foundation which provides new Fender guitars, basses, and ukuleles to elementary and middle school students.
Newport Folk Festival today announced that Orville Peck has joined its 2023 festival lineup. Peck is scheduled to perform on Sunday, July 30. Orville Peck is a Canadian singer-songwriter and musician, known for his distinctive style that blends classic country and western with dark, cinematic elements. He first gained attention in 2017 when he released…
