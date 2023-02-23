The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals (BHDDH) issue this ROAAR Alert due to increased non-fatal opioid overdose activity in Region 8

From February 12 to February 18, 2023, Region 8 (Jamestown, Bristol, Warren, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, and Barrington) was over its pre-established opioid overdose threshold, according to RIDOH.

  • There were less than five reports of individuals receiving care from an emergency department (ED) for a suspected opioid overdose; the weekly threshold is two. 

During the same timeframe, Region 6 (Providence) reached its weekly, pre-established threshold with 19 individuals receiving care from an emergency department for a suspected opioid overdose.

Data Questions?
Visit RIDOH’s Drug Overdose Surveillance Data Hub to learn more about Rhode Island’s Overdose Action Areas and how RIDOH tracks weekly, non-fatal overdose data.

Experience The Blues: James Cotton documentary, live performance by James Montgomery Blues Band coming to the Casino Theater

Presented for Black History Month by the RI Slave History Medallions, an award-winning documentary film, “Bonnie Blue: James Cotton’s Life in the Blues” will be screened Sunday, February 26 at 7pm, with a live performance by the James Montgomery Blues Band, at the Casino Theater

On Sunday, February 26th, the Casino Theater in Newport will host a screening of the award-winning documentary film “Bonnie Blue: James Cotton’s Life in the Blues,” as part of Black History Month celebrations. Directed by Bestor Cram, the film examines the life and legacy of James Cotton, a legendary harmonica player and singer who overcame…

No. 18 UConn uses big second half to down No. 20 Providence

Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and No. 18 UConn beat No. 20 Providence 87-69 on Wednesday night to split the regular-season series between the New England rivals.

By PAT EATON-ROBB AP Sports Writer STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and No. 18 UConn beat No. 20 Providence 87-69 on Wednesday night to split the regular-season series between the New England rivals. Adama Sanogo and Alex Karaban each added 16 points for the Huskies (21-7, 10-7 Big East), who won…

Castle Hill Inn unveils new Supper Club and Prix Fixe Lunch Menu

Castle Hill Inn announces a new prix fixe lunch offering, upcoming supper club series and additional culinary team promotions.

Castle Hill Inn has announced exciting new offerings for both locals and travelers alike. The Relais & Chateaux property has introduced new dining programs and promotions to elevate its renowned food and beverage programs. This year’s new offerings include a prix fixe lunch menu at The Lawn and a limited-time Agassiz Supper Club Series of…

Vermont considers ending clergy abuse reporting exemption

The Vermont Legislature is considering a proposal that would end an exemption to the state’s child abuse and neglect reporting laws for members of the clergy.

By WILSON RING Associated Press MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Legislature is considering a proposal that would end an exemption to the state’s child abuse and neglect reporting laws for members of the clergy. On Wednesday, the Vermont Senate Judiciary Committee held the first of what could be several meetings on the subject before…

What’s Up This Weekend: Feb. 23 – 26

On tap for this weekend – Newport Winter Festival, Newport Burger Bender, Newport Polo on 2nd Beach, Teddy Thompson, and more!

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport. Thursday, February 23 Things To Do Entertainment City & Government Friday, February 24 Things To Do Entertainment City & Government Saturday, February 25 Things To Do  Entertainment  City & Government Sunday, February 26  Things To Do  Entertainment  City & Government Event…

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

The following is the National Weather Service Surf Zone Forecast for Newport, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport; Weather Forecast Marine Forecast

Rep. Azzinaro and Sen. Gu introduce ‘autism’ driving designation

Rep. Samuel A. Azzinaro and Sen. Victoria Gu have introduced legislation that would create a special driving license designation for individuals with autism.

STATE HOUSE – Rep. Samuel A. Azzinaro and Sen. Victoria Gu have introduced legislation that would create a special driving license designation for individuals with autism.“Just because an individual is on the autism spectrum does not make them incapable of navigating daily life, including being able to drive a vehicle. The situation that tends to…

Mainer who swung pole at Capitol police charged

A Maine man who swung a pole at law enforcement officers defending the U.S. Capitol is facing federal charges.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who swung a pole at law enforcement officers defending the U.S. Capitol is facing federal charges. Christopher Maurer, 45, made an initial court appearance Wednesday after being charged with seven counts including civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a deadly and dangerous weapon. He was…

Pitcher Song out of the Navy, will report to Phillies camp

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound right-hander was picked from the Boston Red Sox system in the draft for unprotected minor league players. Philadelphia put him on the military list while he continued active duty.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies say Noah Song’s transfer from active duty to the Navy reserves frees up the pitching prospect to report to camp with the team on Thursday. Song, a 25-year-old aviator from California, was taken by the Phillies in the winter meeting draft in December with hopes he would play…

