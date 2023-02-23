RIDOH issues Public Health Alert due to increased opioid overdose activity in Newport and Bristol Counties
From February 12 to February 18, 2023, Region 8 (Jamestown, Bristol, Warren, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, and Barrington) was over its pre-established opioid overdose threshold, according to RIDOH.
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals (BHDDH) issue this ROAAR Alert due to increased non-fatal opioid overdose activity in Region 8.
There were less than five reports of individuals receiving care from an emergency department (ED) for a suspected opioid overdose; the weekly threshold is two.
During the same timeframe, Region 6 (Providence) reached its weekly, pre-established threshold with 19 individuals receiving care from an emergency department for a suspected opioid overdose.
Data Questions? Visit RIDOH’s Drug Overdose Surveillance Data Hub to learn more about Rhode Island’s Overdose Action Areas and how RIDOH tracks weekly, non-fatal overdose data.
Presented for Black History Month by the RI Slave History Medallions, an award-winning documentary film, “Bonnie Blue: James Cotton’s Life in the Blues” will be screened Sunday, February 26 at 7pm, with a live performance by the James Montgomery Blues Band, at the Casino Theater
On Sunday, February 26th, the Casino Theater in Newport will host a screening of the award-winning documentary film “Bonnie Blue: James Cotton’s Life in the Blues,” as part of Black History Month celebrations. Directed by Bestor Cram, the film examines the life and legacy of James Cotton, a legendary harmonica player and singer who overcame…
Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and No. 18 UConn beat No. 20 Providence 87-69 on Wednesday night to split the regular-season series between the New England rivals.
By PAT EATON-ROBB AP Sports Writer STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and No. 18 UConn beat No. 20 Providence 87-69 on Wednesday night to split the regular-season series between the New England rivals. Adama Sanogo and Alex Karaban each added 16 points for the Huskies (21-7, 10-7 Big East), who won…
Castle Hill Inn announces a new prix fixe lunch offering, upcoming supper club series and additional culinary team promotions.
Castle Hill Inn has announced exciting new offerings for both locals and travelers alike. The Relais & Chateaux property has introduced new dining programs and promotions to elevate its renowned food and beverage programs. This year’s new offerings include a prix fixe lunch menu at The Lawn and a limited-time Agassiz Supper Club Series of…
The Vermont Legislature is considering a proposal that would end an exemption to the state’s child abuse and neglect reporting laws for members of the clergy.
By WILSON RING Associated Press MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Legislature is considering a proposal that would end an exemption to the state’s child abuse and neglect reporting laws for members of the clergy. On Wednesday, the Vermont Senate Judiciary Committee held the first of what could be several meetings on the subject before…
On tap for this weekend – Newport Winter Festival, Newport Burger Bender, Newport Polo on 2nd Beach, Teddy Thompson, and more!
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport. Thursday, February 23 Things To Do Entertainment City & Government Friday, February 24 Things To Do Entertainment City & Government Saturday, February 25 Things To Do Entertainment City & Government Sunday, February 26 Things To Do Entertainment City & Government Event…
Rep. Samuel A. Azzinaro and Sen. Victoria Gu have introduced legislation that would create a special driving license designation for individuals with autism.
STATE HOUSE – Rep. Samuel A. Azzinaro and Sen. Victoria Gu have introduced legislation that would create a special driving license designation for individuals with autism.“Just because an individual is on the autism spectrum does not make them incapable of navigating daily life, including being able to drive a vehicle. The situation that tends to…
A Maine man who swung a pole at law enforcement officers defending the U.S. Capitol is facing federal charges.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who swung a pole at law enforcement officers defending the U.S. Capitol is facing federal charges. Christopher Maurer, 45, made an initial court appearance Wednesday after being charged with seven counts including civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a deadly and dangerous weapon. He was…
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound right-hander was picked from the Boston Red Sox system in the draft for unprotected minor league players. Philadelphia put him on the military list while he continued active duty.
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies say Noah Song’s transfer from active duty to the Navy reserves frees up the pitching prospect to report to camp with the team on Thursday. Song, a 25-year-old aviator from California, was taken by the Phillies in the winter meeting draft in December with hopes he would play…
