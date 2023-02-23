The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals (BHDDH) issue this ROAAR Alert due to increased non-fatal opioid overdose activity in Region 8.

From February 12 to February 18, 2023, Region 8 (Jamestown, Bristol, Warren, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, and Barrington) was over its pre-established opioid overdose threshold, according to RIDOH.

There were less than five reports of individuals receiving care from an emergency department (ED) for a suspected opioid overdose; the weekly threshold is two.

During the same timeframe, Region 6 (Providence) reached its weekly, pre-established threshold with 19 individuals receiving care from an emergency department for a suspected opioid overdose.

Data Questions?

Visit RIDOH’s Drug Overdose Surveillance Data Hub to learn more about Rhode Island’s Overdose Action Areas and how RIDOH tracks weekly, non-fatal overdose data.

⚠️RIDOH has issued a #PublicHealth Alert due to increased opioid #overdose activity in Jamestown, Bristol, Warren, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, and Barrington. Read the full Alert here: https://t.co/7eRp7WRVi4

⬇️Local #resources linked below⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XDGkHHrI0e — Rhode Island Department of Health (@RIHEALTH) February 22, 2023