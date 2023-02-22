The Rhythm and Roots Festival organizers announced today that the 25th Annual Rhythm & Roots Festival will take place this Labor Day Weekend (September 1 – 3, 2023) at Ninigret Park in Charlestown, Rhode Island.

The festival shared in a Facebook post that the lineup announcement is coming soon. The 2022 lineup included performances by Little Feat, Grace Potter, Cowboy Mouth, Samantha Fish, Anders Osborne & Jackie Greene, North Mississippi All Stars, and another dozen artists.

Early Bird tickets are now on sale and, for a limited time, will be available at 2022 prices. For tickets and more information, click here.