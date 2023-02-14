Representative McGaw appointed to four House committees
Rep. Michelle E. McGaw has been appointed to four House committees, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi has announced.
Representative McGaw (D-Dist. 71, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton), who began her second term in the House of Representatives last month, has joined the Health and Human Services Committee, the Environment and Natural Resources Committee and the Corporations Committee, which handles matters concerning financial institutions, business regulation, property and casualty insurance and consumer protection. Additionally, she will remain a member of the State Government and Elections Committee, on which she served during the previous legislative term.
“I am very excited to expand my work on House committees this term, particularly on committees that work in areas where I have professional and legislative experience and interests. I’m really looking forward to helping to craft legislation that improves the lives of Rhode Islanders now and in the future, and to all of the interesting conversations we will have with interested citizens, advocates and experts along the way,” said Representative McGaw.
Representative McGaw works as a consultant pharmacist serving the long-term care community. In the House, she has pushed for the state to strengthen its commitments to the environment and clean energy, introducing legislation to prohibit any type of new high-heat solid waste processing facilities in environmentally sensitive areas, and to require the state’s Energy Facility Siting Board to deny applications for power plants that would adversely affect Rhode Island’s ability to meet its carbon-emissions-reduction obligations. She was a cosponsor of legislation enacted last year to set standards for toxic PFAS chemicals in drinking water.
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Rhode Island using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Jan 21-Feb 3. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data…
PROVIDENCE – A 19-year-old Providence man admitted to a federal judge today that he was one of two men who assaulted a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in November 2021, while the carrier was delivering mail in South Providence, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to information presented to the court, in November…
By DEE-ANN DURBIN AP Business Writer Subway said Tuesday that it’s exploring a possible sale of the sandwich company. Milford, Connecticut-based Subway has been privately owned since its founding in 1965. It’s now one of the world’s largest restaurant chains, with 37,000 outlets in more than 100 countries. In a statement posted on its website,…
Story by Public Affairs Office , Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport NEWPORT, R.I. – The total funded program of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport reached approximately $1.5 billion in 2022. Of its total operating budget, $623 million was spent by Division Newport in civilian payroll and labor, materials, operational expenditures, property maintenance and…
After 40 years of service to the community, including the last 12 years as Newport’s top cop, Police Chief Gary T. Silva is set to retire on Feb. 24th, according to a press release from the City of Newport. Silva was first sworn in as a Police Officer in June of 1983, rising through the…
