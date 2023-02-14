Rep. Michelle E. McGaw has been appointed to four House committees, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi has announced.

Representative McGaw (D-Dist. 71, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton), who began her second term in the House of Representatives last month, has joined the Health and Human Services Committee, the Environment and Natural Resources Committee and the Corporations Committee, which handles matters concerning financial institutions, business regulation, property and casualty insurance and consumer protection. Additionally, she will remain a member of the State Government and Elections Committee, on which she served during the previous legislative term.

“I am very excited to expand my work on House committees this term, particularly on committees that work in areas where I have professional and legislative experience and interests. I’m really looking forward to helping to craft legislation that improves the lives of Rhode Islanders now and in the future, and to all of the interesting conversations we will have with interested citizens, advocates and experts along the way,” said Representative McGaw.

Representative McGaw works as a consultant pharmacist serving the long-term care community. In the House, she has pushed for the state to strengthen its commitments to the environment and clean energy, introducing legislation to prohibit any type of new high-heat solid waste processing facilities in environmentally sensitive areas, and to require the state’s Energy Facility Siting Board to deny applications for power plants that would adversely affect Rhode Island’s ability to meet its carbon-emissions-reduction obligations. She was a cosponsor of legislation enacted last year to set standards for toxic PFAS chemicals in drinking water.