Rep. Cortvriend bill would create a path for intellectually disabled to experience college
The bill, which is modeled after a law enacted in neighboring Massachusetts in 2022, would allow students with intellectual disabilities age 18 to 22 — who are currently allowed to remain in high school — to experience college and college life while they transition to adult life.
Rep. Terri Cortvriend has introduced legislation that would provide inclusive opportunities at state colleges for young people with intellectual disabilities or autism.
The bill, which is modeled after a law enacted in neighboring Massachusetts in 2022, would allow students with intellectual disabilities age 18 to 22 — who are currently allowed to remain in high school — to experience college and college life while they transition to adult life.
“Our state already recognizes the importance of providing education to students with intellectual disabilities to age 22. But currently, those students do not have a means to progress beyond high school, long after their same-age peers have moved on. They, too, are transitioning to adulthood, and the greater independence and choice that come with college and its activities offers them opportunities to grow, mature and prepare for the future. Having this option available would provide significant social and emotional benefits to these students and better prepare them for life as an adult,” said Representative Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth, Middletown).
The Higher Education Opportunities for Students with Intellectual Disabilities Act (2023-H 5636) would enable students age 18 to 22 with intellectual disabilities to attend classes at state institutions of higher education and participate in campus activities in accordance with their Individualized Education Programs, without having to meet the typical entrance requirements such as having graduated from high school or meeting certain GPA or standardized test requirements. Participating students would not receive college credits unless they’ve met the prerequisites and requirements of any course, but they would enjoy the social benefits of participating in college life.
Under the program, funding would follow the student — the student’s public school district would be required to forward to the college the same amount of funds it would have spent educating that particular student had he or she stayed in high school. Colleges would not have to bear the costs of providing any supports, and would not be allowed to charge school districts any additional amount. Other sources of funding, public or private, could be used if necessary.
The legislation would also enable students to return to high school if it is found that attending college courses has not worked out to the student’s best interest, with pro-rated funding returning to their district.
The bill includes reporting requirements that ensure public institutions of higher education, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner work together to develop best practices for implementation of the plan.
The legislation is not necessarily about academic advancement — there are already programs for students with disabilities who need supports to enroll in college for credit. It is intended for those who would not be pursuing a degree, but who would benefit socially and emotionally from the experience of the college atmosphere.
Representative Cortvriend, who introduced the legislation after seeing a news report of the law’s enactment in Massachusetts, said she has had some preliminary discussions with representatives of Department of Education, the Commissioner of Higher Education, school superintendents and the Rhode Island Developmental Disabilities Council, and all were receptive to exploring the idea.
“This would be an option, not necessarily the right choice for every individual student. But for some, it would provide experiences and growth that they can’t acquire through more years of high school. Whether they will be preparing to hold a job or transitioning to adult services, they are growing up, and being in a vibrant environment of other young adults would expand their horizons and help them get ready for the adult world,” said Representative Cortvriend. She added that since school districts would send only the money they would spend on individual students if they stayed in high school, the change would be revenue-neutral for public schools. But it could ultimately save the public money if it results in students who are better prepared for their future and need fewer supports into adulthood. The bill was introduced Feb. 15 and has been assigned to the House Finance Committee.
Bartees Strange is a rising musician and songwriter hailing from Mustang, Oklahoma, who has been making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of rock, hip-hop, and indie-pop.
Newport Folk Festival today announced that Bartees Strange has joined its 2023 festival lineup. Peck is scheduled to perform at Fort Adams State Park on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Bartees Strange is a rising musician and songwriter hailing from Mustang, Oklahoma, who has been making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of…
Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud.
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24. Stocks headquartered in Rhode Island, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered.…
Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Massachusetts last week using data from IEX Cloud.
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Massachusetts last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24. Stocks headquartered in Massachusetts, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 40 stocks…
As The Ocean Race fleet heads further south, conditions change dramatically
The wind has arrived for leg 3 of The Ocean Race as the five IMOCA teams settle into higher latitudes and begin to criss-cross to the east, hooking into the first big weather system of the leg. After a day of light winds and adverse current on Monday, the winds will be welcome. But they come…
According to the report, Rhode Island has seen varying amounts of snowfall in different parts of the state.
The National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA released a public statement regarding the latest snowfall reports. The statement was issued on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 11:59 am. According to the report, Rhode Island has seen varying amounts of snowfall in different state regions. Public Information Statement National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 1159 AM EST Tue…
Patricia M. Virgadamo, 81, died on February 24, 2023 at Charlton Hospital in Fall River, MA.Beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and such a beautiful human being , is now in the hands of God.She was the loving wife of Louis Virgadamo, they were married for 61 years. Born in Newport, RI, on August 16, 1941,…
Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous.
Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. Bookending the country, a winter storm in the Northeast closed or delayed the opening for hundreds of schools as the…
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced that four routes are on detour today, Tuesday, February 28, 2023 due to winter weather conditions. Routes 13, 14, 27, and 64 are currently on detour. Riders may expect some delays on all routes due to weather conditions and are advised to use extreme caution at bus stops due to decreased visibility and…
Snowfall is expected to continue until 7 PM EST this evening, with an additional accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. In addition, winds could gust up to 40 mph, causing further hazardous conditions for motorists.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The advisory warns of snowfall and high winds that could make travel conditions dangerous, particularly during the morning and evening commutes. According to the advisory, the affected areas include Central Middlesex, Western and Eastern Essex, Western Norfolk,…
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport; Weather Forecast Marine Forecast
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.
Ryan Belmore
Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.
Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.
Belmore currently serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the boards of Fort Adams Trust, Lucy's Hearth, and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.
Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/
Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.
Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.
In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.