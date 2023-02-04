Representative Terri Cortvriend has been appointed to the House Finance Committee, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi has announced.

One of the busiest House committees, the Finance Committee considers all matters related to state spending and is responsible for honing the state budget each year.

Rep. Terri Cortvriend

“I am very excited to join the House Finance Committee, which spends a great deal of the session crafting the state budget. During that effort, many Rhode Islanders will come before us and explain the effects that state funding has on themselves or the people for whom they are advocating, and I look forward to listening and being able to ask them questions. The budget is really an expression of our values as a state, and I am so grateful to be part of the effort to shape it,” said Representative Cortvriend in a statement provided to What’sUpNewp.

Representative Cortvriend says that she will also continue to serve as a member of the House Committee on Environment and Natural Resources and as a member of the Small Business Committee.

First elected in 2018, Representative Cortvriend represents Rhode Island House District 72, which includes portions for Portsmouth and Middletown.

The House Committee on Finance is chaired by Representative Marvin Abney, who represents Rhode Island House District 73, which includes portions of Newport and Middletown.