    A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are mor than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association.

    But in the last year, the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every corner of American daily life—not the least of which being how we eat. With rules for social distancing in place along with various states of shutdown orders since March 2020, many people have turned to home-cooked meals in lieu of going out or even getting something delivered.

    Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from Rhode Island.

    Many of these recipes are great for any skill levels—so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leave something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.

    Newport Clam Chowder

    – Prep: 30 minutes
    – Cook: 30 minutes
    – Total: 1 hr
    – Servings: 8
    – Yield: 8 servings
    – Number of ingredients: 9
    Read more about the recipe here

    Clam Fritters

    – Prep: 20 minutes
    – Cook: 15 minutes
    – Total: 35 minutes
    – Servings: 4
    – Yield: 4 servings
    – Number of ingredients: 9
    Read more about the recipe here

    Quince Jelly

    – Prep: 30 minutes
    – Cook: 15 minutes
    – Total: 45 minutes
    – Servings: 32
    – Yield: 8 (1/2 pint) jars
    – Number of ingredients: 5
    Read more about the recipe here

    Italian Wedding Soup I

    – Prep: 20 minutes
    – Cook: 30 minutes
    – Total: 50 minutes
    – Servings: 4
    – Yield: 4 servings
    – Number of ingredients: 10
    Read more about the recipe here

    Corn Fritters

    – Prep: 10 minutes
    – Cook: 20 minutes
    – Total: 30 minutes
    – Servings: 12
    – Yield: 1 dozen fritters
    – Number of ingredients: 9
    Read more about the recipe here

    New England Clam Chowder II

    – Prep: 20 minutes
    – Cook: 30 minutes
    – Total: 50 minutes
    – Servings: 4
    – Yield: 4 servings
    – Number of ingredients: 10
    Read more about the recipe here

    Johnny Cake

    – Servings: 12
    – Yield: 8 inch square cake
    – Number of ingredients: 9
    Read more about the recipe here

    Delicious Pumpkin Bread

    – Prep: 10 minutes
    – Cook: 1 hr
    – Total: 1 hr 10 minutes
    – Servings: 24
    – Yield: 3 medium loaves
    – Number of ingredients: 11
    Read more about the recipe here

    Rhode Island-Style Pizza Strips aka Bakery Pizza

    – Prep: 15 minutes
    – Cook: 15 minutes
    – Additional: 30 minutes
    – Total: 1 hr
    – Servings: 16
    – Yield: 16 servings
    – Number of ingredients: 11
    Read more about the recipe here

    Dynamites

    – Prep: 15 minutes
    – Cook: 4 hrs 5 minutes
    – Total: 4 hrs 20 minutes
    – Servings: 6
    – Yield: 6 servings
    – Number of ingredients: 8
    Read more about the recipe here

    Poor Man’s New England Lobster Rolls

    – Prep: 10 minutes
    – Cook: 10 minutes
    – Additional: 20 minutes
    – Total: 40 minutes
    – Servings: 6
    – Yield: 6 lobster rolls
    – Number of ingredients: 8
    Read more about the recipe here

    Beef and Pork Pie

    – Prep: 40 minutes
    – Cook: 20 minutes
    – Total: 1 hr
    – Servings: 16
    – Yield: 16 servings
    – Number of ingredients: 8
    Read more about the recipe here

    New York System Hot Wiener Sauce II

    – Prep: 15 minutes
    – Cook: 30 minutes
    – Total: 45 minutes
    – Servings: 28
    – Yield: 4 cups
    – Number of ingredients: 8
    Read more about the recipe here

    Clams and Chourico

    – Prep: 10 minutes
    – Cook: 20 minutes
    – Total: 30 minutes
    – Servings: 4
    – Yield: 4 servings
    – Number of ingredients: 12
    Read more about the recipe here

    East Coast-Inspired Lobster Roll

    – Prep: 15 minutes
    – Cook: 5 minutes
    – Total: 20 minutes
    – Servings: 4
    – Yield: 4 lobster rolls
    – Number of ingredients: 12
    Read more about the recipe here

    Orange Johnny Cake

    – Prep: 5 minutes
    – Cook: 25 minutes
    – Total: 30 minutes
    – Servings: 12
    – Yield: 1 – 8×8 inch pan
    – Number of ingredients: 4
    Read more about the recipe here

    Cranberry Muffins

    – Servings: 12
    – Yield: 12 muffins
    – Number of ingredients: 9
    Read more about the recipe here

    New York System Hot Wiener Sauce I

    – Prep: 20 minutes
    – Cook: 1 hr
    – Total: 1 hr 20 minutes
    – Servings: 12
    – Yield: 12 servings
    – Number of ingredients: 13
    Read more about the recipe here

    Rhode Island Red Clam Chowder

    – Prep: 20 minutes
    – Cook: 25 minutes
    – Total: 45 minutes
    – Servings: 8
    – Yield: 8 servings
    – Number of ingredients: 9
    Read more about the recipe here

    Dynamite

    – Prep: 30 minutes
    – Cook: 4 hrs
    – Total: 4 hrs 30 minutes
    – Servings: 8
    – Yield: 8 servings
    – Number of ingredients: 9
    Read more about the recipe here

    Rhode Island Clam Chowder Dip

    – Prep: 10 minutes
    – Cook: 25 minutes
    – Total: 35 minutes
    – Servings: 12
    – Yield: 1 -1/2 cups
    – Number of ingredients: 7
    Read more about the recipe here

    Blueberry Muffins II

    – Servings: 18
    – Yield: 18 muffins
    – Number of ingredients: 9
    Read more about the recipe here

