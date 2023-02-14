Providence man admits to assaulting U.S. Postal Carrier
A 19-year-old Providence man admitted to a federal judge today that he was one of two men who assaulted a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in November 2021, while the carrier was delivering mail in South Providence, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
According to information presented to the court, in November 2021, Ismael Colon Pena was one of two men seated inside a BMW sedan that had stopped on a narrow South Providence street that was only wide enough to allow one vehicle to pass at a time. As the postal driver maneuvered his truck past the stopped BMW, the postman smiled at the car’s driver in acknowledgement of the brief awkwardness. This was not the end of the interaction, however, as a short time later, when the letter carrier returned to his truck after delivering a package, he was allegedly met by the driver of the BMW, Branly Ferreras-Severino, 22, of Providence. As alleged in court documents, Ferreras-Severino allegedly said, “You think it’s funny? You almost hit me. You wanna get popped?” before striking the letter carrier with his fists. Colon admitted to the court that he also assaulted the postal employee with his fist.
Colon pleaded guilty today to a charge of assault of a federal employee. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 18, 2023. Ferreras-Severino, charged similarly, is awaiting trial.
The matter was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service. United States Attorney Cunha thanks the Rhode Island High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force for their assistance in the investigation of this matter.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Zechariah Chafee.
