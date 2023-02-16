Residents and tourists alike are gearing up for one of the most popular Newport Winter Festival activities – Polar Pineapples!

Celebrating its 8th year, Polar Pineapples is back and better than ever. Taking place at Newport Harbor Island Resort (formerly Gurney’s), Polar Pineapples will take place on Friday, February 17th, and Saturday, February 18th, from 3 pm to 11 pm.

With the ice bar as the centerpiece, guests can savor specialty drinks while enjoying views of Narragansett Bay and Newport Harbor.

What’s more, Winterfest bracelet holders can enjoy a complimentary cup of hot chocolate to warm themselves up on a cold winter night. So, make sure to bring your Winterfest bracelets along to take advantage of this amazing deal.

If you’re looking for a fun and exciting way to enjoy during the Newport Winter Festival, then Polar Pineapples is the perfect event for you. So, gather your friends and family and head over to the Newport Harbor Island Resort on February 17th and 18th, from 3 pm to 11 pm, and get ready to indulge in the Polar winter wonderland Pineapples.

Newport Winter Festival features more than 150+ events across Newport from February 17 – 26. For more information and the full schedule of events, visit https://www.newportwinterfestival.com/.