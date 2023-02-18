Ronald “Ron” Levesque, born in Fall River, MA on May 14, 1948, passed onto the next stage in his journey on February 15, 2023. Raised in Portsmouth, RI, he was a member of the first graduating class from Portsmouth High School and one of the school’s first football captains. Ronald was drafted into the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War where he saw active duty from July 1967 – July 1971. He then went on to attend Johnson and Wales University receiving a degree in Business.
Ronald loved his family beyond comprehension. He always felt so lucky to have met his best friend and wife, Judith, and was ecstatic when she chose him to be her husband in 1974. They had two wonderful children, Douglas Levesque and Melissa Devolve who have wonderful families of their own. Doug and his wife Ellen and their children Hope, Tate, and Tess. Melissa and her husband Jonathan and their children Charlee, Mia, Hadley, and Maddox.
Ronald also is survived by his brother and best friend, Kenneth Levesque of Portsmouth, brother in-laws, Robert Anthony (Jeannie) of Indiantown, FL and Maurice Soares of Portsmouth, and many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.
Ronald was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Lorraine Levesque, father and mother in-law, Neal and Priscilla Anthony and sister in-laws, Linda Soares, and Joy Anthony.
Besides his loving family, he will be remembered for the many youth sports organizations he was involved with in Portsmouth. Throughout his life, Ronald was the President of Portsmouth Babe Ruth, Portsmouth Pop Warner, and the founder of the Portsmouth American Legion Baseball Program. He was also an avid drummer and a member of the famed Tiki’s of Portsmouth and a member of the band during Vietnam.
Ronald’s favorite activities were watching his children perform in athletics and dance. He never missed a game or performance and was extremely proud of all his children and grandchildren’s accomplishments. If he was not watching them, he was busy watching his beloved New York Football Giants, Boston Red Sox, Bruins, or Celtics.
Known as Uncle Ron, Ron, Dad, or Grampy, he will be remembered for always being there for his family and friends.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from 4:00-7:00 pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd. Portsmouth.
Graveside service for Mr. Levesque with Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Portsmouth Cemetery. All are welcome to join the procession leaving Connors Funeral Home at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Portsmouth Youth Football, P.O. Box 793, Portsmouth, RI, 02871.
