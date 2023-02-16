Alexandra Levasseur age 79 of Tiverton, RI, beloved mother and wife, passed away peacefully with loved ones surrounding her at Saint Luke’s Hospital on January 30, 2023.

Alexandra was born on February 18, 1943, in Fall River, MA to Americo and Ophelia Rego. After graduating from Somerset High School in 1960 she worked as a secretary for Louis Hand for 10 years. During that time, Alexandra married Richard Levasseur of Tiverton, RI on October 17, 1964. Alexandra began her career as secretary and was promoted to an administrative assistant for Vitro Corporation from 1978 to 1994. After she retired, she worked for Citizens Bank for 6 years.

Following her retirement, her greatest joys were her family. Alexandra (Babe) continued extensive traveling with her husband (Dick) in their RV along the North and Southeast Coast and later resided as snowbirds for seventeen years in Titusville, Florida. While in Florida, Alexandra enjoyed singing in the church choir, and participating in weekly yoga and swim classes. Babe was an avid golfer and member at Montaup Country Club for almost 40 years where she formed most of her best friendships. After retiring from golf, Babe continued spending time at Montaup playing cards with her closest friends. In her earlier years, she and her husband won many dance contests including square and disco dancing. Some of her family’s most cherished memories include camping, enjoying her amazing cooking, attending many events including Broadway shows, her grandchildren’s sporting and theatrical events, vacationing at their home in Florida and spending time with each other in Rhode Island.

Alexandra (Babe) leaves behind her daughters Denise Walstra of Waterford, CT and her husband Tony and Diane Helger of Tiverton, RI, and her husband David. Alexandra adored her four granddaughters Nicole Walstra, Jacqueline Helger, Arianna Helger and Paige Walstra and her step grandson Vance Walstra. She is also survived by her sister Suzanne Lial, her brother David Rego and his fiancée Donna, and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Levasseur was predeceased by her husband, Richard (Dick) of 57 years, and her brother-in-law Richard Lial.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. A Memorial service for Mrs. Alexandra Levasseur will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Christopher Church, Main Road, Tiverton, RI.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alexandra’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate an organization that Alexandra supported because of her love for children.

Forever Loved, Forever Missed, & Forever in our Hearts