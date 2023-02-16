Alexandra Levasseur age 79 of Tiverton, RI, beloved mother and wife, passed away peacefully with loved ones surrounding her at Saint Luke’s Hospital on January 30, 2023.

Alexandra was born on February 18, 1943, in Fall River, MA to Americo and Ophelia Rego. After graduating from Somerset High School in 1960 she worked as a secretary for Louis Hand for 10 years. During that time, Alexandra married Richard Levasseur of Tiverton, RI on October 17, 1964. Alexandra began her career as secretary and was promoted to an administrative assistant for Vitro Corporation from 1978 to 1994. After she retired, she worked for Citizens Bank for 6 years.

Following her retirement, her greatest joys were her family. Alexandra (Babe) continued extensive traveling with her husband (Dick) in their RV along the North and Southeast Coast and later resided as snowbirds for seventeen years in Titusville, Florida. While in Florida, Alexandra enjoyed singing in the church choir, and participating in weekly yoga and swim classes. Babe was an avid golfer and member at Montaup Country Club for almost 40 years where she formed most of her best friendships. After retiring from golf, Babe continued spending time at Montaup playing cards with her closest friends. In her earlier years, she and her husband won many dance contests including square and disco dancing. Some of her family’s most cherished memories include camping, enjoying her amazing cooking, attending many events including Broadway shows, her grandchildren’s sporting and theatrical events, vacationing at their home in Florida and spending time with each other in Rhode Island.

Alexandra (Babe) leaves behind her daughters Denise Walstra of Waterford, CT and her husband Tony and Diane Helger of Tiverton, RI, and her husband David. Alexandra adored her four granddaughters Nicole Walstra, Jacqueline Helger, Arianna Helger and Paige Walstra and her step grandson Vance Walstra. She is also survived by her sister Suzanne Lial, her brother David Rego and his fiancée Donna, and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Levasseur was predeceased by her husband, Richard (Dick) of 57 years, and her brother-in-law Richard Lial.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. A Memorial service for Mrs. Alexandra Levasseur will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Christopher Church, Main Road, Tiverton, RI.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alexandra’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate an organization that Alexandra supported because of her love for children.

Forever Loved, Forever Missed, & Forever in our Hearts

Sign Up For What'sUpNewp's Free Daily Newsletter

Support What'sUpNewp's Newsroom

Read More From WUN

Portsmouth to celebrate Founders’ Day on March 7 with a showing of the original 1638 Compact and 1776 Southwick Copy of Declaration of Independence 

 The Portsmouth Historical Society has arranged a public viewing of the original founding document, the 1638 Portsmouth Compact, with the RI State Archives to commemorate its signing.

 The Portsmouth Historical Society has arranged a public viewing of the original founding document, the 1638 Portsmouth Compact, with the RI State Archives to commemorate its signing. The  385-year-old precious document, one of the oldest and most important documents in the State Archives, will be transported with a police escort to and from the Portsmouth…

Connecticut man pleads guilty again in 2020 killings

A 26-year-old Connecticut man pleaded guilty Thursday to murder and kidnapping charges in connection with a series of crimes in 2020 that led to a six-day multistate manhunt.

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 26-year-old Connecticut man pleaded guilty Thursday to murder and kidnapping charges in connection with a series of crimes in 2020 that led to a six-day multistate manhunt. Peter Manfredonia admitted to shooting a former high school classmate to death, kidnapping the man’s girlfriend and stealing a car, two days after…

Obituary: Marilyn Lee (Forte) Brockway

July 29, 1946 – February 15, 2023

Marilyn, age 76 – wife, mother, sister, grandmother, lover of flowers and animals, librarian and friend – passed away on February 15, 2023. She is survived by her three children: Elizabeth L. Follansbee (Antonio), Dana Robert Colarulli (Nancy Drane), and Katie I. Brockway (Mona); her grandchildren Ailinn and Braeden Colarulli; her sister Elaine Vendetti (Jeff),…

Vermont further extends warning after 3 ice fishermen deaths

As the warmer weather continues, Vermont authorities on Thursday extended their warning for people to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain and to be cautious on other lakes following the recent deaths of three ice fishermen who fell through the Lake Champlain ice in two separate incidents.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — As the warmer weather continues, Vermont authorities on Thursday extended their warning for people to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain and to be cautious on other lakes following the recent deaths of three ice fishermen who fell through the Lake Champlain ice in two separate incidents. “No fish is…

Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts

A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.

The table below from OnTheSnow shows the snow cover in New England. For each ski resort, you will find the essential information from its snow report: snow depths, open slopes, and lifts, date of the last snowfall, today’s weather. All the information you need to choose the right ski resort for you in New England.…

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.