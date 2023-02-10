Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities available in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport. Have something that you’d like included in a future jobs roundup? Email the opportunities to ryan@whatsupnewp.com in the format you see below.

Now Hiring in and around Newport

  1. 22 Bowen’s: EXECUTIVE CHEF
  2. Advance Auto Parts: Salesperson
  3. Alee Behavioral Healthcare: Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) | School-Based Opportunity!
  4. All About Home Care: CNAs NEEDED/HOME CARE
  5. Applebee’s: Host
  6. Aquidneck Land Trust: Marketing & Engagement Director
  7. AR Global: Executive Assistant
  8. Atlantic Beach Hotel: Hotel Front Desk Agent
  9. Autism Care Partners: Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) – Center Based
  10. Autozone: Auto Parts Delivery Driver (Full-Time)
  11. Balfour Beatty: Service Center Coordinator
  12. BankNewport: Marketing Business Partner
  13. Behavioral HEalth Group: Counselor
  14. Benchmark Senior Living: Housekeeper
  15. Blenheim Newport: RN/LPN Sign-On/Retention Bonus Up To $3,500
  16. Bonniecrest: Lanscaping Foreman, Crew and Maint. Positions
  17. Broden Millworks and Supply: Millwork/Woodshop Assistant
  18. Chartwells: FOOD SERVICE WORKER/CASHIER (PART-TIME)
  19. Chili’s: Bartender
  20. Chipotle: Crew member ($14.75-$17 per hour)
  21. City of Newport: Entry Level Police Officer, Certified Police Officer, Harbormaster Assistant, Assistant Planner, Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer.
  22. Cumberland Farms: Retail Sales Associate
  23. D&D Enterprises: Landscaper
  24. Davidson Hospitality Group: Banquet Captain – Newport Harbor Island Resort
  25. Domino’s: Delivery Driver
  26. East Ferry Deli: Counter/Food Worker
  27. Ecogy Energy: Construction Manager
  28. Effective School Solutions: School-Based Mental Health Clinician/Professional Development Trainer
  29. Fairstead: Apartment Maintenance Technician
  30. Family Behavoiral Solutions: ABA Student Analyst
  31. Favorite Healthcare Staffing: Registered Nurse | RN | MS (Per Diem)
  32. First Command Financial Services: Administrative Assistant
  33. Fogarty Center: Home Help Aide – few hours evenings
  34. Foodlove Market: DISHWASHER **$17/HOUR**
  35. Gill Landscaping: Landscaper and Laborer
  36. Giusto: Professional Bartender
  37. Healthcare Services Group: Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
  38. Hospitality Staffing Solution: Housekeeping (WEEKLY PAY, Full Benefits, & BONUSES)
  39. Host Healthcare: RN – Telemetry
  40. Imagine One: Cybersecurity Operations Analysts
  41. Independence Financial Partners: Executive Administrative Professional
  42. Indus Technology: Financial Systems Analyst II
  43. Infinite Events: Event Assistant
  44. InFlow Federal: IT Specialist
  45. Island Canine Academy: Animal Care Attendant
  46. J&J Materials: Forklift Operator/Material Handler
  47. James L. Maher Center: Behavioral Specialist Manager
  48. Joe’s Kwik Mart: Sales Associates
  49. KFC: KFC Team Member
  50. KVH Industries: Technical Writer
  51. Lang Pharma Nutrition: Production Specialist
  52. Life Is Good Newport: Assistant Manager/Key Holder
  53. Lifespan: Staffing Specialist
  54. Linquest Corporation: Navy SATCOM Systems Analyst
  55. LMR Technical Group: Logistician
  56. Luxottica: Sales Associate Sunglass Hut
  57. Marriott International: Housekeeper
  58. McLaughlin Research Corp: VIDEO SCRIPT WRITER & PRODUCER – RC1
  59. MedPro Staffing: Telemetry Registered Nurse
  60. Middletown Public Schools: Night Custodian
  61. MIKEL: Human Resource Assistant
  62. MM Consulting: Controller
  63. Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers: Automotive Technical Service Manager
  64. Naval Academy Preparatory School: English Tutor
  65. Naval War College Foundation: Director of Development Services and Annual Giving
  66. Navy Exchange Service Command: FRONT DESK ASSOCIATE Flex **$1000 Hiring Incentive**
  67. Netsimco: Business Operations Adminsitrator
  68. New York Yacht Club – Harbour Court: Sailing Office Manager
  69. Newport Hotel Group: Training and Recruitment Manager
  70. Newport Mental Health: Mobile Crisis Clinician – Per Diem
  71. Newport Specialty Foods: Warehouse Receiver
  72. Newport Yachting Center: Facilities Technician
  73. Novax Recruitment: Estimator
  74. Nurses At Home: Registered Nurse (RN)
  75. Payhub Payments: Merchant Services Territory Account Manager
  76. Peoples Credit Union: Member Service Representative I
  77. Planet Fitness: Club Manager
  78. Rite-Solutions: Electronic Warfare Analyst/Intelligence (ELINT) Specialist
  79. Riverhead Building Supply Corp.: Facility Attendant, Customer Service – Westerly
  80. Safe Harbor Marinas: Servers
  81. Salt Air Early Learning Center: Pre-K Teacher
  82. Salve Regina University: Head Coach, Swimming – Salve Regina University
  83. Science and Management Resources: Machine Shop Foreman/Manager
  84. ScottsMiracleGro: Merchandiser (PT)
  85. SEACORP: Executive Assistant
  86. Serco North America: Information Assurance Specialist
  87. Sightsailing Of Newport: Sailing Captain/Crew for Schooner cruises
  88. Sonesta: Housekeeping Supervisor
  89. StarHealth: Travel LPN
  90. St. Clare Newport: Assisted Living Wellness Coordinator
  91. St. George’s School: Varsity Football: Defensive Coordinator
  92. St. Michael’s Country Day School Summer Camp: Assistant Camp Counselor
  93. State of Rhode Island: CUSTOMER SERVICE AIDE (DHS)
  94. Stevens Cooperative School: Assistant Camp Director of Enrichment
  95. Stoneacre Brasserie: Back Waiter/Food Runner
  96. Stoneacre Garden: Year Round High Volume Server
  97. Sunglass Hut: Retail Sales Consultant
  98. Taco Bell: Hourly Assistant Manager
  99. The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Guest Services Representative
  100. The Clarke Cooke House: Seasonal Servers – Newport
  101. The Dowd Team
  102. The Haven Collection: Assistant Preschool Teacher
  103. The Mooring: EXECUTIVE CHEF
  104. The Preservation Society of Newport County: Food Service Associate
  105. The UPS Store: Part-Time Center Associate
  106. The Vanderbilt: PM Server
  107. Town of Middletown: Accounting Manager, Deputy Finance Director – Town Hall, Entry Level Fire Fighter, Library Director, Mechanic – Department of Public Works, Prevention Coordinator, Public Works Labor Operator
  108. UPP Global: Parking Attendant
  109. US Bureau of Naval Personnel: OFFICE AUTOMATION ASSISTANT
  110. US Military Treatment Facilities under DHA: Occupational Health Technician
  111. US Naval Medical Command: INDUSTRIAL HYGIENIST
  112. Warner Realty Group: Real Estate Salesperson
  113. Vacation Newport: Housekeeper/Laundry Attendant
  114. Veolia: Maintenance Technician
  115. Wyndham Destinations: Maintenance Technician I – Wyndham Newport OnShore

Sign Up For What'sUpNewp's Free Daily Newsletter

Support What'sUpNewp's Newsroom

Read More From WUN

Recap: This week at the Rhode Island General Assembly

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the General Assembly this week.

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the General Assembly this week. For more information on any of these items, visit http://www.rilegislature.gov/pressrelease. McNamara, Miller bill would protect frozen embryos, regulate storage Rep. Joseph M. McNamara (D-Dist. 19, Warwick, Cranston) and Sen. Joshua Miller (D-Dist. 28, Cranston, Providence) introduced the Embryo…

Jamestown Arts Center to host screening of ‘No Time to Fail’

The Jamestown Arts Center will host the screening of No Time to Fail, a timely documentary based on Rhode Island’s local election administrators who worked around the clock to secure the vote.

The Jamestown Arts Center will host the screening of No Time to Fail, a timely documentary based on Rhode Island’s local election administrators who worked around the clock to secure the vote. No Time to Fail screens on Thursday, March 9 at 7 pm; a Q+A with Co-Director and Cranston, RI native Sara Archambault will…

Mayor: City of Providence gets 1st Latino chief of police

A longtime member of the Providence Police Department has been named the city’s new police chief and is the first Latino to serve in the position, Mayor Brett Smiley announced Friday.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A longtime member of the Providence Police Department has been named the city’s new police chief and is the first Latino to serve in the position, Mayor Brett Smiley announced Friday. Cmdr. Oscar Perez is Providence’s 38th chief of police. “Chief Perez has demonstrated he is the dedicated public servant that…

On the market for a new home? Check out these 16 Open Houses in Newport County this weekend

On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, February 10 – 12, 2023.

Real estate agents are gearing up for a busy weekend as they host a series of open houses in Newport County. Buyers will have the chance to view various properties, from condominiums to single-family homes and multi-family units. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit…

Rhode Island Foundation offering fellowships to college students for travel and discovery

Students can receive up to $5,000 to pursue self-designed enrichment projects that include travel.

College students yearning for travel and self-discovery have until February 21 to apply for fellowships through the Michael P. Metcalf Memorial Fund at the Rhode Island Foundation. “These fellowships can be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for students to follow their dreams,” said Monica Benson, who administers the program. Students can receive up to $5,000 to pursue…

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.