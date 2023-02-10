Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities available in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport. Have something that you’d like included in a future jobs roundup? Email the opportunities to ryan@whatsupnewp.com in the format you see below.
Now Hiring in and around Newport
- 22 Bowen’s: EXECUTIVE CHEF
- Advance Auto Parts: Salesperson
- Alee Behavioral Healthcare: Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) | School-Based Opportunity!
- All About Home Care: CNAs NEEDED/HOME CARE
- Applebee’s: Host
- Aquidneck Land Trust: Marketing & Engagement Director
- AR Global: Executive Assistant
- Atlantic Beach Hotel: Hotel Front Desk Agent
- Autism Care Partners: Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) – Center Based
- Autozone: Auto Parts Delivery Driver (Full-Time)
- Balfour Beatty: Service Center Coordinator
- BankNewport: Marketing Business Partner
- Behavioral HEalth Group: Counselor
- Benchmark Senior Living: Housekeeper
- Blenheim Newport: RN/LPN Sign-On/Retention Bonus Up To $3,500
- Bonniecrest: Lanscaping Foreman, Crew and Maint. Positions
- Broden Millworks and Supply: Millwork/Woodshop Assistant
- Chartwells: FOOD SERVICE WORKER/CASHIER (PART-TIME)
- Chili’s: Bartender
- Chipotle: Crew member ($14.75-$17 per hour)
- City of Newport: Entry Level Police Officer, Certified Police Officer, Harbormaster Assistant, Assistant Planner, Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer.
- Cumberland Farms: Retail Sales Associate
- D&D Enterprises: Landscaper
- Davidson Hospitality Group: Banquet Captain – Newport Harbor Island Resort
- Domino’s: Delivery Driver
- East Ferry Deli: Counter/Food Worker
- Ecogy Energy: Construction Manager
- Effective School Solutions: School-Based Mental Health Clinician/Professional Development Trainer
- Fairstead: Apartment Maintenance Technician
- Family Behavoiral Solutions: ABA Student Analyst
- Favorite Healthcare Staffing: Registered Nurse | RN | MS (Per Diem)
- First Command Financial Services: Administrative Assistant
- Fogarty Center: Home Help Aide – few hours evenings
- Foodlove Market: DISHWASHER **$17/HOUR**
- Gill Landscaping: Landscaper and Laborer
- Giusto: Professional Bartender
- Healthcare Services Group: Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
- Hospitality Staffing Solution: Housekeeping (WEEKLY PAY, Full Benefits, & BONUSES)
- Host Healthcare: RN – Telemetry
- Imagine One: Cybersecurity Operations Analysts
- Independence Financial Partners: Executive Administrative Professional
- Indus Technology: Financial Systems Analyst II
- Infinite Events: Event Assistant
- InFlow Federal: IT Specialist
- Island Canine Academy: Animal Care Attendant
- J&J Materials: Forklift Operator/Material Handler
- James L. Maher Center: Behavioral Specialist Manager
- Joe’s Kwik Mart: Sales Associates
- KFC: KFC Team Member
- KVH Industries: Technical Writer
- Lang Pharma Nutrition: Production Specialist
- Life Is Good Newport: Assistant Manager/Key Holder
- Lifespan: Staffing Specialist
- Linquest Corporation: Navy SATCOM Systems Analyst
- LMR Technical Group: Logistician
- Luxottica: Sales Associate Sunglass Hut
- Marriott International: Housekeeper
- McLaughlin Research Corp: VIDEO SCRIPT WRITER & PRODUCER – RC1
- MedPro Staffing: Telemetry Registered Nurse
- Middletown Public Schools: Night Custodian
- MIKEL: Human Resource Assistant
- MM Consulting: Controller
- Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers: Automotive Technical Service Manager
- Naval Academy Preparatory School: English Tutor
- Naval War College Foundation: Director of Development Services and Annual Giving
- Navy Exchange Service Command: FRONT DESK ASSOCIATE Flex **$1000 Hiring Incentive**
- Netsimco: Business Operations Adminsitrator
- New York Yacht Club – Harbour Court: Sailing Office Manager
- Newport Hotel Group: Training and Recruitment Manager
- Newport Mental Health: Mobile Crisis Clinician – Per Diem
- Newport Specialty Foods: Warehouse Receiver
- Newport Yachting Center: Facilities Technician
- Novax Recruitment: Estimator
- Nurses At Home: Registered Nurse (RN)
- Payhub Payments: Merchant Services Territory Account Manager
- Peoples Credit Union: Member Service Representative I
- Planet Fitness: Club Manager
- Rite-Solutions: Electronic Warfare Analyst/Intelligence (ELINT) Specialist
- Riverhead Building Supply Corp.: Facility Attendant, Customer Service – Westerly
- Safe Harbor Marinas: Servers
- Salt Air Early Learning Center: Pre-K Teacher
- Salve Regina University: Head Coach, Swimming – Salve Regina University
- Science and Management Resources: Machine Shop Foreman/Manager
- ScottsMiracleGro: Merchandiser (PT)
- SEACORP: Executive Assistant
- Serco North America: Information Assurance Specialist
- Sightsailing Of Newport: Sailing Captain/Crew for Schooner cruises
- Sonesta: Housekeeping Supervisor
- StarHealth: Travel LPN
- St. Clare Newport: Assisted Living Wellness Coordinator
- St. George’s School: Varsity Football: Defensive Coordinator
- St. Michael’s Country Day School Summer Camp: Assistant Camp Counselor
- State of Rhode Island: CUSTOMER SERVICE AIDE (DHS)
- Stevens Cooperative School: Assistant Camp Director of Enrichment
- Stoneacre Brasserie: Back Waiter/Food Runner
- Stoneacre Garden: Year Round High Volume Server
- Sunglass Hut: Retail Sales Consultant
- Taco Bell: Hourly Assistant Manager
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Guest Services Representative
- The Clarke Cooke House: Seasonal Servers – Newport
- The Dowd Team
- The Haven Collection: Assistant Preschool Teacher
- The Mooring: EXECUTIVE CHEF
- The Preservation Society of Newport County: Food Service Associate
- The UPS Store: Part-Time Center Associate
- The Vanderbilt: PM Server
- Town of Middletown: Accounting Manager, Deputy Finance Director – Town Hall, Entry Level Fire Fighter, Library Director, Mechanic – Department of Public Works, Prevention Coordinator, Public Works Labor Operator
- UPP Global: Parking Attendant
- US Bureau of Naval Personnel: OFFICE AUTOMATION ASSISTANT
- US Military Treatment Facilities under DHA: Occupational Health Technician
- US Naval Medical Command: INDUSTRIAL HYGIENIST
- Warner Realty Group: Real Estate Salesperson
- Vacation Newport: Housekeeper/Laundry Attendant
- Veolia: Maintenance Technician
- Wyndham Destinations: Maintenance Technician I – Wyndham Newport OnShore