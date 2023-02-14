Rhode Island is set to receive over $26 million in federal funding for the renovation and improvement of public housing in 24 cities and towns. The funds will be provided through the Public Housing Capital Fund, administered by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, to help local communities preserve, develop, finance, and modernize public housing. This funding will help maintain public assets, ensure quality, affordable housing is available, and make capital repairs.

Senator Reed’s work on the THUD Appropriations Subcommittee helped include $3.2 billion for the Public Housing Capital Fund in the 2023 appropriations law. The funding will improve housing conditions for vulnerable residents and help preserve public housing units, which are a critical source of affordable housing.

Reed Delivers $26.3 Million to Help RI Renovate & Improve Public Housing

Public Housing Capital Fund will help 24 local housing authorities improve public housing and expand affordable housing opportunities for more RIers

WASHINGTON DC – In an effort to make quality, affordable housing a reality for more Rhode Islanders, U.S. Senator Jack Reed today announced that twenty-four Rhode Island cities and towns will receive a total of $26,272,480 in federal funding through the Public Housing Capital Fund. Senator Reed led efforts at the federal level to make this money available through the fiscal year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations law, which was signed into law by President Biden on December 29, 2022.

Administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), this fiscal year 2023 Public Housing Capital Fund money will help local communities preserve, develop, finance, and modernize public housing.

“Everyone should have a safe place to live with dignity and respect. Public housing offers an affordable lifeline for many low-income families. This new federal funding will improve housing conditions for vulnerable residents. It will help preserve public housing units, a critical source of affordable housing. These federal funds will help local housing agencies improve the condition of their buildings, preserve affordable housing, and help us build stronger neighborhoods and communities,” said Senator Reed, a senior member of both the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, which authorizes the program, and the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development (THUD), which appropriates money for it. “This funding will be put to work making capital repairs, maintaining public assets, and ensuring quality, affordable housing is available. It means local housing authorities can address their most pressing needs and will help hire additional maintenance staff and contractors.”

The Public Housing Capital Fund Program provides local housing authorities with funding for the modernization of public housing and ongoing maintenance needs. Local agencies can use the funding for a broad array of improvements that may include redesigning, reconstructing, and reconfiguring public housing sites and buildings; addressing safety code compliance needs; replacing obsolete utility systems and dwelling equipment; and investing in resident programs that help improve economic empowerment.

Through his work on the THUD Appropriations Subcommittee, Senator Reed helped include $3.2 billion for the Public Housing Capital Fund in the 2023 appropriations law.

According to HUD, Rhode Island has approximately 9,000 public housing units across the state.

Public Housing Agencies in the following cities and towns will receive funding:

Bristol: $457,364

Burrillville: $235,206

Central Falls: $862,992

Coventry: $444,903

Cranston: $1,418,287

Cumberland: $361,603

East Greenwich: $90,933

East Providence: $1,089,451

Jamestown: $71,206

Johnston: $354,142

Lincoln: $653,945

Providence: $8,115,251

Pawtucket: $2,315,644

Narragansett: $30,603

Newport: $2,491,040

North Providence: $289,796

Smithfield: $144,060

South Kingstown: $283,042

Tiverton: $113,269

Warren: $318,098

Warwick: $1,196,171

Westerly: $321,438

West Warwick: $579,959

Woonsocket: $4,034,077

TOTAL: $26,272,480