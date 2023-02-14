Rhode Island is set to receive over $26 million in federal funding for the renovation and improvement of public housing in 24 cities and towns. The funds will be provided through the Public Housing Capital Fund, administered by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, to help local communities preserve, develop, finance, and modernize public housing. This funding will help maintain public assets, ensure quality, affordable housing is available, and make capital repairs.

US Senator Jack Reed led the efforts at the federal level to make this money available through the fiscal year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations law, which was signed into law by President Biden on December 29, 2022. The Public Housing Capital Fund Program provides local housing authorities with funding for the modernization of public housing and ongoing maintenance needs.

The fund’s allocation will assist local housing agencies to improve the condition of their buildings, preserve affordable housing, and help build stronger neighborhoods and communities. The funds will also allow local housing authorities to address their most pressing needs, hire additional maintenance staff, and contractors.

Rhode Island has approximately 9,000 public housing units across the state, and the funding will be used to help renovate and improve these units. The funding will be distributed to public housing agencies in Bristol, Burrillville, Central Falls, Coventry, Cranston, Cumberland, East Greenwich, East Providence, Jamestown, Johnston, Lincoln, Providence, Pawtucket, Narragansett, Newport, North Providence, Smithfield, South Kingstown, Tiverton, Warren, Warwick, Westerly, and West Warwick.

Public Housing Agencies in the following cities and towns will receive funding:

  • Bristol: $457,364
  • Burrillville: $235,206
  • Central Falls: $862,992
  • Coventry: $444,903
  • Cranston: $1,418,287
  • Cumberland: $361,603
  • East Greenwich: $90,933
  • East Providence: $1,089,451
  • Jamestown: $71,206
  • Johnston: $354,142
  • Lincoln: $653,945
  • Providence: $8,115,251
  • Pawtucket: $2,315,644
  • Narragansett: $30,603
  • Newport: $2,491,040
  • North Providence: $289,796
  • Smithfield: $144,060
  • South Kingstown: $283,042
  • Tiverton: $113,269
  • Warren: $318,098
  • Warwick: $1,196,171
  • Westerly: $321,438
  • West Warwick: $579,959
  • Woonsocket: $4,034,077
  • TOTAL: $26,272,480

Senator Reed’s work on the THUD Appropriations Subcommittee helped include $3.2 billion for the Public Housing Capital Fund in the 2023 appropriations law. The funding will improve housing conditions for vulnerable residents and help preserve public housing units, which are a critical source of affordable housing.

Read More

Reed Delivers $26.3 Million to Help RI Renovate & Improve Public Housing

Public Housing Capital Fund will help 24 local housing authorities improve public housing and expand affordable housing opportunities for more RIers

WASHINGTON DC – In an effort to make quality, affordable housing a reality for more Rhode Islanders, U.S. Senator Jack Reed today announced that twenty-four Rhode Island cities and towns will receive a total of $26,272,480 in federal funding through the Public Housing Capital Fund.  Senator Reed led efforts at the federal level to make this money available through the fiscal year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations law, which was signed into law by President Biden on December 29, 2022.

Administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), this fiscal year 2023 Public Housing Capital Fund money will help local communities preserve, develop, finance, and modernize public housing.

“Everyone should have a safe place to live with dignity and respect.  Public housing offers an affordable lifeline for many low-income families.  This new federal funding will improve housing conditions for vulnerable residents.  It will help preserve public housing units, a critical source of affordable housing.  These federal funds will help local housing agencies improve the condition of their buildings, preserve affordable housing, and help us build stronger neighborhoods and communities,” said Senator Reed, a senior member of both the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, which authorizes the program, and the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development (THUD), which appropriates money for it.  “This funding will be put to work making capital repairs, maintaining public assets, and ensuring quality, affordable housing is available.  It means local housing authorities can address their most pressing needs and will help hire additional maintenance staff and contractors.”

The Public Housing Capital Fund Program provides local housing authorities with funding for the modernization of public housing and ongoing maintenance needs.  Local agencies can use the funding for a broad array of improvements that may include redesigning, reconstructing, and reconfiguring public housing sites and buildings; addressing safety code compliance needs; replacing obsolete utility systems and dwelling equipment; and investing in resident programs that help improve economic empowerment.

Through his work on the THUD Appropriations Subcommittee, Senator Reed helped include $3.2 billion for the Public Housing Capital Fund in the 2023 appropriations law. 

According to HUD, Rhode Island has approximately 9,000 public housing units across the state.

Public Housing Agencies in the following cities and towns will receive funding:

Bristol: $457,364

Burrillville: $235,206

Central Falls: $862,992

Coventry: $444,903

Cranston: $1,418,287

Cumberland: $361,603

East Greenwich: $90,933

East Providence: $1,089,451

Jamestown: $71,206

Johnston: $354,142

Lincoln: $653,945

Providence: $8,115,251

Pawtucket: $2,315,644

Narragansett: $30,603

Newport: $2,491,040

North Providence: $289,796

Smithfield: $144,060

South Kingstown: $283,042

Tiverton: $113,269

Warren: $318,098

Warwick: $1,196,171

Westerly: $321,438

West Warwick: $579,959

Woonsocket: $4,034,077

TOTAL: $26,272,480

Sign Up For What'sUpNewp's Free Daily Newsletter

Support What'sUpNewp's Newsroom

Read More From WUN

Jonathan Richman added to 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup

Jonathan Richman is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist known for his minimalist, acoustic sound and quirky, often humorous lyrics.

The Newport Folk Festival continued its 2023 lineup announcements today, announcing that Jonathan Richman will perform at Fort Adams State Park on Sunday, July 30. Jonathan Richman is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist known for his minimalist, acoustic sound and quirky, often humorous lyrics. He first gained popularity as the frontman of the proto-punk…

2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements

The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.

The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2. The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 28; Saturday, July 29; and Sunday, July 30. General admission tickets for the festival went on sale on Wednesday, February 1,…

What Sold: 4 homes across Newport County changed hands last week

Newport County real estate transactions for the week of February 6 – 10, 2023.

Several homes were recently sold in Newport County, with data from Rhode Island Statewide MLS showing some notable sales. In Middletown, a single-family home at 670 Forest Park Avenue was recently sold for $129,000. The cozy home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 756 square feet of living space, and was initially listed for $140,000.…

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band coming to Gillette Stadium on Aug. 24

Tickets for the 22 added North American shows will go on sale over the course of the next two weeks, with the first onsale beginning this Friday February 19 at 10am local time

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced additional North American dates on their 2023 international tour in 18 cities, with newly-added shows beginning at Wrigley Field on August 9 and running through December 8 at San Francisco’s Chase Center, including a stop at Gillette Stadium on August 24. Multiple nights have been scheduled…

Jamestown’s William Pierce named to the President’s List at Western New England University

Jamestown resident William Pierce has been named to Western New England University’s President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Jamestown resident William Pierce has been named to Western New England University’s President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Pierce, who is working toward a BSE in Mechanical Engineering, is one of over 500 students who achieved this mark of academic excellence. Students are named to the President’s List for achieving a semester grade point…

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.