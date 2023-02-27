In the midst of a relatively mild winter, Rhode Islanders are being warned to brace themselves for a potentially treacherous commute on Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Bristol, Newport, and Block Island, which will be in effect from 9 pm on Monday until 7 pm on Tuesday.

According to the advisory, residents of these areas can expect to see snow accumulate to between 4 and 6 inches in total. The snow is predicted to start falling between 10 pm and 1 am, and the heaviest snowfall and lowest visibility is anticipated to take place between Monday night and the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The biggest concern for commuters is the Tuesday morning commute, as travel is expected to be very difficult late Monday night. The advisory warns drivers to slow down and use caution while traveling.

While snow will continue to accumulate on Tuesday, it is expected to do so at a lighter intensity. There is also a chance that the snow may mix with or change to rain on Tuesday afternoon, which could help improve road conditions. However, with rising temperatures, road conditions are expected to slowly improve, especially on Tuesday afternoon.

Rhode Islanders are urged to take precautions and make preparations for the potential winter storm. The National Weather Service advises residents to stay tuned for updates and to take necessary safety measures to ensure that they stay safe and warm throughout the storm.


Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
317 AM EST Mon Feb 27 2023

RIZ005-007-008-272130-
/O.EXT.KBOX.WW.Y.0010.230228T0200Z-230301T0000Z/
Bristol RI-Newport RI-Block Island RI-
Including the cities of Bristol, Newport, and New Shoreham
317 AM EST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 PM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
  inches.

* WHERE...Portions of eastern and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult late Monday night. The
  Tuesday morning commute is our biggest concern.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow overspreads Rhode Island between 10 pm
  and 1 am. The heaviest snow and lowest visibility occurs from
  late Monday evening into the overnight. Snow continues to
  accumulate Tuesday, but at a lighter intensity. Snow may mix
  with or change to rain Tuesday afternoon. This combined with
  rising temperatures, road conditions will slowly improve,
  especially Tuesday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

$$

More on weather

Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

Rhode Island Energy’s interactive map is updated every 5 minutes and provides regional power restoration information. The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service. Visit Outage Map

List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

Wondering if there’s a parking ban in your city or town in Rhode Island? Or wondering if a particular Rhode Island school, business, or service is canceled? Here’s a look at the latest updates in regards to parking bans and business closings and delays. The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the…

Read More From WUN

What Sold: 9 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Feb. 20 – 24)

Here’s a look at what homes changes hands last week in Newport County.

Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.   If you’re considering selling or simply want to know how much equity you have in your home, I am…

Review: ‘The Exceptions’ an inspiring and infuriating story

The book is centered around Nancy Hopkins, a molecular biologist who spearheaded the effort to force MIT to admit to its practices after experiencing years of discrimination herself.

By ANDREW DeMILLO Associated Press “The Exceptions: Nancy Hopkins, MIT, and the Fight for Women in Science,” by Kate Zernike (Scribner) Kate Zernike had been covering higher education at The Boston Globe for about six months when she was tipped off to a major story: the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was about to admit to…

Newport String Project to present free community concert at Ochre Court on March 12

In collaboration with The Apple Hill String Quartet, the Newport String Project will present this free community concert at Ochre Court on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

On Sunday, March 12th at 2 pm, the Newport String Project will present a free community concert featuring its resident ensemble the Newport String Quartet, alongside the internationally acclaimed Apple Hill String Quartet in the stunning setting of Ochre Court at Salve Regina University.  The concert will feature performances of works for strings that incorporate…

Massachusetts governor unveils $742 million tax relief plan

Gov. Maura Healey unveiled a sweeping $742 million tax relief proposal Monday that she said would provide savings for families, renters, seniors, farmers, commuters and others.

By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Maura Healey unveiled a sweeping $742 million tax relief proposal Monday that she said would provide savings for families, renters, seniors, farmers, commuters and others. The measures, which Healey announced during a visit to a YMCA in Lynn, also include proposed changes to the tax code…

3 sent to prison for scamming older Rhode Island residents

The victims were told to provide the cash to a courier who would be sent to their home. At least 14 Rhode Island residents were victimized.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Three men have been sent to prison for their roles in a so-called grandparent scam that cheated more than a dozen Rhode Island residents between the ages of 79 and 94 out of more than $300,000 combined, federal prosecutors said. The defendants contacted the victims and pretended to be a relative…

AOH Men’s Singers, AOH Pipes & Drums to perform during WUN’s annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Eve Celebration at Midtown Oyster Bar

Once again, the celebration features a performance by the Ancient Order of Hibernian’s (AOH) Pipes & Drums and AOH Men’s Singers.

Join What’sUpNewp from 4 pm to 6 pm on Friday, March 10th, the eve of the 2023 Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, at Midtown Oyster Bar for our 6th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration! Once again, the celebration features a performance by the Ancient Order of Hibernian’s (AOH) Pipes & Drums and AOH Men’s Singers. For those of you…

Winds shred Southern Plains; California to see more snow

A winter storm warning covered parts of the Northeast, including Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island, with heavy snow forecast for Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.

By RICK CALLAHAN and CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Parts of the Southern Plains counted the injured and surveyed the damage Monday after tornadoes and other powerful winds swept through, while some Michigan residents faced a fifth consecutive day without power following last week’s ice storm. In California, the National Weather Service said…

Award-Winning Celtic Folk musicians to perform in Newport in support of Veterans and Gold Star Families at The Casino Theatre

A spectacular evening of Celtic folk music with award-winning musicians will be held Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 pm at The Casino Theatre to support Veterans and Gold Star families. 

A spectacular evening of Celtic folk music with award-winning musicians will be held Friday, April 28, 2023, at 7:00 pm at The Casino Theatre to support Veterans and Gold Star families.  Mary Pierce, an award-winning singer/songwriter of the band Women Folk and Narragansett resident, will be performing some of her original songs along with Patrick…

Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County invites nominations for LeRoy White Soul & Conscience Award

The $4,000 award will be given annually to a musician of any age or situation whose life and/or art contributes to and connects the community.

The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County (“ACA”) and the LeRoy White Family Foundation are now accepting nominations for the inaugural LeRoy White Soul & Conscience Award. The $4,000 award will be given annually to a musician of any age or situation whose life and/or art contributes to and connects the community. Musicians may…

‘Dinosaurs Among Us’ returns to Roger Williams Park Zoo from April 7 through August 13

Travel back 65 million years in this immersive, walk-through experience that transports visitors through a world of prehistoric wonder.  

By popular demand, dinosaurs are roaring to life at Roger Williams Park Zoo this spring! Dinosaurs Among Us opens on April 7 and runs through August 13, 2023.  Travel back 65 million years in this immersive, walk-through experience that transports visitors through a world of prehistoric wonder.   Featuring nearly 60 life-size animatronic dinosaurs, this is one of…

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the boards of Fort Adams Trust, Lucy's Hearth, and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.