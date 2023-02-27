In the midst of a relatively mild winter, Rhode Islanders are being warned to brace themselves for a potentially treacherous commute on Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Bristol, Newport, and Block Island, which will be in effect from 9 pm on Monday until 7 pm on Tuesday.

According to the advisory, residents of these areas can expect to see snow accumulate to between 4 and 6 inches in total. The snow is predicted to start falling between 10 pm and 1 am, and the heaviest snowfall and lowest visibility is anticipated to take place between Monday night and the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The biggest concern for commuters is the Tuesday morning commute, as travel is expected to be very difficult late Monday night. The advisory warns drivers to slow down and use caution while traveling.

While snow will continue to accumulate on Tuesday, it is expected to do so at a lighter intensity. There is also a chance that the snow may mix with or change to rain on Tuesday afternoon, which could help improve road conditions. However, with rising temperatures, road conditions are expected to slowly improve, especially on Tuesday afternoon.

Rhode Islanders are urged to take precautions and make preparations for the potential winter storm. The National Weather Service advises residents to stay tuned for updates and to take necessary safety measures to ensure that they stay safe and warm throughout the storm.



Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 317 AM EST Mon Feb 27 2023 RIZ005-007-008-272130- /O.EXT.KBOX.WW.Y.0010.230228T0200Z-230301T0000Z/ Bristol RI-Newport RI-Block Island RI- Including the cities of Bristol, Newport, and New Shoreham 317 AM EST Mon Feb 27 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of eastern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult late Monday night. The Tuesday morning commute is our biggest concern. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow overspreads Rhode Island between 10 pm and 1 am. The heaviest snow and lowest visibility occurs from late Monday evening into the overnight. Snow continues to accumulate Tuesday, but at a lighter intensity. Snow may mix with or change to rain Tuesday afternoon. This combined with rising temperatures, road conditions will slowly improve, especially Tuesday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. && $$