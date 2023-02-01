MVYRADIO announced this week that it has awarded its latest round of quarterly ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants to local businesses.



This round, Aquila MV, Nu-Life Home Revitalization, Seven Stars Academy of Martial Arts, and Superar Strike Clothing were selected to receive of sixty underwriting messages each on MVYRADIO to be used to inform the public about their business. The flight of 15-second messages is valued at $1200 for each grantee. So far, MVYRADIO has donated $20,400 worth of airtime to this initiative.



MVYRADIO’s Business Diversity Initiative was created to offer underwriting messages to traditionally under-served business owners, including businesses that are owned by women, those who identify as black, indigenous or people of color, immigrants, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, as well as members of the LGBTQIA+ community, the disability community, and veterans.

“We are proud that this initiative, which we started in July 2021, is highlighting more local and diverse businesses each quarter,” said Tristan Israel, MVYRADIO Board member and Co-Chair of the Equity & Inclusion Action Group. “This is our sixth round of grants, and we are so pleased to help local minority-owned businesses be able to tell their unique story to our MVYRADIO listenership.”



This quarter’s grantees are:

Aquila MV: https://www.instagram.com/aquilamv/ – A small, native-owned retail store in Aquinnah highlighting local artist creators & innovators.

Nu-Life Home Revitalization: https://www.facebook.com/nulifehomeorganization – A BIPOC, women, veteran-owned business serving Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard. Offering organizing, de-cluttering and redesigning spaces in your home.

Seven Stars Academy of Martial Arts: https://sevenstarsacademyofmartialarts.com/ A women-owned business that opened in Falmouth in 1992 and provides martial arts instruction as well as life skills for children, teens and adults in a safe, friendly atmosphere.

Superar Strike Clothing: https://superarstrike.com A BIPOC, women-owned business offering an affordable athletic brand that was created to give individuals the chance to feel and look good while creating consistency in their lives.



Applications for the next round of grants have already opened. The deadline is March 31, 2023, with grants awarded in early April. The application and more information on the program can be found at www.mvyradio.org/diversity.