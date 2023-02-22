The Middletown Town Council took up several items of local importance during a meeting Monday night in Town Hall.

Matt Sheley from the Town of Middletown shared the following recap of the meeting;

MIDDLETOWN MEETING MATTERS

MIDDLETOWN TOWN COUNCIL

When: Monday night.

Where: Middletown Town Hall, 350 East Main Road.

Absent: None.

Of note:

Heard a briefing from the Planning Board about ongoing work by the volunteer group. That included affordable housing, development projects, upcoming revisions to the town’s comprehensive plan, accessory dwelling units and a number of other items.

“We can’t thank you enough for the work you do…” council President Paul M. Rodrigues said. “We’re grateful for that.”

Applauded the recent strategic planning session held recently with consultant Vince Petronio, saying it was a useful exercise and one that would help guide the council for coming months. The top three priorities were focusing on improving the schools, zoning and affordable housing and working to grow the town's revenues.

Received an updated schedule for review of the proposed Fiscal 2024 budget. The School Committee is scheduled to present its budget to the council on May 8, with an all department budget review on May 20 and public hearing slated for June 13 and June 21 at 6 pm in Town Hall.

Approved amendments to the town’s impact fees, which were updated to help Middletown recoup some of the costs of new development on the community.

Named Bryan Hoffman to the Conservation Commission and Leon Amarant to the Planning Board.

Next meeting: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. in Town Hall.