The local legends, historical events, and personal memoirs of Little Compton, Rhode Island, are the focus in the latest edition of Our Town – an ongoing Rhode Island PBS documentary project filmed by residents and their tight-knit community. Our Town: Little Compton premieres Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m.
Last summer, Rhode Island PBS invited neighbors and friends of Little Compton to become filmmakers, capturing stories of their own choosing for the documentary. With support from the station, the stories have been woven together into a visual tapestry of nostalgia, enterprise, and history – representing life in Little Compton through the eyes of those who know and love it best.
Our Town: Little Compton features the following stories:
Sakonnet Preservation: Little Compton has more than 4,000 acres of land protected from any kind of development. Some of that land has a fascinating history, including East and West Island off the Sakonnet Point coast. Sakonnet Preservation Association President Abigail Brooks brings us this story filmed by her son, Gabriel Long.
Sakonnet People: Awashonks was a Native American woman and sachem, or chief, of the Sakonnet tribe. She lived where Little Compton is today. Her name actually appears in official records more than any other Native American woman. In this story, we learn more about Awashonks and the other people indigenous to the land, thanks to the Little Compton Historical Society and filmmakers Lily and Cameron Clark.
The Nature Conservancy: The Nature Conservancy is one of the organizations working to ensure Little Compton’s land is protected. Tim Mooney and John Berg share this story of how the Dundery Brook Trail is making nature more accessible for everyone.
Hoo Hollow’s Horses: Retired racehorses come from all over the country to live out their days on the idyllic farm known as Hoo Hollow. Owners Helena and Buck Harris share this story.
Local Artist: Brenda Wrigley Scott is known for her large acrylic paintings of birds, pets, and landscapes inspired by this seaside town. Alli Shurtleff of Little Compton recorded this interview.
Historic Cemeteries: Evidence of this country’s oldest history can be found in Little Compton’s many historic cemeteries. The Little Compton Historical Society and filmmakers Lily and Cameron Clark show us what we can learn from the stories buried in the graves.
Community Center: Historic preservation is often challenging, but the people of Little Compton found a way to save an old building and bring new life into the heart of the town commons. Amy Mooney and Samantha Snow bring us this story.
Olivia’s Rocks: Olivia Leech was just ten years old when the world shut down at the start of the pandemic. During this period of isolation, she wanted to spread joy and hope to her friends and neighbors, so she created Olivia’s Happy Rocks. Her mom Elka shares her story.
Tree Spree: Little Compton’s Tree Spree signals the start of the Christmas season. For almost three decades, a unique holiday tradition has unfolded. Lifelong resident Caroline Wordell brings us this story, filmed by Travis Snow.
Land and Beauty: This segment is a look at the quiet and beautiful town of Little Compton set to the 1970 poem “Our Town”by Ian M. Walker. Filmmaker duo Lily and Cameron Clark shared this footage.
Surf Therapy: Gnome Surf provides surf therapy to neurodivergent and non-ambulatory children off the shores of Little Compton. Justin Kenny and Rhode Island PBS Weekly share this story.
Part documentary film, part community builder, part fundraiser, and part “day-in-the-life” scrapbook, Our Town: Little Compton is the 15th film in the Our Town series. The purpose of Our Town is to share the unique experiences, untold stories, and hidden gems of a Rhode Island town. Fostering connections between Rhode Island PBS and the local community, the stories are chosen, captured, and told by resident storytellers and videographers. Rhode Island PBS offers technical advice and then stitches the stories together in a one-hour film for broadcast.
Black and White Ball, Fire at the Fort, Beach Polo and more
Lots going on around the region this weekend .. let’s get right to it! Friday: One of the highlights of the Newport Winter Festival is the Fire at the Fort, a family-friendly, Cajun-themed indoor-outdoor event at Fort Adams with live music this year from Keith Munslow & The Ubiquitones. S’mores and more will be provided…
Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Providence using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Providence from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.
Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area? The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year. As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an…
Rhode Island, approved for up to $61.7 million, will operate three programs: a capital access program, a loan participation program, and an equity/venture capital program.
Governor Dan McKee today joined the Biden Administration for a virtual event to highlight the historic award of $61.7 million to Rhode Island under the Biden Administration’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). “We’re ready to continue Rhode Island’s economic momentum. This historic investment in small businesses from the Biden Administration will help us reach…
The winner purchased this lucky ticket at 7-Eleven, 29 Memorial Blvd, Newport.
A man from Newport has won $30,000 playing the “Cash Bonanza” Instant Game. He matched the first number in the “Your Numbers” section to win the top prize. The winner purchased this lucky ticket at 7-Eleven, 29 Memorial Blvd, Newport. The man, who has not been identified, tells Rhode Island Lottery that he plans to save the…
A Rhode Island man has been charged with using his accounting and consulting businesses as a front to launder more than $35 million in internet fraud schemes.
BOSTON (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been charged with using his accounting and consulting businesses as a front to launder more than $35 million in internet fraud schemes. The 73-year-old man from Cranston is accused of founding dozens of shell companies in the United States and using them to open business bank accounts…
The bigger bases — going from 15- to 18-inch squares — are part of a flurry of changes by Major League Baseball designed to put more action and athleticism back in the game and make it more appealing to a younger generation of potential fans.
By JAY COHEN AP Baseball Writer PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Like a violin virtuoso using a new music stand, San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado noticed a difference right away. Not only are the bases bigger, but they feel different, too. “It’s definitely different, for sure,” said Machado, a two-time Gold Glove winner. “They…
Newport Folk Festival walked away from the awards ceremony with an award for Music Festival of The Year (Global; under 30k attendance).
The 34th Annual Pollstar Awards were held on Wednesday evening in Beverly Hills California, and Newport Folk Festival had a big night – once being named Music Festival of the Year. According to Pollstar, the Pollstar Awards, presented by Live Nation, is the only peer-voted live entertainment industry awards and the most relevant and coveted recognition…
As a regular RIPTA rider, Senator Meghan Kallman has a lot to say about public transportation.
As a regular RIPTA rider, Senator Meghan Kallman has a lot to say about public transportation. “The bus is so great,” said Senator Kallman (D-Dist. 15, Pawtucket, Providence). “I can get work done, I can read or I can put my headphones in and relax. Or if I’m feeling social, I can talk to my…
On Orville’s behalf, Newport Festivals Foundation has made a grant to Fender Play Foundation which provides new Fender guitars, basses, and ukuleles to elementary and middle school students.
Newport Folk Festival today announced that Orville Peck has joined its 2023 festival lineup. Peck is scheduled to perform on Sunday, July 30. Orville Peck is a Canadian singer-songwriter and musician, known for his distinctive style that blends classic country and western with dark, cinematic elements. He first gained attention in 2017 when he released…
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2. The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 28; Saturday, July 29; and Sunday, July 30. General admission tickets for the festival went on sale on Wednesday, February 1,…
