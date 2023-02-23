The local legends, historical events, and personal memoirs of Little Compton, Rhode Island, are the focus in the latest edition of Our Town – an ongoing Rhode Island PBS documentary project filmed by residents and their tight-knit community. Our Town: Little Compton premieres Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m.

Last summer, Rhode Island PBS invited neighbors and friends of Little Compton to become filmmakers, capturing stories of their own choosing for the documentary. With support from the station, the stories have been woven together into a visual tapestry of nostalgia, enterprise, and history – representing life in Little Compton through the eyes of those who know and love it best.

Our Town: Little Compton features the following stories:

Sakonnet Preservation: Little Compton has more than 4,000 acres of land protected from any kind of development. Some of that land has a fascinating history, including East and West Island off the Sakonnet Point coast. Sakonnet Preservation Association President Abigail Brooks brings us this story filmed by her son, Gabriel Long.

Sakonnet People: Awashonks was a Native American woman and sachem, or chief, of the Sakonnet tribe. She lived where Little Compton is today. Her name actually appears in official records more than any other Native American woman. In this story, we learn more about Awashonks and the other people indigenous to the land, thanks to the Little Compton Historical Society and filmmakers Lily and Cameron Clark.

The Nature Conservancy: The Nature Conservancy is one of the organizations working to ensure Little Compton’s land is protected. Tim Mooney and John Berg share this story of how the Dundery Brook Trail is making nature more accessible for everyone.

Hoo Hollow’s Horses: Retired racehorses come from all over the country to live out their days on the idyllic farm known as Hoo Hollow. Owners Helena and Buck Harris share this story.

Local Artist: Brenda Wrigley Scott is known for her large acrylic paintings of birds, pets, and landscapes inspired by this seaside town. Alli Shurtleff of Little Compton recorded this interview.

Historic Cemeteries: Evidence of this country’s oldest history can be found in Little Compton’s many historic cemeteries. The Little Compton Historical Society and filmmakers Lily and Cameron Clark show us what we can learn from the stories buried in the graves.

Community Center: Historic preservation is often challenging, but the people of Little Compton found a way to save an old building and bring new life into the heart of the town commons. Amy Mooney and Samantha Snow bring us this story.

Olivia’s Rocks: Olivia Leech was just ten years old when the world shut down at the start of the pandemic. During this period of isolation, she wanted to spread joy and hope to her friends and neighbors, so she created Olivia’s Happy Rocks. Her mom Elka shares her story.

Tree Spree: Little Compton’s Tree Spree signals the start of the Christmas season. For almost three decades, a unique holiday tradition has unfolded. Lifelong resident Caroline Wordell brings us this story, filmed by Travis Snow.

Land and Beauty: This segment is a look at the quiet and beautiful town of Little Compton set to the 1970 poem “Our Town” by Ian M. Walker. Filmmaker duo Lily and Cameron Clark shared this footage.

Surf Therapy: Gnome Surf provides surf therapy to neurodivergent and non-ambulatory children off the shores of Little Compton. Justin Kenny and Rhode Island PBS Weekly share this story.

Part documentary film, part community builder, part fundraiser, and part “day-in-the-life” scrapbook, Our Town: Little Compton is the 15th film in the Our Town series. The purpose of Our Town is to share the unique experiences, untold stories, and hidden gems of a Rhode Island town. Fostering connections between Rhode Island PBS and the local community, the stories are chosen, captured, and told by resident storytellers and videographers. Rhode Island PBS offers technical advice and then stitches the stories together in a one-hour film for broadcast.