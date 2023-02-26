On the one-year anniversary of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Iowa, Tennessee New Jersey and Wisconsin saw the largest overall dips in gas prices compared to the week prior.
A gallon of gas was $3.39 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of February 24. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review.
Falling prices at the gas pump this week reflect the overall drop in oil prices, keeping a gallon of gas under the average it was this same time last year.
“The cost for oil accounts for 55% of what we pay at the pump,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement.
Rhode Island by the numbers – Gas current price: $3.28 – Week change: -$0.06 (-1.9%) – Year change: -$0.27 (-7.6%) – Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/13/22)
As of their 5:15 am detailed forecast, the National Weather Service is forecasting 2 – 4″ of snow possible on Monday night.
The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook at 4:58 AM EST on Sunday, February 26th for Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and northern Connecticut. According to the forecast, no hazardous weather is expected for today and tonight. However, residents in the affected areas are advised to stay vigilant as the outlook suggests that a plowable…
Dennis Michael Crookes Sr, 77, of Newport, RI, passed away on February 24, 2023 at Newport Hospital. Dennis was a lifelong 5th Ward Newport resident born to Arthur Raymond Crookes and Kathleen O’Brien Crookes on May 21, 1945. After a brief period of time in the US Air Force he returned to Newport to work…
The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association Business/School Cancellations System.
Wondering if there’s a parking ban in your city or town in Rhode Island? Or wondering if a particular Rhode Island school, business, or service is canceled? Here’s a look at the latest updates in regards to parking bans and business closings and delays. The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the…
One crucial component of self-improvement is exercise, as it has a positive impact on both physical and mental health. Self-improvement is not just an internal exercise that improves mental health , it also must impact our bodies and physical health as well.
One crucial component of self-improvement is exercise, as it has a positive impact on both physical and mental health. Self-improvement is not just an internal exercise that improves mental health , it also must impact our bodies and physical health as well. Engaging in regular physical activity has been shown to improve energy level, increase…
Goaltender Linus Ullmark scored into an empty net in the final minute and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday might for their sixth straight victory.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Goaltender Linus Ullmark scored into an empty net in the final minute and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday might for their sixth straight victory. Ullmark made a save and fired a high wrist shot the length of the ice to become the 13th goalie in NHL…
Jayson Tatum buried the 3-pointer that put Boston ahead with 1.3 seconds left and casually backpedaled on defense before he turned to greet his teammates and — woosh! — a 70-foot shot sailed over his head and into the basket.
By DAN GELSTON AP Sports Writer PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jayson Tatum buried the 3-pointer that put Boston ahead with 1.3 seconds left and casually backpedaled on defense before he turned to greet his teammates and — woosh! — a 70-foot shot sailed over his head and into the basket. Joel Embiid shook his head no.…
Henry Kessler scored in the 89th minute and Djordje Petrovic made four saves to lead the New England Revolution to a 1-0 victory over Charlotte FC in a season opener on Saturday.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Henry Kessler scored in the 89th minute and Djordje Petrovic made four saves to lead the New England Revolution to a 1-0 victory over Charlotte FC in a season opener on Saturday. Kessler’s game-winner was unassisted. The Revolution outshot Charlotte 15-14 with a 5-4 edge in shots on goal. Pablo Sisniega…
You may want to prepare for a potential snowstorm this week as the National Weather Forecast predicts snowfall on Monday night and into Tuesday morning.
You may want to prepare for a potential snowstorm this week as the National Weather Forecast predicts snowfall on Monday night and into Tuesday morning. According to the forecast, Monday will see increasing clouds with a high near 38, and a chance of snow after 5 pm. The wind is expected to start from the…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.
Stacker
This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.
Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.