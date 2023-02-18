Prices are holding steady as drivers demanded less gas over the last week.
A gallon of gas was $3.42 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of February 17. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review.
Colorado, Florida and Indiana have seen the price of gas per gallon increase the most in the last week, each recording a more than $0.10 jump. Prices could inch up further in the coming weeks. Gas prices tend to increase in March as higher demand for travel over spring break can drive prices upward for consumers.
Looking further out, the Energy Information Administration projects that 2023 and 2024 will feature gas prices that are below 2022’s record levels. The agency forecasts $3 per gallon gas on average for the full year 2024.
Rhode Island by the numbers – Gas current price: $3.35 – Week change: -$0.03 (-0.9%) – Year change: $-0.19 (+-5.3%) – Gas tax: $0.35 per gallon (#12 highest among all states) – Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/13/22)
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ed Croswell scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and 24th-ranked Providence earned its 20th victory of the season, holding on for a 85-72 win over Villanova on Saturday. Bryce Hopkins added 19 points and 12 rebounds. Noah Locked finished with 16 points. Croswell connected on two late free throws to…
BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored two minutes into his first game in six weeks, Trent Frederic had a pair of goals and Linus Ullmark stopped 26 shots to lead the Boston Bruins to a 6-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday. Nick Foligno, Patrice Bergeron and Pavel Zacha also scored for Boston,…
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Keon Thompson’s 15 points helped UMass defeat Rhode Island 69-45 on Saturday. Thompson added six rebounds and five assists for the Minutemen (14-13, 5-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). RJ Luis added 14 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor and had seven rebounds. Tafara Gapare recorded 11 points. The Minutemen…
The Portsmouth Historical Society hosted its Fifth Annual Portsmouth History Trivia Night on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille. Twelve teams participated with the “North Enders” (with teammates Jerry and Donna Macomber, Bob Hamilton, Lois Ryan, Anna Jones, and Dave Duggan) coming out on top closely followed by the “Quonset Hut…
Exciting news for theatre enthusiasts in Newport, as the Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant, announced their upcoming auditions for the show “Run For Your Wife”. The play is a British farce that originally debuted in 1982 and will run from April 12 to May 24, 2023. The auditions will be held on Monday, February 27,…
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Wheelchair star Esther Vergeer and quad division pioneer Rick Draney were announced as the International Tennis Hall of Fame inductees for the Class of 2023 on Saturday. It is the first time two people were elected in the same year in the Wheelchair Tennis Category, which appears on the Hall ballot…
Here’s our roundup of some fun family activities to do over the upcoming February vacation week. Keep the kids busy… and parents from going crazy … with these ideas for winter break. Go Speed Racer. Take the kids go-karting at RI Indoor Karting in Lincoln which features a 1/3 mile track and speeds up to 45MPH. (No worries…
