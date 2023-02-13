The National Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route Association (W3R-US) and the Battle of Rhode Island Association (BoRIA) have funded historian Dr. Robert A. Selig to translate sections of the Comte de Rochambeau’s Orderly Book, which contains the French army’s daily orders during its stay in Newport, RI, from July 1780 to June 1781. Selig’s research will focus on Rochambeau’s commands concerning the French expansion of Butts Hill Fort in Portsmouth, RI, and will help guide the restoration of the fort to its 1781 appearance.
Selig is a historical consultant and specialist on the role of French forces during the American War of Independence.
The National Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route Association Inc. supports the preservation and interpretation of the Washington-Rochambeau National Historic Trail, while the Battle of Rhode Island Association raises awareness of Rhode Island’s role in the War for Independence. Donations to support BoRIA’s work can be made through their website or by mail.
Rep. Marvin L. Abney, Chairman of the House Finance Committee, has been named to the National Council of State Legislatures (NCSL) Foundation Board of Directors.
Rep. Marvin L. Abney, Chairman of the House Finance Committee, has been named to the National Council of State Legislatures (NCSL) Foundation Board of Directors. Chairman Abney (D-Dist. 73, Newport, Middletown) has been an active member of NCSL throughout his tenure as a state legislator. He joins House Speaker Pro Tempore Brian Kennedy (D-Dist. 38,…
Linus Ullmark moved to the Boston area in the summer of 2021 with his wife, their two young children and their dogs after signing with the Bruins. Settling in with his new team didn’t happen right away.
By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer Linus Ullmark moved to the Boston area in the summer of 2021 with his wife, their two young children and their dogs after signing with the Bruins. Settling in with his new team didn’t happen right away. Fresh off signing a $20 million, four-year contract, Ullmark shared the net with rookie Jeremy…
The Council may also discuss at the conclusion of the interview how they may
vote on applicants seeking an appointment to the above boards or
commissions at a regularly scheduled Council meeting at which a vote to
appoint an applicant is considered.
Newport City Council is set to interview four applicants for various boards and commissions on February 15, 2023, at the City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room. The applicants are vying for a spot in the Historic District Commission, Board of Tax Appeals, and Zoning Board of Review. The interviewees include Samuel Goldblatt, who is seeking…
Jacob Jasinski of The Chanler at Cliff Walk named a “Chef of the Year” in the “Hotel” Category at the RI Hospitality Association’s 32nd Annual Stars of the Industry Awards Ceremony
The RI Hospitality Association (RIHA) recently named Newport resident Jacob Jasinski, executive chef at The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport, as the 2022 recipient of the “Chef of the Year Award” in the “Hotel” Category at the 32nd Annual Stars of the Industry Awards Ceremony at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC). Jasinski’s culinary career began early in life. He was inspired by…
Winter Festival includes dozens of events beginning Friday February 17
It’s certainly been a mild winter so far, and with warmer-than-normal temperatures forecast for school vacation week, there’s no excuse not to spend a few days enjoying the 35th annual Newport Winter Festival. Bring the kids to some cool events happening all week beginning with a few ideas below. Note: The best way to experience…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.