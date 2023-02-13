The National Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route Association (W3R-US) and the Battle of Rhode Island Association (BoRIA) have funded historian Dr. Robert A. Selig to translate sections of the Comte de Rochambeau’s Orderly Book, which contains the French army’s daily orders during its stay in Newport, RI, from July 1780 to June 1781. Selig’s research will focus on Rochambeau’s commands concerning the French expansion of Butts Hill Fort in Portsmouth, RI, and will help guide the restoration of the fort to its 1781 appearance.

Selig is a historical consultant and specialist on the role of French forces during the American War of Independence.

The National Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route Association Inc. supports the preservation and interpretation of the Washington-Rochambeau National Historic Trail, while the Battle of Rhode Island Association raises awareness of Rhode Island’s role in the War for Independence. Donations to support BoRIA’s work can be made through their website or by mail.