The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce has announced the formation of a strategic partnership with Dirigo, a leadership development firm based in RI, to deliver a premier annual Emerging Leaders Program at Innovate Newport. The program is designed to help address the many challenges that organizations are facing with attracting and retaining quality talent. It provides professional skills development, advances leadership career paths, enables effective organizational growth, and focuses participating organizations on building a winning workplace culture. The result is the launching of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce Emerging Leaders Program, facilitated by Dirigo.
The new offering is scheduled to begin on April 25th with the first of twelve experiential workshops that make up the program. With a focus on time-based learning, the Emerging Leaders Program will run on an annual basis, spanning four quarterly themes, with twelve monthly experiential workshops at Innovate Newport. Chamber members will receive a discounted annual price per participant; however, the program is available to non-members as well.
“We could not be more excited to partner with Erin Donovan-Boyle and her entire team at the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce! Innovation and connecting community rest at the root of their purpose, and together, we’re striving to make a real difference for organizations facing hurdles they often can’t conquer alone. It’s sure to be an amazing year!”, said Garry Foisy, Partner at Dirigo.
Erin Donovan-Boyle, President and CEO of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce commented on the new program: “We are launching this program with Dirigo at this particular time because we know our Region’s businesses, while having recovered well since the pandemic, are still having difficulty in retaining and attracting much needed skilled labor for their growing businesses. Many companies are experiencing a labor shortage because of increased numbers of retirees, difficulty in competing with higher wages and benefits that competitors are offering, or keeping up with new ways of doing business and changes to office culture in a remote capable age. We feel like this program is a key tool for business leaders to invest in their employees’ talents, retain the workforce they need to continue to compete in this highly competitive environment, and to grow the future leaders of their organizations.”For more information about the program, please visit NewportChamber.com. If companies are looking for resources to support professional development for their employees, they can also reach out to the Chamber for more information about how to apply for assistance.
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The winner of a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot — the fourth largest in U.S. history — has come forward to collect the prize, state officials said Wednesday. The winner had been a mystery, and remains a mystery. The Maine State Lottery said the winner chose to remain anonymous and collect…
Band’s latest album “Crackdown” reached top of Blues album charts last Fall
Ready for some high-energy rock and blues? Then don’t miss GA-20, the Providence/Boston-based trio playing this weekend at The Met in Pawtucket. We interviewed co-founder Matt Stubbs last summer and since then, the band’s popularity has continued to explode. They’ve graced the cover of two national magazines, Vintage Guitar and Guitar Player, while getting frequent…
Lois F. Lama, 81, of Fall River, Massachusetts, died on February 11, 2023. Born in Fall River, MA on December 22, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Allena (Peabody) Lama. Lois was a member of Trinity Church in Newport, Rhode Island, and a lifetime member of the Newport Hospital Womens’ Auxiliary.…
ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Democrat Chuck Grassie was reelected to the New Hampshire House on Tuesday in a special election triggered by a tie vote. Initial results from the November election in Rochester’s Ward 4 showed Republican David Walker defeating Grassie, the incumbent, by one vote, but a recount ended in a 970-970 tie. In…
The Middletown Town Council took up several items of local importance during a meeting Monday night in Town Hall. Matt Sheley from the Town of Middletown shared the following recap of the meeting; MIDDLETOWN MEETING MATTERS MIDDLETOWN TOWN COUNCIL When: Monday night. Where: Middletown Town Hall, 350 East Main Road. Absent: None. Of note: Next meeting: Monday, March 6,…
LED Lighting Supply compiled statistics about commercial energy use per building in Rhode Island using data from the Building Performance Database from the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.
When asked about what items in their lives use energy, people might think of objects in their own home, such as bedroom lights, ceiling fans, refrigerators, and ovens. They might not immediately think of the items that use energy at all of the other places they frequent on a regular basis. However, commercial buildings such…
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence using data from AAA.
Gas prices remained flat over the last week as demand held relatively steady and Energy Information Administration data show oil supplies are well above the five-year average. A gallon of regular gas was $3.40 on average Tuesday, February 21, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area…
The top five oil companies based in the West set new earning records in 2022, all at least doubling their 2021 profits to achieve combined earnings of nearly $200 billion. ExxonMobil reported the highest profits of any single company at almost $56 billion. These earnings come in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The war has…
Stacker compiled data on all 1990s TV shows in English with over 7,500 votes on the Internet Movie Database and ranked the top 100 according to IMDb user score (as of February 2023), with ties broken by votes.
Before the era of streaming services, TGIF and Must-See TV reigned supreme. In the 1990s, networks like ABC and NBC stocked up on comedies and realistic dramas, while relative newcomer Fox had its own arsenal of groundbreaking shows. Even cable networks like HBO and Cartoon Network started upping the ante with quality programming, marking a…
Live Acoustic Music Celebrating the Irish in America
The Edward King House Senior Center is proud to announce the return of the Irish Snug in celebration of Irish Heritage Month. The event will take place on Wednesday, March 22nd at 5:30pm at the Senior Center on 35 King Street in Newport. Registration for this event is required with a $5 suggested donation. Registration is…
