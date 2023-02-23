Governor Dan McKee today joined the Biden Administration for a virtual event to highlight the historic award of $61.7 million to Rhode Island under the Biden Administration’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI).
“We’re ready to continue Rhode Island’s economic momentum. This historic investment in small businesses from the Biden Administration will help us reach that goal,” said Governor Dan McKee in a statement. “As a former small business owner, I know how important it is to deliver critical financing to our business community to ensure we address their greatest needs. I thank President Biden and our Congressional delegation for this award which will help further our state’s economic momentum.”
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 amended the Small Business Jobs Act of 2010 to reauthorize and provide $10 billion to fund the SSBCI as a response to the economic effects of the pandemic. States and territories submitted plans to the Biden-Harris administration for how they would use their SSBCI allocation to provide funding to small businesses. Rhode Island – along with Arkansas, Wisconsin, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands – was selected to receive this critical funding.
“This is an historic investment in entrepreneurship, small business growth, and innovation through the American Rescue Plan that will help reduce barriers to capital access for traditionally underserved communities,” said Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen in a statement. “These SSBCI funds will promote equitable economic growth across the country.”
“This federal funding will help small business owners and entrepreneurs access the capital they need to grow their businesses. It offers seed funding to turn promising business ideas into action, jobs, and opportunities,” said Senator Jack Reed in a statement. “This pool of small business financing can be leveraged to connect small businesses to additional private capital investment. It will have a positive impact on economic development, helping Main Street businesses, neighborhoods, and communities that need it most.”
“This federal funding will help small businesses and entrepreneurs across Rhode Island access capital and create new, well-paying jobs,” said Senator Sheldon Whitehouse in a statement. “I applaud the Biden Administration’s commitment to ensuring American Rescue Plan funding is helping underserved communities and boosting our local economy, and thank Governor McKee for laying the groundwork to stand up these programs.”
“These SSBCI funds will help our entrepreneurs, family-run businesses, and small firms – especially those that have been historically underserved – access new resources and supports,” said Congressman David Cicilline. “The initiative will help equitably strengthen Rhode Island’s economy and support hardworking small business owners across our state. I look forward to seeing these federal investments make their way into our communities and neighborhood businesses.”
Rhode Island, approved for up to $61.7 million, will operate three programs: a capital access program, a loan participation program, and an equity/venture capital program. The loan participation program, allocated nearly $27 million, will provide small business loans to expand capital access for businesses located in underserved communities and/or led by historically underserved entrepreneurs, including those that do not have existing banking relationships. Rhode Island’s equity/venture capital program, allocated $31.5 million, will target both early-stage and high-growth firms, working with partners that have a proven track record reaching underserved communities. Rhode Island’s capital access program, allocated $3 million, will support a portfolio insurance program by establishing a dedicated reserve account at each lender to cover losses on enrolled loans.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our state’s economy. As Secretary of Commerce, I recognize that access to capital is often a major hurdle for businesses seeking to grow and create jobs. That’s why these SSBCI funds are a crucial resource,” said Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Liz Tanner in a statement. “With these funds, we will create effective financing programs that address the unique needs of small businesses, including those that have historically faced barriers to accessing capital. I encourage all small business owners, including minority-owned and women-owned businesses, to explore the opportunities offered by these funds.”
Joining Governor McKee on the call today were U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse; Gene Sperling, Senior Advisor to the President and American Rescue Plan Coordinator and Jacob Leibenluft, U.S. Treasury Chief Recovery Officer.
Our Town: Little Compton premieres Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m.
The local legends, historical events, and personal memoirs of Little Compton, Rhode Island, are the focus in the latest edition of Our Town – an ongoing Rhode Island PBS documentary project filmed by residents and their tight-knit community. Our Town: Little Compton premieres Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. Last summer, Rhode Island PBS invited neighbors and friends of Little Compton to become…
Black and White Ball, Fire at the Fort, Beach Polo and more
Lots going on around the region this weekend .. let’s get right to it! Friday: One of the highlights of the Newport Winter Festival is the Fire at the Fort, a family-friendly, Cajun-themed indoor-outdoor event at Fort Adams with live music this year from Keith Munslow & The Ubiquitones. S’mores and more will be provided…
Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Providence using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Providence from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.
Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area? The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year. As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an…
The winner purchased this lucky ticket at 7-Eleven, 29 Memorial Blvd, Newport.
A man from Newport has won $30,000 playing the “Cash Bonanza” Instant Game. He matched the first number in the “Your Numbers” section to win the top prize. The winner purchased this lucky ticket at 7-Eleven, 29 Memorial Blvd, Newport. The man, who has not been identified, tells Rhode Island Lottery that he plans to save the…
A Rhode Island man has been charged with using his accounting and consulting businesses as a front to launder more than $35 million in internet fraud schemes.
BOSTON (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been charged with using his accounting and consulting businesses as a front to launder more than $35 million in internet fraud schemes. The 73-year-old man from Cranston is accused of founding dozens of shell companies in the United States and using them to open business bank accounts…
The bigger bases — going from 15- to 18-inch squares — are part of a flurry of changes by Major League Baseball designed to put more action and athleticism back in the game and make it more appealing to a younger generation of potential fans.
By JAY COHEN AP Baseball Writer PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Like a violin virtuoso using a new music stand, San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado noticed a difference right away. Not only are the bases bigger, but they feel different, too. “It’s definitely different, for sure,” said Machado, a two-time Gold Glove winner. “They…
Newport Folk Festival walked away from the awards ceremony with an award for Music Festival of The Year (Global; under 30k attendance).
The 34th Annual Pollstar Awards were held on Wednesday evening in Beverly Hills California, and Newport Folk Festival had a big night – once being named Music Festival of the Year. According to Pollstar, the Pollstar Awards, presented by Live Nation, is the only peer-voted live entertainment industry awards and the most relevant and coveted recognition…
As a regular RIPTA rider, Senator Meghan Kallman has a lot to say about public transportation.
As a regular RIPTA rider, Senator Meghan Kallman has a lot to say about public transportation. “The bus is so great,” said Senator Kallman (D-Dist. 15, Pawtucket, Providence). “I can get work done, I can read or I can put my headphones in and relax. Or if I’m feeling social, I can talk to my…
On Orville’s behalf, Newport Festivals Foundation has made a grant to Fender Play Foundation which provides new Fender guitars, basses, and ukuleles to elementary and middle school students.
Newport Folk Festival today announced that Orville Peck has joined its 2023 festival lineup. Peck is scheduled to perform on Sunday, July 30. Orville Peck is a Canadian singer-songwriter and musician, known for his distinctive style that blends classic country and western with dark, cinematic elements. He first gained attention in 2017 when he released…
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2. The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 28; Saturday, July 29; and Sunday, July 30. General admission tickets for the festival went on sale on Wednesday, February 1,…
