Exciting news for theatre enthusiasts in Newport, as the Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant, announced their upcoming auditions for the show “Run For Your Wife”. The play is a British farce that originally debuted in 1982 and will run from April 12 to May 24, 2023.

The auditions will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 6 pm at the Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant located at 102 Connell Highway. Those interested in auditioning are required to bring a headshot and resume and should be prepared for cold script readings.

The play features a variety of exciting roles, including Mary, a short woman in her late twenties, and Barbara, a tall woman in her mid-twenties, both of whom require stage kisses with someone of the opposite sex. The role of John, an ordinary-looking man but physically flexible, requires a stage kiss with someone of the same sex. Stanley, a bright fellow, requires a stage kiss with multiple people of multiple sexes, and Bobby, a flamboyant dress designer of indeterminate age, is also included in the roles available for audition.

It is important to note that all actors must be available for all shows, which includes some weekday performances during the day. This is a paid acting opportunity, making it an excellent opportunity for those interested in theatre and looking to earn some money.

In addition to the play auditions, the Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant will also be holding cabaret auditions at 7 pm. They are seeking men and women 18 years and older with great personalities and good singing voices. Those interested should come prepared with music for one ballad and one upbeat song and should be prepared to sing 16 bars of each. A pianist will be available to accompany the audition, and no CDs or a cappella performances will be accepted.

For more information, interested individuals can call 401-848-PLAY (7529). They can also check the Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant website to see all show dates and times. It is encouraged to follow them on Facebook to stay up-to-date with all the latest news and information.

Casting Call

Play Auditions @ 6pm

Monday, February 27, 2023

“Run For Your Wife”

Show runs April 12- May 24, 2023

Synopsis: This British farce thrilled audiences in its 1982 debut. A taxi driver gets away with having two wives in different areas of London because of his irregular working schedule. Complication is piled upon complication as the cabby tries to keep his double life from exploding.

Roles:

​Character ages are not required age of actor.

MARY – A short woman in her late twenties.

Intimacy – This role requires appearing in stage underwear and a stage kiss of someone of the opposite sex.

BARBARA – A tall woman in her mid-twenties.

Intimacy – This role requires a stage kiss of someone of the opposite sex.

JOHN – An ordinary-looking man but physically flexible.

Intimacy – This role requires a stage kiss of someone of the same sex.

DETECTIVE SERGEANT TROUGHTON – A strict officer of the law.

STANLEY – A bright fellow whose “brightness” is only skin deep.

Intimacy – This role requires a stage kiss of multiple people of multiple sexes.

DETECTIVE SERGEANT PORTERHOUSE – A middle-aged family man.

BOBBY – A flamboyant dress designer of indeterminate age.​

Auditions are at The Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant, 102 Connell Highway, Newport, Rhode Island. Please bring a headshot and resume and be prepared to do some cold script readings.

Actors must be available for all shows. Please visit the website to see all show dates and times. Please note that there are shows during the week, during the day. This is a paid acting opportunity.

Cabaret Auditions @ 7pm

We are looking for men and women 18 years and older with great personalities and good singing voices for our cabaret! Please bring music for one ballad and one upbeat song; be prepared to sing 16 bars of each. Pianist will be available to accompany. No CDs or a cappella. This is a paid position.

For more information, please call 401-848-PLAY (7529).Please check back regularly and follow us on Facebook!