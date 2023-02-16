The Love Hangover is an annual post-Valentine’s Day event established by Providence-based artist and musician Jen Long. This year’s concert featured a number of well-known locals, including established performers and rising stars playing Revival Brewing at Lost Valley Pizza in Providence.

The show was a benefit for RIOT RI, a non-profit that uses music creation, critical thinking, and collaborative relationships to foster collective empowerment and the development of healthy identities in girls, women, trans, and gender-expansive youth and adults.

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams was there and shares a few photos from the show.

The Love Hangover (Photo: Ken Abrams)

