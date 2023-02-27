The City of Newport has issued a mandatory Parking Ban from 11 pm on Monday, February 27, through 12 pm on Tuesday, February 28, due to impending winter weather.

To help facilitate the City’s snow removal efforts, Newport residents are being urged to take advantage of free parking at the Gateway Center, Mary Street, and Easton’s Beach parking lots during the storm. Alternatively, residents are also encouraged to request the use of a neighbor’s driveway to secure off street parking to keep vehicles off the roadways.

Not only does getting your car off the street help protect it from damage, but it also allows the City’s snow plows to operate more efficiently.

Please be advised that any motor vehicles parked on the following streets one-half hours after the parking ban begins may be subject to tow: Annandale Road, Bellevue Avenue: (Kay Street to Bowery St), Bedlow Avenue, Bliss Road, Broadway, Coggeshall Avenue, East Bowery Street, Farewell Street, Friendship Street, Gibbs Avenue, Gould Street, Kay Street, Powell Avenue, Spring Street, Summer Street, Thames Street, Third Street, Warner Street, Washington Street, Washington Square, West Marlboro Street, West Narragansett Avenue, William Street, and Van Zandt Avenue, from J.T. Connell Memorial Road East to Malbone Road.

Once the storm passes, residents and business owners are reminded to shovel any sidewalks adjacent to their property within four hours of the storm’s conclusion.

Newport was designed to be a walkable city and keeping clear paths for pedestrians after it snows is a responsibility that all property owners share. or more information about the City’s snow preparations, please visit www.CityofNewport.com/Snow

Middletown, Portsmouth, and several other communities across Rhode Island have also scheduled parking bans.