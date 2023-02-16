Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending December 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. All 43 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $180,544 over the last 12 months.

All 50 cities on the list are in the Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area.

Read on to see which cities made the list.

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Rhode Island

Stacker

#43. Providence

– Typical home value: $347,509
– 1-year price change: +$26,341 (+8.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$137,497 (+65.5%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#42. Cranston

– Typical home value: $388,871
– 1-year price change: +$32,031 (+9.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$146,102 (+60.2%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#41. Warwick

– Typical home value: $357,491
– 1-year price change: +$27,892 (+8.5%)
– 5-year price change: +$130,132 (+57.2%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#40. Pawtucket

– Typical home value: $343,908
– 1-year price change: +$27,732 (+8.8%)
– 5-year price change: +$142,004 (+70.3%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#39. East Providence

– Typical home value: $372,743
– 1-year price change: +$31,543 (+9.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$141,632 (+61.3%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Rhode Island

Stacker

#38. Woonsocket

– Typical home value: $331,589
– 1-year price change: +$28,145 (+9.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$142,573 (+75.4%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#37. Cumberland

– Typical home value: $443,752
– 1-year price change: +$30,348 (+7.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$147,177 (+49.6%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#36. Coventry

– Typical home value: $386,268
– 1-year price change: +$28,437 (+7.9%)
– 5-year price change: +$134,759 (+53.6%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#35. North Providence

– Typical home value: $361,436
– 1-year price change: +$28,537 (+8.6%)
– 5-year price change: +$136,726 (+60.8%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#34. Johnston

– Typical home value: $377,910
– 1-year price change: +$29,132 (+8.4%)
– 5-year price change: +$136,933 (+56.8%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

You may also like: More mosquitoes: How climate change has affected Rhode Island

Stacker

#33. West Warwick

– Typical home value: $341,376
– 1-year price change: +$30,683 (+9.9%)
– 5-year price change: +$130,084 (+61.6%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#32. South Kingstown

– Typical home value: $609,388
– 1-year price change: +$55,385 (+10.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$232,066 (+61.5%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#31. North Kingstown

– Typical home value: $554,538
– 1-year price change: +$47,236 (+9.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$196,971 (+55.1%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#30. Westerly

– Typical home value: $535,863
– 1-year price change: +$39,705 (+8.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$195,359 (+57.4%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#29. Newport

– Typical home value: $776,944
– 1-year price change: +$67,102 (+9.5%)
– 5-year price change: +$295,642 (+61.4%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

You may also like: Best places to live in Rhode Island

Stacker

#28. Central Falls

– Typical home value: $304,821
– 1-year price change: +$23,180 (+8.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$129,277 (+73.6%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#27. Lincoln

– Typical home value: $481,717
– 1-year price change: +$38,213 (+8.6%)
– 5-year price change: +$158,131 (+48.9%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#26. Burrillville

– Typical home value: $395,663
– 1-year price change: +$23,626 (+6.4%)
– 5-year price change: +$136,290 (+52.5%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#25. Bristol

– Typical home value: $524,991
– 1-year price change: +$62,536 (+13.5%)
– 5-year price change: +$206,459 (+64.8%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#24. Portsmouth

– Typical home value: $608,265
– 1-year price change: +$56,054 (+10.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$223,590 (+58.1%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

You may also like: Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Rhode Island

Stacker

#23. Middletown

– Typical home value: $671,936
– 1-year price change: +$82,805 (+14.1%)
– 5-year price change: +$264,069 (+64.7%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#22. Smithfield

– Typical home value: $437,145
– 1-year price change: +$33,418 (+8.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$141,386 (+47.8%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#21. Tiverton

– Typical home value: $482,522
– 1-year price change: +$51,213 (+11.9%)
– 5-year price change: +$182,625 (+60.9%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#20. Narragansett

– Typical home value: $786,148
– 1-year price change: +$68,794 (+9.6%)
– 5-year price change: +$319,992 (+68.6%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#19. Barrington

– Typical home value: $693,999
– 1-year price change: +$85,602 (+14.1%)
– 5-year price change: +$275,570 (+65.9%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

You may also like: Best places to retire in Rhode Island

Stacker

#18. East Greenwich

– Typical home value: $719,488
– 1-year price change: +$82,028 (+12.9%)
– 5-year price change: +$255,780 (+55.2%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#17. North Smithfield

– Typical home value: $445,602
– 1-year price change: +$31,999 (+7.7%)
– 5-year price change: +$146,083 (+48.8%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#16. Scituate

– Typical home value: $474,738
– 1-year price change: +$38,296 (+8.8%)
– 5-year price change: +$159,934 (+50.8%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#15. Warren

– Typical home value: $461,504
– 1-year price change: +$55,636 (+13.7%)
– 5-year price change: +$184,304 (+66.5%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#14. Glocester

– Typical home value: $434,489
– 1-year price change: +$32,180 (+8.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$143,768 (+49.5%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

You may also like: Best colleges in Rhode Island

Stacker

#13. Hopkinton

– Typical home value: $401,021
– 1-year price change: +$16,187 (+4.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$132,752 (+49.5%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#12. Richmond

– Typical home value: $453,175
– 1-year price change: +$35,542 (+8.5%)
– 5-year price change: +$155,741 (+52.4%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#11. Charlestown

– Typical home value: $625,840
– 1-year price change: +$50,571 (+8.8%)
– 5-year price change: +$241,470 (+62.8%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#10. Greenville

– Typical home value: $436,502
– 1-year price change: +$34,685 (+8.6%)
– 5-year price change: +$146,887 (+50.7%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#9. Exeter

– Typical home value: $545,828
– 1-year price change: +$43,641 (+8.7%)
– 5-year price change: +$209,054 (+62.1%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

You may also like: Colleges with the best ROI in Rhode Island

Stacker

#8. West Greenwich

– Typical home value: $506,605
– 1-year price change: +$49,043 (+10.7%)
– 5-year price change: +$171,265 (+51.1%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#7. Foster

– Typical home value: $476,236
– 1-year price change: +$47,019 (+11.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$175,081 (+58.1%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#6. Manville

– Typical home value: $367,248
– 1-year price change: +$20,277 (+5.8%)
– 5-year price change: +$127,787 (+53.4%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#5. Jamestown

– Typical home value: $955,795
– 1-year price change: +$64,356 (+7.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$342,235 (+55.8%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#4. Little Compton

– Typical home value: $831,132
– 1-year price change: +$36,203 (+4.6%)
– 5-year price change: +$280,417 (+50.9%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

You may also like: Highest-rated museums in Rhode Island

Stacker

#3. Kingston

– Typical home value: $579,898
– 1-year price change: +$61,912 (+12.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$225,678 (+63.7%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#2. Bradford

– Typical home value: $378,089
– 1-year price change: +$29,447 (+8.4%)
– 5-year price change: +$130,921 (+53.0%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#1. New Shoreham

– Typical home value: $1,609,479
– 1-year price change: +$180,544 (+12.6%)
– 5-year price change: +$531,777 (+49.3%)
– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Sign Up For What'sUpNewp's Free Daily Newsletter

Support What'sUpNewp's Newsroom

Read More From WUN

Portsmouth to celebrate Founders’ Day on March 7 with a showing of the original 1638 Compact and 1776 Southwick Copy of Declaration of Independence 

 The Portsmouth Historical Society has arranged a public viewing of the original founding document, the 1638 Portsmouth Compact, with the RI State Archives to commemorate its signing.

 The Portsmouth Historical Society has arranged a public viewing of the original founding document, the 1638 Portsmouth Compact, with the RI State Archives to commemorate its signing. The  385-year-old precious document, one of the oldest and most important documents in the State Archives, will be transported with a police escort to and from the Portsmouth…

Connecticut man pleads guilty again in 2020 killings

A 26-year-old Connecticut man pleaded guilty Thursday to murder and kidnapping charges in connection with a series of crimes in 2020 that led to a six-day multistate manhunt.

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 26-year-old Connecticut man pleaded guilty Thursday to murder and kidnapping charges in connection with a series of crimes in 2020 that led to a six-day multistate manhunt. Peter Manfredonia admitted to shooting a former high school classmate to death, kidnapping the man’s girlfriend and stealing a car, two days after…

Obituary: Marilyn Lee (Forte) Brockway

July 29, 1946 – February 15, 2023

Marilyn, age 76 – wife, mother, sister, grandmother, lover of flowers and animals, librarian and friend – passed away on February 15, 2023. She is survived by her three children: Elizabeth L. Follansbee (Antonio), Dana Robert Colarulli (Nancy Drane), and Katie I. Brockway (Mona); her grandchildren Ailinn and Braeden Colarulli; her sister Elaine Vendetti (Jeff),…

Vermont further extends warning after 3 ice fishermen deaths

As the warmer weather continues, Vermont authorities on Thursday extended their warning for people to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain and to be cautious on other lakes following the recent deaths of three ice fishermen who fell through the Lake Champlain ice in two separate incidents.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — As the warmer weather continues, Vermont authorities on Thursday extended their warning for people to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain and to be cautious on other lakes following the recent deaths of three ice fishermen who fell through the Lake Champlain ice in two separate incidents. “No fish is…

Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts

A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.

The table below from OnTheSnow shows the snow cover in New England. For each ski resort, you will find the essential information from its snow report: snow depths, open slopes, and lifts, date of the last snowfall, today’s weather. All the information you need to choose the right ski resort for you in New England.…

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.