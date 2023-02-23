It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of January 2023. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +6.2% to $329,542. Data was available for 63 cities and towns in Providence.

#30. North Smithfield, RI

– 1-year price change: +$34,021 (+8.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$127,114 (+41.8%)

– Typical home value: $430,916 (#35 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Fairhaven, MA

– 1-year price change: +$34,329 (+9.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$136,468 (+48.5%)

– Typical home value: $417,635 (#42 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Portsmouth, RI

– 1-year price change: +$35,123 (+6.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$175,945 (+46.3%)

– Typical home value: $556,241 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Taunton, MA

– 1-year price change: +$35,882 (+9.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$135,986 (+46.4%)

– Typical home value: $428,761 (#37 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Dighton, MA

– 1-year price change: +$36,196 (+8.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$137,946 (+39.8%)

– Typical home value: $484,491 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Charlestown, RI

– 1-year price change: +$36,259 (+6.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$192,952 (+51.3%)

– Typical home value: $568,943 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Scituate, RI

– 1-year price change: +$36,639 (+8.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$127,363 (+39.4%)

– Typical home value: $450,316 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Berkley, MA

– 1-year price change: +$37,826 (+7.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$149,730 (+39.6%)

– Typical home value: $528,039 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Freetown, MA

– 1-year price change: +$38,362 (+8.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$133,392 (+37.6%)

– Typical home value: $488,415 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Westerly, RI

– 1-year price change: +$38,621 (+8.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$167,170 (+51.8%)

– Typical home value: $489,971 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Bristol, RI

– 1-year price change: +$40,916 (+9.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$142,120 (+42.9%)

– Typical home value: $473,411 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Dartmouth, MA

– 1-year price change: +$41,991 (+9.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$142,788 (+38.8%)

– Typical home value: $511,014 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Rehoboth, MA

– 1-year price change: +$43,520 (+8.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$160,973 (+41.8%)

– Typical home value: $545,859 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Mansfield, MA

– 1-year price change: +$43,732 (+8.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$139,661 (+31.0%)

– Typical home value: $589,558 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#16. West Greenwich, RI

– 1-year price change: +$45,098 (+10.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$153,606 (+47.3%)

– Typical home value: $478,664 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Kingston, RI

– 1-year price change: +$45,256 (+9.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$132,800 (+34.9%)

– Typical home value: $513,840 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#14. North Kingstown, RI

– 1-year price change: +$45,277 (+9.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$166,218 (+47.6%)

– Typical home value: $515,528 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Easton, MA

– 1-year price change: +$45,509 (+8.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$167,584 (+40.6%)

– Typical home value: $580,051 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Tiverton, RI

– 1-year price change: +$48,748 (+12.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$155,945 (+53.3%)

– Typical home value: $448,309 (#33 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Exeter, RI

– 1-year price change: +$50,357 (+11.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$157,038 (+45.7%)

– Typical home value: $500,858 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Foster, RI

– 1-year price change: +$52,720 (+13.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$149,515 (+50.6%)

– Typical home value: $444,851 (#34 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Newport, RI

– 1-year price change: +$54,847 (+8.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$290,884 (+65.2%)

– Typical home value: $736,720 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#8. East Greenwich, RI

– 1-year price change: +$57,973 (+9.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$184,882 (+39.6%)

– Typical home value: $652,009 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#7. South Kingstown, RI

– 1-year price change: +$58,278 (+11.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$203,554 (+56.5%)

– Typical home value: $564,080 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Barrington, RI

– 1-year price change: +$63,072 (+11.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$191,357 (+44.0%)

– Typical home value: $626,490 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Jamestown, RI

– 1-year price change: +$63,257 (+7.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$290,781 (+46.9%)

– Typical home value: $910,498 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Middletown, RI

– 1-year price change: +$63,472 (+11.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$217,783 (+54.7%)

– Typical home value: $616,173 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Narragansett, RI

– 1-year price change: +$65,449 (+10.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$262,512 (+62.3%)

– Typical home value: $683,701 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Little Compton, RI

– 1-year price change: +$75,661 (+10.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$265,214 (+49.7%)

– Typical home value: $798,571 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#1. New Shoreham, RI

– 1-year price change: +$180,188 (+14.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$541,465 (+59.5%)

– Typical home value: $1,451,059 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

