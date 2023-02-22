a new prix fixe lunch offering, upcoming supper club series and additional culinary team promotions.
Castle Hill Inn has announced exciting new offerings for both locals and travelers alike.
The Relais & Chateaux property has introduced new dining programs and promotions to elevate its renowned food and beverage programs. This year’s new offerings include a prix fixe lunch menu at The Lawn and a limited-time Agassiz Supper Club Series of themed dinners in the Dining Room, each of which will be led by a different chef on the culinary team.
“We really want to make our mark this year, especially within the Dining Room over the course of the next six months,” said Louis Rossi, Director of Food & Beverage at Castle Hill Inn. “We have an incredibly talented team of chefs, all of whom embody true craftsmanship. There is a lot of room for us to elevate the menus to showcase each of their talents in a bigger way as we continue to innovate and elevate the dining experience here at Castle Hill.”
PRIX FIXE LUNCH SPECIAL
Castle Hill Inn’s new Two-Course Prix-Fixe Lunch offers a selection of dishes, with one appetizer and one entrée offered at $40 per person. The menu will be available daily from 11:30 AM to 3:00 PM at The Lawn and promises to make lunches on the property as memorable as ever.
Guests can choose from options including Oysters on the Half-Shell, “Cornbread’s” Clam Chowder, Cacio e Pepe Risotto, and Korean Fried Chicken. Additional salads, desserts and drinks are available as an add-on and the menu can also be enjoyed a la carte.
AGASSIZ SUPPER CLUB SERIES
Beginning March 7th, the Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn will launch a new Agassiz Supper Club Series; a series of dinners guided by a different member of Castle Hill Inn’s culinary team. Hosted weekly from March 7th through April 4th, the Inn will serve a special three-course menu inspired by a different chef’s personal style, background, and culinary passions.
Chef Jeremy Esterly kicks off the new Supper Club Series on March 7 with his Southern Comfort menu, inspired by his Alabama roots. He’ll showcase his culinary inspirations by preparing an Alabama staple, the “meat and three,” including southern-inspired dishes such as Okra Canape, Buttermilk Fried Baffoni’s Farm Chicken, and Mississippi Mud Pie.
The series will also include a Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration led by Chefs Maxwell Reis and Camille Murphy, an Ossobuco menu created by Chef Lou Rossi, a Steak Frites menu specially designed by Chef Charles Barrett featuring Australian wagyu hanger steak, and to close it all out, a family-style Hawaiian Luau prepared by Chef Elise Faria.
The Supper Club dinners will be $50 per person, with event seating at 6:00 PM in the Dining Room.
A full schedule follows below:
March 7 & 8 – Southern Comfort
March 14 & 15 – Saint Patrick’s Celebration
March 21 – Ossobuco
March 28 & 29 – Steak Frites
April 4 – Hawaiian Luau
Reservations for the Agassiz Supper Club Series are now open, with reservations available online.
By PAT EATON-ROBB AP Sports Writer STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and No. 18 UConn beat No. 20 Providence 87-69 on Wednesday night to split the regular-season series between the New England rivals. Adama Sanogo and Alex Karaban each added 16 points for the Huskies (21-7, 10-7 Big East), who won…
By WILSON RING Associated Press MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Legislature is considering a proposal that would end an exemption to the state’s child abuse and neglect reporting laws for members of the clergy. On Wednesday, the Vermont Senate Judiciary Committee held the first of what could be several meetings on the subject before…
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport. Thursday, February 23 Things To Do Entertainment City & Government Friday, February 24 Things To Do Entertainment City & Government Saturday, February 25 Things To Do Entertainment City & Government Sunday, February 26 Things To Do Entertainment City & Government Event…
STATE HOUSE – Rep. Samuel A. Azzinaro and Sen. Victoria Gu have introduced legislation that would create a special driving license designation for individuals with autism.“Just because an individual is on the autism spectrum does not make them incapable of navigating daily life, including being able to drive a vehicle. The situation that tends to…
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who swung a pole at law enforcement officers defending the U.S. Capitol is facing federal charges. Christopher Maurer, 45, made an initial court appearance Wednesday after being charged with seven counts including civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a deadly and dangerous weapon. He was…
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies say Noah Song’s transfer from active duty to the Navy reserves frees up the pitching prospect to report to camp with the team on Thursday. Song, a 25-year-old aviator from California, was taken by the Phillies in the winter meeting draft in December with hopes he would play…
STATE HOUSE – Sen. Louis P. DiPalma, Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and Rep. Joseph J. Solomon, Jr., Chairman of the House Corporations Committee, have introduced legislation (2023-S 0420, 2023-H 5454) that would reform the Access to Public Records Act (APRA).“Our state’s APRA laws are a meaningful and powerful tool for transparency and accountability, and…