Castle Hill Inn has announced exciting new offerings for both locals and travelers alike.

The Relais & Chateaux property has introduced new dining programs and promotions to elevate its renowned food and beverage programs. This year’s new offerings include a prix fixe lunch menu at The Lawn and a limited-time Agassiz Supper Club Series of themed dinners in the Dining Room, each of which will be led by a different chef on the culinary team.

“We really want to make our mark this year, especially within the Dining Room over the course of the next six months,” said Louis Rossi, Director of Food & Beverage at Castle Hill Inn. “We have an incredibly talented team of chefs, all of whom embody true craftsmanship. There is a lot of room for us to elevate the menus to showcase each of their talents in a bigger way as we continue to innovate and elevate the dining experience here at Castle Hill.”

PRIX FIXE LUNCH SPECIAL

Two-Course Prix Fixe Lunch Menu. Credit: Castle Hill Inn

Castle Hill Inn’s new Two-Course Prix-Fixe Lunch offers a selection of dishes, with one appetizer and one entrée offered at $40 per person. The menu will be available daily from 11:30 AM to 3:00 PM at The Lawn and promises to make lunches on the property as memorable as ever.

Guests can choose from options including Oysters on the Half-Shell, “Cornbread’s” Clam Chowder, Cacio e Pepe Risotto, and Korean Fried Chicken. Additional salads, desserts and drinks are available as an add-on and the menu can also be enjoyed a la carte.

AGASSIZ SUPPER CLUB SERIES

Supper Club Series. Credit: Castle Hill Inn

Beginning March 7th, the Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn will launch a new Agassiz Supper Club Series; a series of dinners guided by a different member of Castle Hill Inn’s culinary team. Hosted weekly from March 7th through April 4th, the Inn will serve a special three-course menu inspired by a different chef’s personal style, background, and culinary passions.

Chef Jeremy Esterly kicks off the new Supper Club Series on March 7 with his Southern Comfort menu, inspired by his Alabama roots. He’ll showcase his culinary inspirations by preparing an Alabama staple, the “meat and three,” including southern-inspired dishes such as Okra Canape, Buttermilk Fried Baffoni’s Farm Chicken, and Mississippi Mud Pie.

The series will also include a Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration led by Chefs Maxwell Reis and Camille Murphy, an Ossobuco menu created by Chef Lou Rossi, a Steak Frites menu specially designed by Chef Charles Barrett featuring Australian wagyu hanger steak, and to close it all out, a family-style Hawaiian Luau prepared by Chef Elise Faria.

The Supper Club dinners will be $50 per person, with event seating at 6:00 PM in the Dining Room.

A full schedule follows below:

March 7 & 8 – Southern Comfort

March 14 & 15 – Saint Patrick’s Celebration

March 21 – Ossobuco

March 28 & 29 – Steak Frites

April 4 – Hawaiian Luau

Reservations for the Agassiz Supper Club Series are now open, with reservations available online.

For more information on all dining events, please visit www.castlehillinn.com/dine/dining-specials