KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — James Bishop IV scored 25 points, seven in the overtime, as George Washington defeated Rhode Island 89-80 on Wednesday night.
Bishop also contributed five rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Colonials (14-14, 8-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Brendan Adams added 22 points while going 9 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 2 for 4 from the foul line, and he also had five assists. Hunter Dean was 7-of-8 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Bishop made a layup to make it 73-all early in overtime and spark a 9-1 spurt that culminated when he hit a 3-pointer with 2:20 left and Adams made back-to-back layups that gave George Washington an 86-76 lead with 55 seconds remaining.
The Rams (8-19, 4-11) were led in scoring by Ishmael Leggett, who finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Malik Martin added 21 points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks for Rhode Island. Jalen Carey also had 13 points. The loss was the Rams’ sixth in a row.
George Washington took a 31-18 lead in the first half with a 20-2 run. Led by 13 first-half points from Dean, George Washington carried a 39-31 lead into the break. George Washington was outscored by Rhode Island in the second half by eight points, with Adams scoring a team-high 10 points after halftime.
Adams made a layup for the Colonials with 20 seconds left in regulation that made it 71-all and force OT. Leggett missed a potential winning 3 just before the buzzer.
Both teams next play Saturday. George Washington hosts La Salle while Rhode Island visits Fordham.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Pre-sale tickets available now for Hart’s “Reality Check Tour”
Emmy and Grammy Award-nominated comedian and box office sensation Kevin Hart is headed to Providence’s Amica Mutual Pavilion on April 22. He’s presenting the “Reality Check Tour” to Providence, awarded the highest-grossing Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard magazine. Hart was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022. Hart is known for…
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro using data from Zillow.
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of…
With Boston College clutching a double-digit lead over No. 6 Virginia late in the second half, the Conte Forum security staff huddled in a tunnel just off the court to prepare for the onslaught of fans that was all but inevitable.
BOSTON (AP) — With Boston College clutching a double-digit lead over No. 6 Virginia late in the second half, the Conte Forum security staff huddled in a tunnel just off the court to prepare for the onslaught of fans that was all but inevitable. The crowd knew. The Virginia players knew. Everyone in the building…
From February 12 to February 18, 2023, Region 8 (Jamestown, Bristol, Warren, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, and Barrington) was over its pre-established opioid overdose threshold, according to RIDOH.
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals (BHDDH) issue this ROAAR Alert due to increased non-fatal opioid overdose activity in Region 8. From February 12 to February 18, 2023, Region 8 (Jamestown, Bristol, Warren, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, and Barrington) was over its pre-established opioid overdose…
Presented for Black History Month by the RI Slave History Medallions, an award-winning documentary film, “Bonnie Blue: James Cotton’s Life in the Blues” will be screened Sunday, February 26 at 7pm, with a live performance by the James Montgomery Blues Band, at the Casino Theater
On Sunday, February 26th, the Casino Theater in Newport will host a screening of the award-winning documentary film “Bonnie Blue: James Cotton’s Life in the Blues,” as part of Black History Month celebrations. Directed by Bestor Cram, the film examines the life and legacy of James Cotton, a legendary harmonica player and singer who overcame…
Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and No. 18 UConn beat No. 20 Providence 87-69 on Wednesday night to split the regular-season series between the New England rivals.
By PAT EATON-ROBB AP Sports Writer STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and No. 18 UConn beat No. 20 Providence 87-69 on Wednesday night to split the regular-season series between the New England rivals. Adama Sanogo and Alex Karaban each added 16 points for the Huskies (21-7, 10-7 Big East), who won…
Castle Hill Inn announces a new prix fixe lunch offering, upcoming supper club series and additional culinary team promotions.
Castle Hill Inn has announced exciting new offerings for both locals and travelers alike. The Relais & Chateaux property has introduced new dining programs and promotions to elevate its renowned food and beverage programs. This year’s new offerings include a prix fixe lunch menu at The Lawn and a limited-time Agassiz Supper Club Series of…
The Vermont Legislature is considering a proposal that would end an exemption to the state’s child abuse and neglect reporting laws for members of the clergy.
By WILSON RING Associated Press MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Legislature is considering a proposal that would end an exemption to the state’s child abuse and neglect reporting laws for members of the clergy. On Wednesday, the Vermont Senate Judiciary Committee held the first of what could be several meetings on the subject before…
