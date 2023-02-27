AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A bill to make Maine’s animal trespass law apply to cats swiftly ran up against opposition from cat lovers on Monday.
Herding cats, it turns out, may be simpler than getting people to agree on how to keep them from roaming and killing birds.
Rep. Vicki Doudera took great pains to point out that she likes cats — her most recent were named Tom and Jerry — but she said cats are getting a “free and unfettered” pass for the harm they do to bird populations.
The bill she sponsored would add cats to the state’s animal trespass law, which now expressly excludes them. Under the law, people can be fined $50 to $500 for letting pets or animals wander onto others’ property.
Doubts quickly emerged during a public hearing held by the Committee On Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.
One lawmaker was a former police officer who was skeptical of enforcement, and another was a farmer who had 10 barn cats and raised questions about feral cats. Shelter officials fear they’d be swamped by cats and a veterinarian feared euthanizing cats if the change was made.
But even some opponents of the bill acknowledged cat owners need to be educated about the danger their pets pose to birds if allowed outside.
Francesca Gundrum, from the Maine Audubon, said the harsh reality is that cats that roam outside — including family pets — represent the No. 1 “direct, human-caused threat to birds” in North America. Those include endangered birds like piping plovers, and she recounted one being pulled alive from a cat’s mouth this year in Scarborough.
Doudera, a Democrat from Camden, said she hopes her bill brings about change. “I think we can start a conversation,” she said.
The 46th Annual Newport Irish Heritage Month is just around the corner, and the excitement is building in Newport. Throughout March, a wide variety of events will be taking place to celebrate Irish heritage, culture, and history, thanks to the efforts of local organizations such as the Museum of Newport Irish History, the Ancient Order…
College graduation rates vary widely from one state to another; while 60% of enrolled students graduate in New Hampshire, in South Dakota the same percentage of people drop out before earning a degree. There are several reasons why students may not complete their four-year education. Many experience social isolation, anxiety, or depression. These conditions are…
Devastating hurricanes, destructive wildfires, deadly heat, and widespread droughts: If it feels like extreme weather events are happening more and more these days, it’s because they are. Almost 100% of scientists agree the cause of the growing barrage of natural disasters is human-made climate change. The last seven years are the hottest on record; hurricanes…
By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed an executive order Monday creating a new panel tasked with advising the administration on ways to help support empowerment efforts in the state’s Black community. The 33-member Governor’s Advisory Council on Black Empowerment held its first closed-door meeting at the Statehouse on…
RI Craft Brewery Week begins this Friday. That means it’s time to celebrate the 35+ breweries around the state! Dozens of events, from Cupcake Flight Pairings (Linesider, March 6) to PINTendo Games Night (Narragansett, March 11) are happening at participating breweries statewide between March 3-12, click here for the complete list. To learn more about…
A Newport and a Tiverton restaurant took top honors for best burgers after this year’s Newport Burger Bender’s fierce 10-day competition. The first-place winners for each category: “This year was tremendous,” said Julie Grant, Discover Newport’s Digital Marketing Manager, and the contest’s organizer. “We had a record-breaking 56 burgers from 42 restaurants competing this year. And…
The City of Newport has issued a mandatory Parking Ban from 11 pm on Monday, February 27, through 12 pm on Tuesday, February 28, due to impending winter weather. To help facilitate the City’s snow removal efforts, Newport residents are being urged to take advantage of free parking at the Gateway Center, Mary Street, and Easton’s Beach parking lots…
Elinore N. (Maigler) Soares, 95, formerly of Newport, RI passed away peacefully at Dawn Hill Home for Rehabilitation and Health Care, Bristol, RI on Sunday, February 26, 2023. She was the wife of the late David J. Soares. Born in Newport, on December 11, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Gustav and Nora…
The Newport Winter Festival celebrated its 35th annual event from February 17 to 26, 2023, and Dave Rosenberg, Director of the Newport Winter Festival, was thrilled with the outcome. Fresh off the end of the festival, What’sUpNewp caught up with Rosenberg today for our “4Qs with” series. In the interview, Rosenberg reflected on this year’s…
As Rhode Island prepares for the first significant winter storm of the season, the McKee Administration is providing key updates and tips reminding Rhode Islanders how to stay safe. A winter storm warning is in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday. The latest models predict that light snow will begin between 10:00 p.m. and midnight…
