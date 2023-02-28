Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24. Stocks headquartered in Rhode Island, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 4 stocks that met the criteria in Rhode Island were included in the list.

The highest-performing stock on the list returned -1.7% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

Stacker

#4. Hasbro (HAS)

– Last week price change: -4.9% (-$2.93)

– Market cap: $7.8 billion

– Headquarters: Pawtucket

– Sector: Leisure Products

Stacker

#3. CVS Health Corp. (CVS)

– Last week price change: -3.2% (-$2.81)

– Market cap: $110.1 billion

– Headquarters: Woonsocket

– Sector: Health Care Services

Stacker

#2. Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

– Last week price change: -3.0% (-$1.29)

– Market cap: $20.3 billion

– Headquarters: Providence

– Sector: Regional Banks

Stacker

#1. Textron (TXT)

– Last week price change: -1.7% (-$1.25)

– Market cap: $15.1 billion

– Headquarters: Providence

– Sector: Aerospace & Defense